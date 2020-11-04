The state was expected to have unofficial statewide results by Friday, after officials started processing mail-in ballots as soon as the day before Election Day. In Michigan, mail-in ballots can be processed starting Nov. 2 in jurisdictions with more than 25,000 people and on Election Day for other areas.
In Pennsylvania, more than 1 million ballots remained to be counted as of Wednesday afternoon, according to election officials. Mail ballots cannot be processed or counted until Election Day under state law.
Ahead of Election Day, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar advised it would take “a matter of days” to count a majority of the ballots.
But on Tuesday, Trump and his supporters claimed, without evidence, that he won the commonwealth and its 20 electoral votes. Eighty-seven percent of votes cast in Pennsylvania have been counted, The Post estimates.