But anyone who tells you they expected the race to end this way, from congressional candidates to party strategists to newsletter editors, is not telling you the truth. There are Republicans across the country who woke up Tuesday girding for defeat and woke up Wednesday getting ready for their Capitol Hill orientations; there are Democrats who assumed Joe Biden could never run behind Hillary Clinton's numbers with working-class White voters and are confounded by the places where he did.

AD

AD

Both the Trump and Biden campaigns spent the morning laying out their paths to victory, with Democrats emphasizing the gains they expected to make in the mail ballots that were counted last in Michigan and Pennsylvania and Republicans suggesting two things: that Democrats' estimate of the mail ballots was off and that they'd win enough of the outstanding vote in Nevada and Arizona to take those states back out of Joe Biden's column.

Republicans working down-ballot races had more to celebrate: They clearly broke through in some places that had remained Democratic as recently as 2018, holding on to the Senate, reducing Democrats' numbers in the House and denying Democrats majorities in state legislatures that looked to be trending that way a week ago.

“The president ran a heck of a race,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said. “Everyone said he had no shot [but he] turned it into a cliffhanger against everybody’s expectations. I think it helped us in our Senate races.”

AD

AD

Here are the immediate questions.

Who'll win the presidential election? That depends on outstanding ballots in the states that have yet to be called, which fit into two categories. In Arizona, Georgia and Nevada, ballots that did not arrive by Election Day won't be counted. In North Carolina and Pennsylvania, there's a grace period: Ballots that were postmarked by Nov. 3 can be counted if they show up by Nov. 12 and Nov. 6, respectively.

The president, and many pro-Trump voices in conservative media, are attempting to spread confusion, portraying any ballots counted now as mysteriously pro-Biden. “They are finding Biden votes all over the place,” Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon. But as we knew going into today, there's a reason that so many absentee ballots, cast days before the election was over, weren't counted quickly: Republican legislators in Michigan and Pennsylvania, in particular, rejected Democrats' proposal to allow ballots to be processed before Nov. 3. States that did so, such as Ohio, rocketed through their first vote count; states that didn't are working through them now.

AD

AD

Both the Trump and Biden campaigns are describing paths to victory, in different terms. On Wednesday morning, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien argued that the president would win after every “legal” ballot got counted; Biden campaign manager Jennifer O'Malley Dillon noted that “if Donald Trump got his wish, and we stopped counting ballots right now, Vice President Joe Biden would be the next president of the United States.”

How is that possible? Because the unfinished count Wednesday afternoon had the president trailing in Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin. The Trump campaign's hope last week was for the president to be clearly ahead on the first counts, which didn't include most mail ballots. That didn't happen, denying the president the situation that boosted George W. Bush in the contested 2000 election: an early, erroneous call by networks that left many voters thinking he'd won the election and Democrats were trying to “steal” it.

That's hard to do in this context. When Republican activists showed up to a Detroit ballot count today, for example, shortly after the Trump campaign announced that it would sue to stop the count until its observers could watch it, Biden held a lead in the Michigan count around 40 times bigger than the one Bush held at the start of the Florida recount.

AD

AD

What happens next? Lots of counting, and lots of lawsuits. The unrest that leaders worried about in big cities did not pan out; a violent clash in the District and some flag-burning in Portland, Ore., was about as bad as it got. But as ballots are tallied in the closest states, watch for dueling rallies outside the counting centers, as we saw after Florida's close 2018 election and, more famously and dramatically, after the 2000 election.

The state to watch: Pennsylvania, where the gap between absentee ballots and in-person Election Day votes has been as massive as expected. And that is what Democrats feared. Republicans had focused on Philadelphia, where they have long baselessly accused Democrats of holding back votes until they know what they need to win the state, in their pre-election poll-watching; the Trump campaign shared videos that they claimed to show, for example, a voter putting multiple mail ballots in a drop box, and a poll watcher being denied entry to a voting site he was later allowed into.

States won't officially certify results for weeks, and the Trump campaign has already announced that it will request a recount in Wisconsin, which processed ballots quickly and found Biden leading by a bit more than Trump's 2016 margin there. A recount that year, requested by Green Party nominee Jill Stein, found a net 131-vote gain for Trump; several Trump allies in Wisconsin, such as former governor Scott Walker, have already said that Biden's 20,000-odd vote margin is larger than any recount, historically, has overturned. (Biden's margin is bigger than the 0.25 percentage points that trigger a state-funded recount; a campaign can request a recount if the margin is below 1 percent and it's willing to pay for it.)

AD

AD

By seeking a recount at all, the Trump campaign is working the refs a bit, urging media outlets to avoid another call like the one, by the Associated Press and Fox News, that put Arizona on Biden's map. So long as the election is close, rumors ranging from Sharpies canceling Republican ballots in Arizona (they aren't) to a mysterious six-figure addition of Biden votes in Michigan (it was a technical error undone later Wednesday morning) to unspecified allegations in Philadelphia will persist.

“We’re winning the election, we’ve won the election, and we’re going to defend that election,” Biden campaign attorney Bob Bauer said Wednesday.

What else is up in the air? Dozens of House races, Senate races in Alaska, Michigan and North Carolina, and two more Senate races that could go to runoffs in Georgia. And it's too early to assess how votes and demographics shifted until more votes are counted. That's what this newsletter will be doing for the next few weeks, among other things.

Reading list

“Biden, Trump scrounge for votes as campaigns vow an extended battle over ballots,” by Michael Scherer

AD

AD

The count after the polls were closed.

How much did changes to election rules matter?

