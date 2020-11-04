The president’s campaign is (necessarily) adamant that he will prevail. To that end, on Wednesday afternoon, it launched an apparently coordinated effort to declare victory in the biggest prize, Pennsylvania. In a call with reporters, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien announced that Trump had won the state — he hadn’t — and that this was an announcement “not based on gut or feel” but, instead, “based on math.”
It must be some of that Common Core math that Trump spent so much time complaining about in 2014 and 2015. Because the math in Pennsylvania — and in Arizona, the other state at the center of the Trump campaign’s efforts — bolsters Biden, not the president.
Pennsylvania
As of writing, Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania stands at about 394,000 according to the most recent numbers provided by the state. In the abstract, it’s a hefty lead.
But we aren’t operating in the abstract. There are still 695 precincts with votes remaining to be counted and nearly 1.1 million mail-in ballots. That’s a lot of votes left to affect Trump’s lead. And, thanks to data provided by the state, we can make some educated guesses about whom those votes favor.
So, let’s.
Candidate
Counted
Mail-in
Day-of
Total
Biden
2,654,899
2,654,899
Trump
3,048,751
3,048,751
Other
66,532
66,532
Mail-in votes. Let’s start with those mail-in ballots, which probably make up most of what’s still outstanding in the state.
Here, the math is simple. We take the number of ballots left to count in each county and estimate that they will divvy up the same way the already-counted mail-in ballots in the county did. In Allegheny County, for example — home to Pittsburgh — 155,803 votes are left to count. Biden has won 80.3 percent of what has been counted already, and Trump has won 18.8 percent. That means that we can expect Biden to add 125,110 more votes (80.3 percent of 155,803) and Trump to add 29,291.
When we apply that math across every county for which we have known mail-in results, this is the result.
Candidate
Counted
Mail-in
Day-of
Total
Biden
2,654,899
635,754
3,290,653
Trump
3,048,751
162,972
3,211,723
Other
66,532
6,834
73,366
Unknown
261,448
You can see that Biden has already taken the lead. But there are those 261,448 votes that can’t be assigned to either candidate since we don’t know how mail-in votes in the county break down. We know that statewide, Biden has won about 78 percent of mail-in votes already, a function of Democrats consistently reporting more enthusiasm for voting using that method. Trump would need to win about two-thirds of the 261,448 outstanding votes to match Biden’s total.
Day-of votes. There is, however, another place Trump could make up the difference: votes cast on Election Day.
There are, again, 695 precincts outstanding. Most of those are in three counties: Erie, Philadelphia and York.
We don’t know how many votes are in each precinct, but, in most cases, we can derive an estimate. For counties where some precincts have reported, we can generate an average number of votes per precinct. If we multiply that by the number of outstanding precincts, we get a rough estimate of how many votes remain to be counted. For other counties, we can use estimated county vote totals from Edison Research to figure out how many votes haven’t already been counted or which are uncounted mail-in ballots.
This is a rougher calculation, but this is what it gives us.
Candidate
Counted
Mail-in
Day-of
Total
Biden
2,654,899
635,754
27,867
3,318,520
Trump
3,048,751
162,972
41,313
3,253,036
Other
66,532
6,834
900
74,266
Unknown
261,448
18 precincts
(There are 18 precincts that can’t be attributed; Pike County has already exceeded its expected turnout.)
Notice that Trump does better on this metric — understandable, given that he has consistently done better in day-of voting nationally. But he still comes up short.
These are estimates. But it is also math — and it shows a wider path for Biden than Trump.
Arizona
In Arizona, the calculus is simpler. About 2.8 million votes have been counted in the state, and Biden leads by 93,000.
Candidate
Counted
Mail-in
Total
Biden
1,411,235
1,411,235
Trump
1,318,219
1,318,219
Other
37,446
37,446
What’s less clear is how many mail-in or absentee ballots are outstanding. NBC News’s Vaughn Hillyard has been tallying them over the course of the day, identifying a total somewhere north of 600,000. If we assume that the mail-in vote in each county remaining to be counted mirrors the split seen in the counted vote, we get the following.
Candidate
Counted
Mail-in
Total
Biden
1,411,235
322,660
1,733,895
Trump
1,318,219
289,878
1,608,097
Other
37,446
8,393
45,839
Biden’s lead widens.
Trump’s campaign appears to believe that these uncounted votes are going to skew more heavily Republican. Campaign adviser Jason Miller elevated a tweet making that claim. If we assume, as that tweet claims, that 250,000 of the outstanding 605,000 votes have Trump leading by 20 points and that the other 355,000 follow the same split as the existing mail-in ballots (54 percent for Biden and 45 percent for Trump), the numbers do shift a bit.
Candidate
Counted
Mail-in
Total
Biden
1,411,235
290,798
1,702,033
Trump
1,318,219
309,702
1,627,921
Other
37,446
4,500
41,946
Biden still leads.
I hasten to reiterate yet again that these are estimates. But they are estimates based on the existing votes and what’s known publicly about what remains to be counted. In neither state does the math favor Trump.
But all of this sets aside another issue: Pennsylvania isn’t the only state where Trump leads but his lead is at risk. Trump also leads in Georgia, but that lead isn’t secure. It’s likely that the state will go to a recount.
If Trump loses Georgia, Biden hits 269 electoral votes. If Biden holds Arizona, it’s over.
In other words, Trump’s path to victory remains shaky. Biden’s remains much more solid. Unfortunately for Trump’s campaign, that’s not a dynamic that can be shaken solely by deploying rhetoric.