Even as the United States faces yet another grim surge from the virus – new coronavirus cases topped 100,000 for the first time on Wednesday, and the virus has already killed more than 233,000 Americans – exit polls suggest more voters ranked the economy at the top of their worries.

One-fifth of voters said the pandemic was the most important issue as they filled out their ballots.

That's according to data collected by Edison Research, a consortium of television networks. But a larger slice of voters — around one-third of all voters and 6 in 10 Trump voters — said they were primarily motivated by the economic fallout that has resulted from the highly infectious virus and state-mandated shutdowns trying to contain it.

And there’s plenty of reason for their angst. Twenty-five million people are now on unemployment aid. Disposable personal income is falling. The airline, hotel and restaurant industries have projected hundreds of thousands of additional job losses without additional government relief.

“People are sick of the pandemic,” said Carlos del Rio, professor of medicine and global health at Emory University. “The economy is a more immediate concern.”

Vox co-founder Matt Yglesias:

Many Americans don’t personally know anyone who died of covid-19.

The daily death toll, while still below levels seen in the spring and the summer, is on the rise. While it's sizable, the death toll still equals about 0.07 percent of the U.S. population. Most people do know someone who has been infected with the virus — considering nearly 10 million Americans have tested positive — but that also means they’re aware a majority of people have only minor bouts of illness and then recover from it.

So many Americans are being asked to endure significant financial distress over a virus that isn’t immediately affecting their own lives. That can be a hard case to make, experts say.

“If it didn’t affect you, you’re kind of just at home and pissed off,” said Kavita Patel, a fellow at the Brookings Institution who worked on health policy in the Obama administration.

Trump played off those dynamics during his campaign.

He repeatedly assured rallygoers that the nation was turning the corner or rounding the bend on the pandemic, even as infections and hospitalizations have been rising steadily in what epidemiologists are referring to as a third wave. He boasted about his own bout with covid-19 and recovery, telling people they shouldn’t be afraid of the virus.

And he painted a dark, exaggerated picture of how Biden would respond, claiming the Democratic nominee would “turn America into a prison state locking you down.”

There would be “no school, no graduations, no weddings, no Thanksgiving, no Christmas, no Easters, no Fourth of Julys” under a Biden administration, Trump said at a rally earlier this week.

Trump was able to cast Biden as the “shutdown candidate,” said Lanhee Chen, who advised Mitt Romney in his 2012 presidential campaign.

“I think that contrast hurt Biden,” Chen said.

Presenting the choice as either pro-lockdown or anti-lockdown is a false dichotomy, said Scott Gottlieb, who headed the Food and Drug Administration earlier in Trump's term. He said there's a lot of room in the middle for targeted mitigation in areas where cases are rising the fastest.

“Even if things get much worse, and I fear they will, I think you are likely to see a much more tailored response by states,” Gottlieb wrote to me.

Biden has stressed that a middle ground is possible and necessary.

The former vice president has expressed sympathy for Americans who have lost their jobs, while also stressing he doesn’t believe the virus should be allowed to roam unchecked. He was fond of saying he wants to “shut down the virus, not the economy.”

But a number of Democratic governors have taken a heavier-handed approach to shutdowns.

In Michigan, which Biden won yesterday by nearly 135,000 votes, there were protests at the Capitol as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took a slow approach to reopening. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been mocked for putting specific and strict restrictions on family Thanksgiving gatherings, alongside many other restrictions. His state has the nation’s third-highest unemployment rate, at 11 percent.

Trump clearly did better among voters worried about the economy.

About 8 in 10 Florida residents who named the economy as the top issue voted for Trump. In Ohio, another swing state Trump managed to win, his advantage with such voters was 7 in 10.

A majority of overall voters did say it’s more important to contain the coronavirus now, even if the necessary measures hurt the economy — but they represented a slim majority. Four in 10 voters said the economy is more important, even if that hamstrings efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

Patel said she was surprised by the data, but could understand why the economy might be a more immediate concern to some voters.

“How wrong were we that it would be a referendum on covid,” Patel said.

Ahh, oof and ouch

AHH: The number of antiabortion women in the House more than doubled.

There will now be at least 24 antiabortion women in the lower chamber next year, up from 11 in the current term. All of them are Republicans. Seven of the incoming freshmen flipped seats previously held by Democrats.

There are still far more Democratic female members of Congress than Republican female members, but a record number of GOP women ran for House seats this year, with 74 making it onto general-election ballots. They were supported heavily by the antiabortion group Susan B. Anthony List, which spent a record $52 million in the 2020 election cycle.

“These gains are a repudiation of abortion extremism and further evidence that life is a winning issue in politics,” said the group's president, Marjorie Dannenfelser.

Democrats held onto the House majority, but performed far below their goals. While they'd hoped to pick up anywhere from five to 15 more seats from the GOP, the opposite happened, with Democrats losing in nearly every competitive district they won two years ago.

OOF: Americans can expect gridlock if Biden wins and Republicans maintain control of the Senate.

Even as a presidential victory appears within reach for Biden, it seems increasingly unlikely that Democrats will gain control of the Senate.

