The president’s campaign is (necessarily) adamant that he will prevail. To that end, on Wednesday afternoon, it launched an apparently coordinated effort to declare victory in the biggest prize, Pennsylvania. In a call with reporters, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien announced that Trump had won the state — he hadn’t — and that this was an announcement “not based on gut or feel” but, instead, “based on math.”

It must be some of that Common Core math that Trump spent so much time complaining about in 2014 and 2015. Because the math in Pennsylvania — and in Arizona, the other state at the center of the Trump campaign’s efforts — bolsters Biden, not the president.

Pennsylvania

As of writing, Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania stands at about 394,000 according to the most recent numbers provided by the state. In the abstract, it’s a hefty lead.

But we aren’t operating in the abstract. There are still 695 precincts with votes remaining to be counted and nearly 1.1 million mail-in ballots. That’s a lot of votes left to affect Trump’s lead. And, thanks to data provided by the state, we can make some educated guesses about whom those votes favor.

So, let’s.

Candidate Candidate Counted Mail-in Day-of Total Biden Biden 2,654,899 2,654,899 Trump Trump 3,048,751 3,048,751 Other Other 66,532 66,532

Mail-in votes. Let’s start with those mail-in ballots, which probably make up most of what’s still outstanding in the state.

Here, the math is simple. We take the number of ballots left to count in each county and estimate that they will divvy up the same way the already-counted mail-in ballots in the county did. In Allegheny County, for example — home to Pittsburgh — 155,803 votes are left to count. Biden has won 80.3 percent of what has been counted already, and Trump has won 18.8 percent. That means that we can expect Biden to add 125,110 more votes (80.3 percent of 155,803) and Trump to add 29,291.

When we apply that math across every county for which we have known mail-in results, this is the result.

Candidate Candidate Counted Mail-in Day-of Total Biden Biden 2,654,899 635,754 3,290,653 Trump Trump 3,048,751 162,972 3,211,723 Other Other 66,532 6,834 73,366 Unknown Unknown 261,448

You can see that Biden has already taken the lead. But there are those 261,448 votes that can’t be assigned to either candidate since we don’t know how mail-in votes in the county break down. We know that statewide, Biden has won about 78 percent of mail-in votes already, a function of Democrats consistently reporting more enthusiasm for voting using that method. Trump would need to win about two-thirds of the 261,448 outstanding votes to match Biden’s total.

Day-of votes. There is, however, another place Trump could make up the difference: votes cast on Election Day.

There are, again, 695 precincts outstanding. Most of those are in three counties: Erie, Philadelphia and York.

We don’t know how many votes are in each precinct, but, in most cases, we can derive an estimate. For counties where some precincts have reported, we can generate an average number of votes per precinct. If we multiply that by the number of outstanding precincts, we get a rough estimate of how many votes remain to be counted. For other counties, we can use estimated county vote totals from Edison Research to figure out how many votes haven’t already been counted or which are uncounted mail-in ballots.

This is a rougher calculation, but this is what it gives us.

Candidate Candidate Counted Mail-in Day-of Total Biden Biden 2,654,899 635,754 27,867 3,318,520 Trump Trump 3,048,751 162,972 41,313 3,253,036 Other Other 66,532 6,834 900 74,266 Unknown Unknown 261,448 18 precincts

(There are 18 precincts that can’t be attributed; Pike County has already exceeded its expected turnout.)

Notice that Trump does better on this metric — understandable, given that he has consistently done better in day-of voting nationally. But he still comes up short.

These are estimates. But it is also math — and it shows a wider path for Biden than Trump.

Arizona

In Arizona, the calculus is simpler. About 2.8 million votes have been counted in the state, and Biden leads by 93,000.

Candidate Candidate Counted Mail-in Total Biden Biden 1,411,235 1,411,235 Trump Trump 1,318,219 1,318,219 Other Other 37,446 37,446

What’s less clear is how many mail-in or absentee ballots are outstanding. NBC News’s Vaughn Hillyard has been tallying them over the course of the day, identifying a total somewhere north of 600,000. If we assume that the mail-in vote in each county remaining to be counted mirrors the split seen in the counted vote, we get the following.

Candidate Candidate Counted Mail-in Total Biden Biden 1,411,235 322,660 1,733,895 Trump Trump 1,318,219 289,878 1,608,097 Other Other 37,446 8,393 45,839

Biden’s lead widens.

Trump’s campaign appears to believe that these uncounted votes are going to skew more heavily Republican. Campaign adviser Jason Miller elevated a tweet making that claim. If we assume, as that tweet claims, that 250,000 of the outstanding 605,000 votes have Trump leading by 20 points and that the other 355,000 follow the same split as the existing mail-in ballots (54 percent for Biden and 45 percent for Trump), the numbers do shift a bit.

Candidate Candidate Counted Mail-in Total Biden Biden 1,411,235 290,798 1,702,033 Trump Trump 1,318,219 309,702 1,627,921 Other Other 37,446 4,500 41,946

Biden still leads.

I hasten to reiterate yet again that these are estimates. But they are estimates based on the existing votes and what’s known publicly about what remains to be counted. In neither state does the math favor Trump.

But all of this sets aside another issue: Pennsylvania isn’t the only state where Trump leads but his lead is at risk. Trump also leads in Georgia, but that lead isn’t secure. It’s likely that the state will go to a recount.

If Trump loses Georgia, Biden hits 269 electoral votes. If Biden holds Arizona, it’s over.