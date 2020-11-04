Election Day has come and gone but, as is usual, officials in many states are still counting mail-in ballots — and will be perhaps for days to come.

In Detroit, tensions flared in the TCF Center, the convention hall where the city’s absentee votes have been counted, as Republican protesters chanted, “Stop the count,” and volunteers continued to tabulate votes. Democratic nominee Joe Biden is projected by Edison Research to have won Michigan, adding the state’s 16 electoral votes to his lead. The Post estimates that 98 percent of votes cast have been counted in the state.

The state was expected to have unofficial statewide results by Friday, after officials started processing mail-in ballots as soon as the day before Election Day. In Michigan, mail-in ballots can be processed starting Nov. 2 in jurisdictions with more than 25,000 people and on Election Day for other areas.

In Pennsylvania, more than 1 million ballots remained to be counted as of Wednesday afternoon, according to election officials. Mail ballots cannot be processed or counted until Election Day under state law.

Ahead of Election Day, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar advised it would take “a matter of days” to count a majority of the ballots.

But on Tuesday, Trump and his supporters claimed, without evidence, that he won the commonwealth and its 20 electoral votes. Eighty-seven percent of votes cast in Pennsylvania have been counted, The Post estimates.