House Democrats are likely to keep the majority they won in 2018, but they are currently losing more races than they’re winning.

In a call with reporters on Election Day, a confident-sounding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) mentioned that Democratic strategists predicted picking up anywhere from five to 15 seats from Republicans. The higher end is almost certainly not going to happen, and although it’s early, it’s possible that Republicans eat into Democrats’ majority.

On the morning after the election, Republicans had picked up at least six seats from Democrats. Democrats had won zero competitive races. (They won two in North Carolina that were basically handed to them after court-ordered redistricting.)

What’s more, Democrats are failing at their ultimate priority: protecting their impressive 2018 wins in conservative districts. They raised and spent hundreds of millions of dollars to protect lawmakers such as Reps. Xochitl Torres Small in New Mexico, Kendra Horn in Oklahoma, Joe Cunningham in South Carolina, Abby Finkenauer in Iowa and Max Rose in New York.

Democrats lost all those battleground races, and more losses could be coming.

What went so wrong for Democrats? They argue that they’re exactly where they thought they would be at the beginning of this cycle, which is keeping their majority despite battling tough races. But Democrats’ momentum in these races leading up to Election Day appeared so strong that even Republicans acknowledged some of these lawmakers might be able to hang on. That didn’t happen.

“All the polling was wrong. From everyone,” said one Democratic strategist working on House races. As a result, said this person speaking on condition of anonymity to assess the party candidly, the expectations got blown out of proportion. “It’s going to take some time to figure out how this happened again.”

Republicans, some just as shocked as Democrats, were trying to gauge what went so right for them. Their party defied the odds, said House Republicans’ leader, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), on Wednesday morning.

One big story line that Republican strategists think may offer a clue is the number of female and minority candidates they specifically sought out, recruited and boosted.

That was a strategic change from previous election cycles, when Republicans didn’t put as much effort into diversity. And early evidence suggests those candidates are winning. According to reporting by National Journal’s Hotline tally as of Wednesday morning, Republicans will add at least nine women to their House ranks, after adding one in 2018.

“It’s not just the same boring White guys all over again,” said one Republican strategist working on House races, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “It’s folks who can connect with voters back home."

That being said, Republicans are still far behind Democrats in terms of electing diverse candidates overall, and Congress is severely lacking in its representation of an increasingly diverse nation.

Democrats’ grass-roots enthusiasm was undisputed in this election. Individual candidates such as Torres Small in New Mexico raised millions of dollars to stay elected, seriously outraising their Republican opponents.

But Republican super PACs were able to counter that by raising and pouring even more money into races to help struggling Republican House and Senate candidates. The Congressional Leadership Fund, which plays in House races, broke all of its fundraising records to become one of the biggest spenders in the field in 2020.

The Senate Leadership Fund, aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), raised an impressive $92 million in the final weeks, largely from big donors, to help Senate Republicans overcome major cash deficits to their Democratic challengers. That led to some Democratic fundraisers asking billionaire Mike Bloomberg for last-minute help.

Another potential reason Republicans think they had a better-than-expected night down ballot is that their messaging was what voters in these districts wanted to hear. Republicans largely ran attack ads accusing Democrats of defunding the police, or tacitly supporting violent protests and even riots in the wake of racial injustice protests in the summer.

Democrats, meanwhile, replayed their 2018 playbook of framing themselves as the party set on protecting people’s health care. “Health care, health care, health care,” Pelosi told reporters Tuesday, summarizing their opening and closing message.

It worked brilliantly for Democrats two years ago, when they picked up 41 seats from Republicans. This time, Democrats thought the pandemic and President Trump’s asking the Supreme Court to knock down the Affordable Care Act would only enhance the strength of that message.

“They failed to recognize they weren’t making a sale to voters,” said the House Republican strategist, estimating Democrats just were off the mark on messaging in these more conservative-leaning districts.