“We won states that we weren’t expected to win,” Trump said as he began. Which was true, given the polling going into Election Day. He gave an example: Florida, adding that “we didn’t win it — we won it by a lot.”

AD

AD

As of writing, Trump's lead in the state is 3.4 percent, better than his performance four years ago. Your definition of “a lot” may vary, but given the polling and his margin in 2016, it was a bigger win than observers expected.

After that, though, things went a bit south.

“We won the great state of Ohio,” Trump said, accurately. “We won Texas. We won Texas. We won Texas by 700,000 votes. And they don't even include it in the tabulations."

It's not clear what the “include it in the tabulations” means, but it's otherwise accurate to note that he won the state and the margin by which he won. Neither of those victories, though, falls into the category of “an unexpected win.” They were states that polling suggested he'd take.

AD

“It's also clear that we have won Georgia,” Trump continued. “We're up by 2.5 percent or 117,000 votes with only 7 percent left. They're never going to catch us. They can't catch us."

AD

They — apparently meaning Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden — could catch Trump. As of writing, Trump’s only up by about 14,000 votes, and it’s unclear if his lead will hold.

“Likewise, we've clearly won North Carolina,” Trump said, “where we're up 1.4 percent or 77,000 votes with only — approximately 5 percent left. They can't catch us."

This one is more accurate. Trump's likely to maintain his win in North Carolina.

“We also, if you look, and you see, Arizona: we have a lot of life in that,” he continued. “And somebody said — somebody declared that it was a victory for — and maybe it will be. I mean, that’s possible. But certainly there were a lot of votes out there that we could get because we now just coming into what they call ‘Trump territory.’ I don’t know what you call it, but these were friendly Trump voters and that could be overturned.”

AD

AD

So all of this is a reference to Fox News having called the state for Biden. That decision infuriated Trump, according to a New York Times report, marking the first state Trump won in 2016 which he went on to lose. It clearly played some symbolic significance for Trump's team, given how ferociously they've attacked Fox News and the Fox staffer who made the call. They continue to demand that Fox retract the call, arguing that Trump will win the state.

He may, but not because the count had just gotten to “Trump territory.” There are a number of votes out which may favor Trump, which is why most outlets still haven't called the race. But it's also very possible that Biden holds on.

“Most importantly,” Trump continued, “we’re winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount of votes. We’re up 600 — Think of this. Think of this. Think of this. We’re up 690,000 votes in Pennsylvania. 690,000.”

AD

AD

The crowd cheered.

“These aren't even close,” Trump continued. “It's not like, 'Oh, it's close!' With 64 percent of the vote in, it's going to be almost impossible to catch. And we're coming into good Pennsylvania areas where they happen to like your president. So we'll probably expand that."

He did not. Trump will likely lose Pennsylvania, given that his lead has fallen to about 110,000 as a pool of votes favoring Biden are being counted.

It’s very important to realize that this was entirely predictable on the night of the election. We knew that Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin would have a large number of Biden votes which would be counted slowly in the hours after polls closed. The legislature in each state, led by Republicans, chose not to allow vote-counting before the election which would have allowed results to be known more quickly. So once Election Day arrived, each state had a massive backlog of received votes to tally.

AD

AD

This was an intentional choice, likely aimed at allowing Trump to make precisely the case he made on Tuesday night. Trump wanted to argue for his own victory from a position of strength, claiming that his margin in Pennsylvania, for example, couldn't be caught. Most observers, though, recognized the reality of the state of play which has unfolded in the days since. Trump's lead was not massive and sustainable. It was tenuous and likely to fall.

As it did in Michigan and Wisconsin, despite what Trump said that night.

“We’re winning Michigan by — I’ll tell you, I looked at the numbers, I said, whoa. I looked, I said, wow, that’s a lot — by almost 300,000 votes and 65 percent of the vote is in,” he continued. “We’re winning Wisconsin. I said, wait, we don’t need all of them. … So we won by 107,000 votes with 81 percent of the vote.”

AD

AD

Both states were called for Biden. As of writing, Trump trails by 20,000 in Wisconsin (about what he won the state by in 2016) and 150,000 in Michigan.

“When you take those three states in particular and you take all of the others — I mean, we have — we have so many — we had such a big night,” Trump said as he concluded. “You just take a look at all of these states that we’ve won tonight, and then you take a look at the kind of margins that we’ve won them by and all of a sudden — it’s not like we’re up 12 and we have 60 percent left.”

It was like that, actually, in many of the states Trump cited. And, predictably, his leads collapsed as his advantage in day-of voting (which was expected well in advance) was worn away by the counting of valid mail-in ballots (which was also expected).

AD

This is why Trump made the declaration of victory he did early Wednesday morning. This is why his team keeps trying to declare victory in other states that he’s won. His entire strategy for months has been to imply that he is the proper winner of the election and that any loss is evidence of fraud or illegality.

AD

There’s no evidence at all of any such claims. Trump lost the states that he lost fair and square, and he lost the margins he touted from the White House because states continued to count valid votes.