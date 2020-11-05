In 2016, though, they had a better case than usual. Swing 78,000 voters to Trump and you can take credit alongside any other former FBI director. So we can say with some clarity that Trump is president today because of voters who disliked both him and Hillary Clinton.

That year, about a fifth of voters viewed both Trump and Clinton negatively. But they voted anyway, preferring Trump by 17 percentage points. Exit polling conducted by Edison Research suggests that there were enough voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin (the aforementioned three states) who disliked both candidates to constitute more than Trump’s margin of victory.

Ergo: Trump won thanks to people who didn’t like him.

I find this metric fascinating. It so nicely encapsulates so much about modern politics, from the narrowness of the spread to the idea that people go to the polls to pick between candidates they don’t like. So, over the past 18 months or so, I’ve kept an eye on polling that considers the issue.

There was a consistent pattern. Over and over, Quinnipiac University polling found that about a fifth of the respondents in their polls didn’t like either Trump or former vice president Joe Biden — but that when choosing between the two, they preferred Biden, not Trump, by a wide margin.

In August, Monmouth University asked the same question. Twenty-two percent of respondents viewed both Trump and Biden unfavorably. Those voters preferred Biden by 38 points.

It’s a fascinating finding. Over time, though, it became harder to measure. Quinnipiac’s polling didn’t include enough people who viewed both candidates unfavorably, even at the state level.

Why? Well, over the past few months, Biden’s favorability ratings started to climb. By the end of October, about half the country said they viewed him favorably, while Trump was still about where he was in May.

I was curious, then, how this demographic would vote on Tuesday. The results were surprising.

The dislike-both voters backed Trump, by 19 points.

Why? Well, there’s a big distinction between the question this year and in 2016. Do you see it?

I’ll give you a second. Here’s a photo of Barbara Walters kissing Elmo so that you don’t see the answer immediately.

This year, only 4 percent of respondents said they disliked both candidates. So it made far less of a difference in assisting Trump.

There are probably two reasons for that reduced density of political cynics. The first is that Biden is simply better liked than Clinton was on Election Day 2016. But the second reason is that Trump is, too. His approval rating is six points higher in exit polls this year than it was in 2016. In 2016, it’s safe to assume, some voters who came out to vote for Trump despite disliking him were Republicans who eventually came around to their party’s candidate.

It’s a good thing for democracy that the number of people who viewed both candidates unfavorably was less than a quarter of the total in 2016. (There are margins of error at play here that make that particular calculation suspect, but we might as well ignore that.) It is a good thing that people came to vote for candidates they like.