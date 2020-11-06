Then on Friday as his lead narrowed further, he tweeted that he wanted Republican state lawmakers in Pennsylvania and the U.S. Supreme Court to help him out.

Legislative bodies and the courts do have roles in the election, even determining results. But there may not be much state lawmakers, Congress and the Supreme Court can do to help Trump — unless there’s an electoral college tie.

Here’s why.

State legislatures’ role in who wins: Not much, after the election is held

Normally, Congress and state legislatures are in the background of how elections are run. Congress sets the election date, and state legislatures figure out among themselves how to best hold them.

State legislatures decide how electors are chosen: For more than a century, that has meant every state has allotted electors based on which presidential candidate won the popular vote in that state.

When this would become an issue: There are a number of swing states that are both crucial to the election and have divided control of government. Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania all have Democratic governors but Republican-controlled legislatures, which could lead to partisan battles over how to allot electors should it not be clear who won.

A drawn-out counting process in Pennsylvania in particular has national Democrats on edge. Some fear Republican lawmakers could take advantage of post-election chaos to hand Trump a win, especially after these GOP lawmakers were quoted in an Atlantic article as having discussed the possibility with the Trump campaign. The top state House and Senate Republicans wrote an op-ed in October saying the legislature has no role to play in choosing electors. It’s a stance they reiterated this week, but with the caveat that “under normal circumstances” they won’t play a role. Some interpreted that as leaving the door open for the legislature to intervene.

Where choosing electors might run up against the law: States can constitutionally change how electors are chosen, but they’d have to change the rules before Election Day, not after.

That’s according to experts on law, the Constitution and democracy from a wide ideological range on the cross-partisan National Task Force on Election Crises. Doing so, they argue, would violate federal law that requires that all states appoint their electors based on what happens on Election Day.

Where things could get messy: What if state lawmakers, getting pressure from Trump, decide they do have the authority to pick electors after Election Day based on results different from the outcome of the election?

Such a move would almost certainly get challenged in courts, but what if the courts agree? The Supreme Court’s conservative justices in particular have been inclined in voting rights cases to side with Republican legislatures.

Congress’s role in who wins: Settle a tie

Its job is to certify states’ results. The chambers of the new Congress meet in a joint session and count the states’ votes in January, a few weeks before the inauguration. This is usually a formality.

When this would become an issue: What happens if there is a tie? If Trump manages to win Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada, it could end up in a 269-269 electoral tie.

Then Congress gets to basically decide the winner. Under the 12th Amendment of the Constitution, the Senate chooses the vice president and the House chooses the president.

They do that by voting. But they don’t vote in the traditional manner, where each individual lawmaker has a vote. To break a tie, each state gets just one vote. Even though Democrats hold a majority of individual votes, Republicans currently comprise the majority of the congressional delegations in a majority of states. That means Republicans have more votes, and a tie would likely to go Trump.

Where this could get even messier: This is all spelled out in a very confusingly written law called the Electoral Count Act that was derived from another messy presidential election in 1876. “It’s inscrutable,” said Mary McCord, a former top Justice Department official and visiting professor at Georgetown Law University School.

And that means there are lots of pieces open to interpretation — and fighting about what to do.

The Supreme Court’s role in who wins: Settle a legal dispute about voting

The court does not technically have an explicit constitutional mechanism to decide the winner, like Congress does. But the court can rule on individual cases that could decide the winner, like it did with Florida in 2000.

Any legal battles in 2020 are likely to be about whether late-arriving mailed ballots should be counted, or whether voters had enough time to correct incorrectly filled-out ballots, or whether they even should get a chance to correct them. These are relatively granular issues, but if things come down to one state, they could matter a lot.