Given the allegations being made by Trump in his desperate bid to hold power, it’s important to reiterate this point. It’s not that Biden on Friday morning moved into the lead in the state; it’s that the counting finally caught up with reality.

This reality was obvious days ago. On Wednesday morning, about 12 hours after polls closed in Pennsylvania, I noted that the outstanding vote in the state was more than enough to give Biden a healthy lead, based on the number of ballots and where they were cast. Over the next 48 hours, those ballots were — slowly — counted, and, sure enough, Biden received more of them.

We like to think about the vote-counting process the way we consider sporting contests, a jockeying back-and-forth between competitors. But it’s not that. It’s as though, instead, a football game took place in private with the scoring plays released to the public after the fact, in random order.

Say that the Pittsburgh Steelers are playing the Philadelphia Eagles in a closed stadium, with no television cameras. The Steelers quickly score four touchdowns, giving them a 28-point lead. The Eagles score three field goals and two touchdowns, each time having the Steelers score another touchdown in response. Final score, 63-23 Steelers.

Now imagine that those results are conveyed to the public with the Eagles’ scoring plays all reported first, maybe with a Steelers touchdown thrown into the mix. It would seem like the Eagles were winning, with the Steelers struggling to catch up. But that’s obviously not what actually happened. Listeners would learn that the Steelers did win, handily, but it would have seemed like a very different game.

How you convey the results matters. Let’s use the specific example of Pennsylvania, looking at the results by county as of this writing. If we were to count the votes that are in from the most- to least-friendly Trump counties, it looks like Trump has a massive lead into which Biden slowly eats. If we instead count in the opposite order, from the counties where Biden did best to the ones where he did worst, it’s Biden who appears to have had his lead erode.

This is all artificial! The ballots were already in and, in each case, counting them necessarily leads to the same place. Just as with that hypothetical football game, it’s just the order of the counting that generates a sense of flow.

What actually happened in Pennsylvania, incidentally, mirrors the graph at left above. Votes that were counted on Election Day came in first, and those heavily favored Trump. The reason isn’t a mystery; he had spent months disparaging mail-in ballots, assertions that his supporters appear to have taken to heart. Since those votes were counted more quickly, it seemed as though he had a lead — a perception that Trump tried to use to claim victory in the state.

Then the mail-in ballots were counted, and the reality was made apparent.

It’s critical to note, yet again, that this was preventable. Pennsylvania could have counted most absentee ballots in advance, as other states do, but its Republican legislature declined to allow that to happen. Why? It’s hard not to assume that the GOP lawmakers were motivated to have the results be revealed precisely as they were, giving Trump the space to make his rhetorical claims about victory. After all, Trump had telegraphed for months that he hoped to question mail-in ballots that were obviously going to favor Biden; it’s not a wild leap of logic to assume that members of his party were uninterested in thwarting his ability to do that.

And sure enough, in the past two days, Trump and his supporters have tried to claim that the vote in Pennsylvania is somehow being “stolen” from Trump. Again, that’s false. The ballots being counted were in by Nov. 3. There’s no indication at all that ballots submitted past that point are being included in the totals or that votes were somehow sneaked into the mix. On Wednesday morning, the totals clearly indicated that Trump was likely to lose; illicitly adding more ballots after that point wouldn’t have mattered anyway, not that it happened.

We do this to ourselves. We do it in part because it’s fun to watch the votes being counted, to seeing Wolf Blitzer on CNN breathlessly talking about how the margins are shifting. But in this case, it’s harmful. In this case, it allows Trump and his allies to claim that something funky is happening.

Nothing funky is happening. Something boring is happening: Votes are being counted. And assuming Biden’s lead holds — a fair assumption — all that we’re learning is what those votes submitted by Nov. 3 said on Nov. 3.