Why the president's threat to stop the counting mattered.

“2020 turnout is on pace to break century-old records,” by Kevin Schaul, Kate Rabinowitz and Ted Mellnik

The scale of this year's vote.

You are reading The Trailer, the newsletter that brings the campaign trail to your inbox.



Poll watch

Well. For two years and change, this newsletter has typically featured the latest public polling from swing states and key races. It has observed a couple of rules: avoiding polls that don’t meet industry transparency standards and ignoring national horse-race polls in both primaries and presidential elections. (Neither of those is decided by a national popular vote.) And it has avoided printing the results of internal party polls.

AD

AD

That didn't spare us, or you, from analyzing polls that look as accurate today as the autobiography of Howard Hughes. It's too early in most of the country to judge just how badly most polls, and the polling averages, missed the final result. But they did miss them. Biden is on track to win the popular vote, but not by the margin that pollsters predicted. The Washington Post-ABC poll that put Biden up by 17 points in Wisconsin looked like an outlier, and it was. The Iowa poll that captured a late boost of support for Republicans statewide was treated like an outlier. It wasn't.

“There’s no question that the polls were off,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, whose final Iowa poll, two weeks before the election, put Biden up by three. “We won’t know what happened until we know exactly how far off we were. We need all the votes to be counted, and we need to get a report of ballots that didn’t get returned or got rejected. If that’s a large number, that could be part of the story.”

The millions of votes still left to count could shift final margins, as Murray said. But in states that have processed nearly every ballot, the national pollster that got closet to measuring the results WAS Trafalgar, a firm that was roundly mocked for assuming that some Trump voters would not show up in a typical polling screen.

AD

AD

But in some places, Trafalgar saw Trump support that didn't show up. Its final survey in Michigan, where Biden is tracking to finish nearly two points ahead, put Trump up by two. Its final Georgia number put Trump up five; the president's lead there is closer to 1 percent, precarious enough that no network has called it. While Trafalgar apparently nailed the final result in Wisconsin, no pollster had a spotless record, and some will walk out of this election with reputations badly damaged.

Pollsters who had missed the 2016 result adjusted their screening for Trump-friendly voters, hoping to correct their undercount of White voters without college degrees. That worked in 2018. It didn't work this year.

“There just seems to be something that’s different when Donald Trump is on the ballot,” Murray said.

In the states

Dozens of races down the ballot can't be called until more votes are counted — more on that tomorrow. But Republicans had a far better night than they prepared for, winning House seats that their internal polling suggested might be out of reach and taking control of New Hampshire's legislature and Alaska's House of Representatives.

“Up until Election Day, their plan was to flip everything,” Austin Chambers, who leads the Republican State Legislative Committee, said of Democrats on a call with reporters Wednesday. “They were as self-assured and as cocky as any opponent we've ever been up against.”

Democrats entered the cycle hoping to carry Minnesota's statewide vote and take control of the state Senate there. After a rapid count of most ballots, they did win statewide; they did not win the state Senate. The party had hoped for the same dynamic to play out in Arizona, winning at least one chamber. That state will announce more of its vote count tonight, with Democrats trailing narrowly in three races that would deliver victory there.

The battle for state legislatures attracted more money and grass-roots attention this year — really, for the past four years — than it ever had. The prize both parties scrapped over was control of the redistricting process in 2021, a cause that built the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, encouraged by Barack Obama and led by former attorney general Eric Holder.

That project made gains in 2017 and 2018, but if Arizona stays in Republican hands, it went winless. Just as embarrassingly for Democrats, a massive investment in Texas, designed to swing control of the state House and give the party a role in drawing new maps, appeared to fall completely flat. A Democratic vote surge in the state's biggest urban counties took place, but Republican turnout rose, too. The result: a repeat of the 2018 vote, with Democrats making no gains.

Some of the GOP's biggest gains came in places where it had struggled mightily in 2016 and made only incremental improvement in 2018: Latino-majority districts. The early count in Florida's Miami-Dade County, and the early call of the state for the president, presaged a trend in every state with a substantial number of Latino voters, with the exception of Colorado and, so far, of Arizona.

“What Latino focus groups told me all summer long was that they didn't really trust Donald Trump, but they didn't know who Joe Biden was,” said Chuck Rocha, a strategist for Bernie Sanders's primary campaign who spent the months after that ended working to turn out Latino voters and warning publicly that Joe Biden was not doing enough. “They knew he was vice president for Barack Obama. And he seemed cool. But they were asking, what's going to be done about the coronavirus? Because I've lost my job. I lost my health care. And during that time, you have Donald Trump running ads that don't say, hey I'm the best thing for Latinos. They say, you know, Joe Biden is a little bit of a socialist. Can you really trust anybody who's been in government for 40 years?”

Candidate tracker

Both Joe Biden and President Trump are letting their campaigns talk for them right now, for the most part. Biden spoke about the ongoing count Wednesday afternoon, while his campaign launched a “fight fund” to help with any legal challenges up and down the ballot.

“When the count is finished, we will be the winners,” Biden said in Wilmington.

Trump continued to cast doubt on the vote count through tweets, while, as mentioned above, Republican activists arrived at the Detroit vote count to demand it be halted.

On a conference call Wednesday afternoon, the Trump campaign said outright that the outstanding votes would hand them the state — although the number of ballots is greater than Trump's lead there, and Democrats and most analysts expect Biden to eventually take the lead.

“The Left will try to STEAL this Election!!!” read a Trump campaign tweet sent out early Wednesday morning. “I'm calling on YOU to step up & FIGHT BACK.”

Countdown