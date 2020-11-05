And that would mean aspects of Trumpism are here to stay in Republican politics, even if the man himself isn’t a leading figure anymore.

“The Republican coalition is bigger, more diverse, and more energetic than ever before. That is because of President Trump,” House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) wrote in a memo to reporters Wednesday. He was celebrating that House Republicans seemed on track to pick up seats and close in on Democrats’ majority in that chamber — the opposite of what strategists on both sides predicted.

How a surprised McCarthy and other top Republicans talked about Trump in the wake of the 2020 election sounded a lot like how they talked about Trump’s surprise win in 2016: He was able to reach voters they haven’t been able to.

“The poll that matters is the American public,” McCarthy said later on Fox News. “And you know what? President Trump knew it. You know why he knew the poll of the American public? Because he was out listening to them, talking to them.”

“Kentucky wants more of the policies that built the best economy in modern history, not socialism that would stifle prosperity and hurt workers,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday in his reelection victory speech. He didn’t explicitly mention Trump, but he was echoing Trump’s top attack on Democrats and talking about how congressional Republicans tried to enact Trump’s agenda, and now it looks like Republicans could keep their Senate majority despite expectations they would lose.

On Wednesday, McConnell also very carefully encouraged ballots to be counted, rather than criticize Trump for falsely, prematurely declaring victory in the wee hours Wednesday.

Elsewhere in the country, at least four new Republican members of Congress won because of their specific embrace of aspects of Trumpism — which at times were even at odds with Republican congressional leaders

Not every Republican who won in 2020, or who serves in office now, has been as forward about Trump as these new players. But for as long as Trump’s been president, there’s never been a political incentive for pretty much any Republican politician to ditch him — or even criticize him.

Most who did it faced the consequences: a primary challenger; protests outside their home if it was a particularly high-profile moment; the loss of their base entirely to the point where some decided to retire rather than fight it out.

Maybe there will be more of a home for Republicans who reject the president’s style, rhetoric and major policies. Before the election, three sitting Republican governors — at least three former ones — said they wouldn’t be supporting Trump. Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) was easily reelected after being the only sitting governor to explicitly say he’s voting for Democrat Joe Biden. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) won her race outright even after regularly, carefully, separating herself from him and voting against his most recent Supreme Court nominee.

Collins will rejoin a small coalition in the Senate of three total Republican senators who have openly questioned whether the president is right for the party.

It’s an open question whether that coalition will grow to speak out against Trumpism if the president no longer wields the power he once did. But The Fix has yet to talk to anyone in Republican circles who thinks Trumpism will be gone for good. Some wonder if it could even grow.