“Without a Democratic majority in the Senate, Biden as president could not likely advance many of his top health agenda items — including lowering the eligibility age for Medicare to 60, expanding financial assistance for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, and creating a “public option” government health plan,” Kaiser Health News's Julie Rovner reports.

There are millions of votes yet to be counted, but Biden’s prospects of reaching 270 electoral votes are looking up after Michigan and Wisconsin were called for him. Options for Democrats to maintain control of the Senate, however, rapidly diminished as Democrats failed to flip seats in Montana and Maine.

OUCH: New coronavirus cases topped 100,000 for the first time on Wednesday.

“The pandemic is roaring across the Midwest and Plains states. Seven states set records for hospitalizations for covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. And Connecticut, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska and North Dakota saw jumps of more than 45 percent in their seven-day rolling average of new infections, considered the best measure of the spread of the virus,” Lenny Bernstein, Joel Achenbach, Frances Stead Sellers and William Wan report.

The record came just a day after Americans went to the polls to pick their next president. So far, Election Day itself holds the record for the second-highest number of new cases. Even if Biden wins the election, Trump will continue to manage the coronavirus response in the upcoming months as the country grapples with record cases, which are likely to be exacerbated by colder weather and indoor gatherings during the holiday season.

Tom Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the Obama administration, said that new shutdowns were possible if the country could not control the spread of the virus.

“It’s clear we’re heading into a period where we’re going to see increasing hospitalization and deaths in the U.S. And it worries me how little we’re doing about it,” Frieden said. “We know by now how fast this virus can move. You have to get ahead of it.”

More on the election

North Carolina election results did little to end a stalemate over Medicaid expansion.

“Gov. Roy Cooper won reelection after campaigning on the need to expand Medicaid for an estimated 500,000-600,000 poor North Carolinians. But it looks like Republicans will retain control of both the state Senate and House, although without veto-proof majorities,” WFAE’s Dana Miller Ervin reports.

Cooper, a Democrat, has made expanding the program a top priority but has been unable to push it through the Republican-controlled legislation. Expanding the program in North Carolina would provide half a million low-income people with coverage.

“It’s a status quo situation,” John Dinan, who teaches state politics at Wake Forest University, told WFAE. “Medicaid expansion ranked as one of the two or three most prominent issues in state legislative campaigns … and it did not carry the day.”

But the state of Medicaid in the state may still be affected by the presidential race. If Biden wins, he could put pressure on states or offer incentives for expansion.

North Carolina is one of 12 states, mostly in the South, that have not adopted Medicaid expansion. Voters in two other states, Missouri and Oklahoma, approved ballot measures to expand eligibility in the program this summer, although the changes have not yet gone into effect.

A North Dakota Republican died of covid-19 in October but still won his election.

“David Andahl died of covid-19 in early October, just as the coronavirus was pummeling his home state of North Dakota. But that did not keep the 55-year-old rancher from winning his race for the state House of Representatives on Tuesday,” Teo Armus reports. “With an apparent victory in North Dakota’s 8th District, Andahl’s election marks an unusual overlap between two of the most consequential events in the United States this year: a pandemic that has killed at least 232,000 people in the United States and the unprecedented election season it upended in the process.”

Andahl's posthumous victory came after he comfortably beat two Democrats in a four-way race for two seats in the state legislature.

“North Dakota election authorities initially had no precedent on how to address the death of a candidate so close to Election Day, and the state’s attorney general issued an opinion later in October on how to proceed: Should Andahl win, he said, the local Republican Party would be responsible for filling the vacant seat until a special election,” Teo writes.

Oregon and Colorado voters opt to increase taxes on nicotine and tobacco products.

More than two-thirds of Colorado voters supported Proposition EE, which creates a new tax for nicotine and vaping products and increases existing taxes on cigarettes. The money will go toward rural schools, preschool funding, tobacco education programs, housing and health care.

Oregon’s Measure 108 passed by similar margins. The proposal will up Oregon’s cigarette tax to $3.33 a pack, making it the highest state cigarette tax outside the Northeast. It will also impose a separate tax on vaping products for the first time. The vast majority of the money will go to the state’s health-care plan for low-income individuals, with a small part going toward programs to help people quit tobacco.

On the hill

McConnell said that an economic stimulus bill will be a top priority when the Senate returns.

The Senate majority leader said yesterday a relief bill should be completed before the end of the year and could include increased state and local aid, which has long been a Democratic demand, Erica Werner reports.

“We need another rescue package. The Senate goes back into session next Monday. Hopefully the partisan passions that prevented us from doing another rescue package will subside with the election. And I think we need to do it and I think we need to do it before the end of the year,” McConnell said.

In recent weeks as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin debated a relief package of about $2 trillion, McConnell warned the White House against pursuing a major stimulus package before the election, saying it could hurt the GOP majority. McConnell viewed the package under negotiation with the White House as too costly and was noncommittal about support from Republican senators, advancing instead a much smaller bill that was blocked by Democrats.

“McConnell’s comments on Wednesday suggested a new focus on the issue. Congress has not acted to provide additional economic aid since the spring when lawmakers rushed through four bipartisan bills totaling about $3 trillion,” Erica writes.