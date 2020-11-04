But in brief comments at an impromptu campaign event at the White House — itself almost certainly an illegal undertaking given the boundaries of the Hatch Act — Trump denied that reality in explicit terms.

“This is a fraud on the American public,” Trump said. “This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election — frankly, we did win this election.”

Again, as he was speaking, no one had won the election. For months, though, this response was predicted, that Trump, trailing in the count, would insist that the results simply be frozen at some arbitrary point in time and used as the basis for his retaining power. That he would cast the process of counting submitted ballots as fraudulent, insisting that votes cast by mail (which heavily favored Biden) should be discounted or invalidated and that he’d bring the fight to the Supreme Court. And so, early Wednesday morning, that’s exactly what he did.

Despite its inevitability, the case Trump made was a sloppy one. He argued that he won the state of Pennsylvania, for example, because of his wide lead at the time he spoke. But that lead was simply a function of most counties having counted in-person votes on Election Day and not mail-in ballots, as The Washington Post has reported. Very few mail-in ballots have been tallied — thanks to opposition from Republicans in the state to pre-counting ballots — votes which Biden is winning by a 2-to-1 margin. That’s why media outlets hadn’t called the race. And that is precisely why Trump tried to.

He did something similar in Georgia and North Carolina. In each state, Trump leads — somewhat more securely than in Pennsylvania since there are fewer outstanding votes. But in each state, Biden has a route to victory. In Georgia, for example, a technical problem meant a delay in vote-counting in most of Atlanta. That's a region where Biden will do well; Trump treated his own victory as an inevitability.

It was an obvious attempt to strong-arm his way to a second term, but it was also an obviously hypocritical one. For hours before Trump took the stage, his surrogates and allies were railing at Fox News for having predicted that Biden would win Arizona. There was a concerted effort to have the network reverse that call, perhaps in part to re-widen Trump’s path to victory. That effort was unsuccessful.

But that decision forced Trump to attempt to push for Arizona's votes to be counted — just after he'd demanded that votes in other states not be.

“We’ve clearly won North Carolina,” Trump said, which was false. “One-point-four percent,” he continued, referring to his lead. “We’re 77,000 votes [ahead] with only approximately five percent left. They can’t catch us.”

Biden can catch Trump, in fact, though it's not likely. The outstanding votes are more heavily in areas Biden won. Perhaps not enough to make the difference, but this is why we count them.

Then, the whiplash.

“We also — if you look, and you see, Arizona, we have a lot of life in that,” he continued. “And somebody said — somebody declared that it was a victory for — and maybe it will be. I mean, that’s possible. But certainly there were a lot of votes out there that we could get because we now just coming into what they call Trump territory. … There’s a possibility, maybe even a good possibility. In fact, since I saw that originally, it’s been changed and the numbers have substantially come down just in a small amount of votes.”

Trump’s deficit in Arizona was five points, three times the lead in North Carolina which he touted. He trailed by more than 100,000 votes. Shortly after Trump’s speech, the Associated Press called Arizona for Biden.

That shift from “North Carolina is wrapped up” to “Arizona isn’t” clearly betrays Trump’s bias. The issue isn’t that he thinks something unfair happened or that there was “fraud.” The issue is that he is setting aside the idea that he can win the presidency based on vote totals and is apparently instead hoping to strip-mall-lawyer his way into another four years.

The speech itself was an important part of the effort. One lesson both parties learned from the close 2000 presidential contest was that it was important to have a sense of inevitability going into any legal disputes. Biden, two hours before Trump spoke, claimed honestly that he saw a path to victory in his campaign. He, too, hoped to establish that, left to progress under its own momentum, the result of the election would be his own victory. Trump attempted the same thing, in a far clumsier manner. His use of vote totals and margins wasn’t meant to illuminate. It was meant to use statistics as a means of sounding authoritative, to baffle unsophisticated observers into thinking that he actually had a point.

He didn't.

Again: Trump might still win. Losing Arizona hurts because it means Biden doesn’t have to win Wisconsin. But if Trump sweeps everything else, he’s got a majority of the electoral votes. Instead of waiting for that possibility to emerge, he decided to get ahead of the possibility that it won’t. He decided to declare that for some reason the proper venue for the election moving forward is the Supreme Court, one-third of which he appointed, and not simply boards of elections counting actual votes.

Trump cloaked his rejection of the democratic process in language claiming to be that process’s savior.

“This is a very big moment,” he said. “This is a major fraud in our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner."