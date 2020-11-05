Today could be a tipping point: The Post has not called some key states as they continue to count and release vote tallies. As of 6:40 a.m.:

Game on or over: Biden has more paths to victory than President Trump. If Biden takes Nevada and Arizona, where he's leading, it's over for Trump regardless of what happens in Pennsylvania. If Biden manages to flip Georgia, he'd only have to win Nevada or Arizona. If Trump loses Pennsylvania, he has no path forward to 270.

We also are technically still not out of the woods with perhaps the craziest scenario. Biden could win Georgia and lose Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania. In that case, there would be a 269-269 electoral college tie, and the House would decide the presidency for just the third time in American history.

As for the Senate, the GOP is clinging to their majority. “Republicans scored easier-than-expected victories in Iowa, Kansas, Texas, Maine, Montana and South Carolina while establishing narrow but steady leads in Georgia and North Carolina. Democrats’ slim chance at claiming the majority appears to rest on [Biden] clinching the presidential race and Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) falling below his state’s legally required 50 percent threshold, which would set up two runoff elections on Jan. 5 in Georgia that, if Democrats won both, would deadlock the Senate at 50-50,” according to our colleagues Paul Kane, Rachael Bade, and Seung Min Kim.

“ In that scenario, once Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D) was sworn in as vice president, she would provide the Senate’s tie-breaking vote, handing the chamber to [ Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.)] .”

As the president's path to 270 winnowed, the Trump campaign yesterday mounted a legal blitz in four states.

In Pennsylvania and Michigan, his campaign announced they'd try to stop vote-counting until more access is granted for Republican observers ; in Wisconsin, they're seeking a recount; and in Georgia, they are challenging the handling of ballots arriving after the 7 p.m. deadline.

All eyes will be on the Republican Party as Biden inches toward a victory — and on whether Trump's legal posture remains aggressive once more states are called.

Fresh off his own reelection victory, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) issued a rare public rebuke of Trump's premature declaration of victory, telling reporters yesterday that “claiming you've won the election is different from finishing the counting,” reports NBC News's Alex Seitz-Wald.

But how much of the rest of the party responds as Trump asserts fraud and tries to subvert the election by calling for a halt to vote-counting remains to be seen.

From Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.):

The Biden campaign, meanwhile, “was privately telling supporters not to panic, even as it prepared for pitched legal battles with the president,” Politico's Natasha Korecki, Elena Schneider, and Alex Isenstadt report.

“In a Zoom call with donors Wednesday, the aides told the group that Joe Biden was on pace to reach 270 electoral votes in short order, beaming over victories in the Midwestern states that Donald Trump flipped four years ago.”

At the same time: “ Biden’s team activated teams of attorneys in Nevada, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan in preparation for court battles, and blasted out requests for donations to combat myriad legal challenges. ”

so that the Biden-Harris Administration can hit the ground running on Day One” – as "Biden’s advisers have quietly begun mapping out an administration, according to people familiar with the activities," our colleagues Biden launched a transition website yesterday “as "Biden’s advisers have quietly begun mapping out an administration, according to people familiar with the activities," our colleagues Annie Linskey and Sean Sullivan report.

It's getting wild: Trump, his son and top members of his campaign boosted unfounded conspiracy theories about the vote-tallying process to claim that Democrats trying to steal the election. Many of Trump's tweets were labeled as misleading by the social media company. His mood also reportedly took a turn for the worse over the course of the day:

On Wednesday morning, “from the residence, Mr. Trump continued making calls to supporters and friends throughout the morning, sounding subdued and somewhat dispirited to some people,” the New York Times's “from the residence, Mr. Trump continued making calls to supporters and friends throughout the morning, sounding subdued and somewhat dispirited to some people,” the New York Times's Annie Karni and Maggie Haberman report. “Outside the White House, finger-pointing about what went wrong had already begun. Some aides said that Mr. Trump had often resisted entreaties from Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, and Brad Parscale, his former campaign manager, and others to spend more time in Arizona. But they said he had resisted in part because he did not like traveling west and spending the night on the road.”

“ On Wednesday, the president’s family was heavily involved in efforts to question the validity of the vote tallies. Mr. Trump had joked at a rally that if he lost, he would never speak to any of his adult children again.”

Twitter's whack-a-mole: “Eric Trump tweeted a video, first pushed out by an account associated with the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, that purported to show someone burning ballots cast for his father. The materials turned out to be sample ballots , and Twitter quickly suspended the original account that circulated the misleading clip,” Isaac Stanley-Becker, Tony Romm, Elizabeth Dwoskin and Drew Harwell report. sample ballots

Amid Trump's fury, his Justice Department “told federal prosecutors in an email early on Wednesday that the law allowed them to send armed federal officers to ballot-counting locations around the country to investigate potential voter fraud, according to three people who described the message,” the New York Times's Katie Benner reports.

“ The email created the specter of the federal government intimidating local election officials or otherwise intervening in vote tallying amid calls by President Trump to end the tabulating in states where he was trailing in the presidential race, former officials said.”

“This seems like a messaging tactic for the attorney general,” Vanita Gupta, the acting head of the department’s Civil Rights Division under President Barack Obama, told the Times. “Lawfully, the Justice Department can’t interfere in the vote count, enter polling places or take ballots, even in the course of an investigation.”

How it's all playing in the states: Some election centers are seeing disturbances. Demonstrators — “many with pro-Trump flags and signs” — gathered outside of the Maricopa County tabulation and election center in Phoenix.

In Wisconsin, officials are already disputing the Trump campaign's claims of “irregularities” in the state's count. The state, called for Biden who leads with a little over 20,000 votes, has a law permitting a recount if the margin of victory between the two leading candidates is less than one percent.

“Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe rejected the idea that there have been irregularities in the state’s count, telling reporters that the election ‘proceeded in a very normal fashion,’” according to our colleagues Elise Viebeck, Robert Barnes, Tom Hamburger, and Rosalind Helderman. … She noted that the counting process was open to the public from start to finish and that some localities even live-streamed images of their absentee ballot-counting.”

In Michigan, which was called for Biden who leads with nearly 135,000 votes in the state, “Democrats said the lawsuit the Trump campaign filed seeking to halt vote-counting was preposterous — calling it a stunt designed to promote a false White House narrative of fraud in the counting of mail ballots,” per our colleagues.

“While the Trump campaign went to court in the state, a vocal group of would-be Republican Party election challengers gathered Wednesday afternoon at the TCF Center, a Detroit convention center where votes were being counted .”

In Georgia, as Biden started to close in on Trump's lead, his campaign “sued election officials in Chatham County, home of Savannah, alleging that ballots arriving after the 7 p.m. deadline may have been mixed in with eligible ballots and improperly counted,” per Elise, Robert, Tom and Rosalind.

In Pennsylvania, Trump officials said they planned “intervene in litigation pending before the Supreme Court over Pennsylvania’s extended deadline for mail ballots” and to “challenge guidance related to voter identification rules for some voters in Pennsylvania, one of a half-dozen legal efforts undertaken by Republicans in the state this week.”

Big picture: “Whether any case ends up before the Supreme Court remains to be seen,” our Post colleagues note. “The most obvious path for a review by the justices would be a specific challenge to ballots in a closely divided state that could tip the results of the election.”

On the Hill

CONGRESSIONAL DEMS FACE RECKONING: “As the presidential race headed toward a photo finish, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer faced a political letdown that, so far, resembled their failure in 2016 when Trump was elected,” Paul, Rachael and Seung Min report.

House Democrats “struggled to come to grips with how they managed to lose seats after Pelosi and party strategists predicted gains of 10 or more that would give them commanding control over the chamber,” our colleagues write.

Key stat: “Instead, they appear to be headed to the smallest House majority in 18 years.”

Senate Republicans: Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) added another hold to the party's column, but the GOP failed to oust Democratic Sen. Gary Peters in Michigan.

Panic reigned in the lead up to Election Day but Republicans got “a lot more bullish” about their prospects of keeping their Senate majority yesterday morning, according to a Senate GOP staffer.

“Trump really did turn out his folks," the staffer told Power Up. "The confidence it creates by telling those crowds we were winning....That last week surge was very, very real.”

Peters's win over Republican rival John James was a blow to the party: “James would have become Michigan's first African American U.S. senator and join U.S. Tim Scott of South Carolina as the first two black male senators for the first time since Reconstruction. He also would have been the first Republican senator to represent the state since U.S. Sen. Spencer Abraham, R-Auburn Hills, lost to Democrat Debbie Stabenow in 2000,” according to the Detroit News's Leonard Fleming.

“We thought he could create enough separation” from Trump that “he'd win regardless of the top of the ticket – we were wrong,” the GOP source added.

Here's what remains outstanding:

Arizona: Democrat Mark Kelly is leading Republican Sen. Martha McSally.

North Carolina: Sen. Thom Tillis has a lead over Democrat Cal Cunningham.

Georgia: Republican Sen. David Perdue has a slight lead over Democrat Jon Ossoff, a margin that continues to move closer to pushing the race to a January runoff.

Hello, 2021: There is already one Georgia Senate runoff pitting Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler against Democrat Raphael Warnock to determine who will serve out the remainder of former senator Johnny Isakson's term in a Jan. 5 special election.

DEM AGENDA RUNS INTO LIKELY GOP SENATE: “Democrats’ dream agenda of pushing through a large new economic stimulus bill, strengthening the Affordable Care Act and paring back the 2017 tax cuts could face stiff resistance after Republicans greatly outperformed expectations,” Erica Werner reports.

Pelosi had already described what unified control would mean: “She was eyeing a legislative maneuver called ‘budget reconciliation’ to push extensive legislation through the Senate without GOP votes — the same mechanism that Republicans used to pass their partisan tax bill in the first year of Trump’s term, and that Democrats used to pass the Affordable Care Act under President Barack Obama.”

A possible President Biden would face an unusual hurdle: “Biden would become the first president since George H.W. Bush to start his first term without a Congress fully controlled by his party,” our colleague writes.

Key quote: “If Republicans keep the Senate, you can forget the Biden agenda, but divided government doesn’t mean there won’t be action. We’ll just be back to governing by conflict,” said Brendan Buck, a GOP consultant who was a top aide to former House speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.). “There will always be pressure points and funding deadlines that force action and force compromise.”

Outside the Beltway

GOP FENDS OFF CHALLENGES TO STATE LEGISLATURES: “Although some competitive state legislative races remained too close to call Wednesday, Republicans claimed victory after results showed Democrats would fall far short of their goal to flip as many as many as seven state legislative chambers,” Tim Craig reports.

Where the races stand: “ Amid a surge in Republican turnout, Democrats had not made any gains in the Texas House of Representatives by Wednesday evening and lost ground in several other states, including Iowa and North Carolina. Republicans have claimed victory in taking control of both chambers of the New Hampshire legislature, snatching back the power Democrats had won in the 2018 midterm elections.”

What it means for redistricting: “Democrats and independent analysts said the results of Tuesday’s election were muddled enough that neither probably gained or lost much new ground when it comes to who will have the advantage during redistricting,” our colleague writes.

2020 APPROACHING RECORD TURNOUT: “Although millions of presidential ballots are still being counted, total voter turnout is already approaching 2016’s level. The latest figures, based on 2020 votes counted and additional known early votes, stand only a few percentage points away from breaking a 60-year-old record set in 1960,” Kevin Schaul, Kate Rabinowitz and Ted Mellnik report.

The Post and Edison Research's modeling thinks this could break a century-plus record: “If this projection holds, 2020 turnout will be the highest since 1900, when 73.7 percent of eligible Americans cast ballots. That election had a much smaller voting pool, as women did not yet have the right to vote.”

In the media

GOP COMES AFTER FOX: “Trump and his advisers erupted at the news. If it was true that Arizona was lost, it would call into doubt on any claim of victory the president might be able to make,” the New York Times's Annie Karni and Maggie Haberman report of what ensued after Fox News projected Biden would win Arizona.

How Fox responded: “ Jason Miller, Trump’s political adviser, disputed the accuracy of the call on Twitter and frantically called Fox News, asking the network to retract it. He was unsuccessful. Instead of retracting it, the decision desk at Fox News doubled down on its call, putting Arnon Mishkin, the head of the desk, on air to defend the call.”