For example, assuming that the current leads in each state hold, Biden’s win would be a function of winning a collection of states that no candidate has won as a group before. (Those states where the results are still uncertain are displayed in a lighter color below.)

This isn’t really surprising or unusual. It also suggests that things are quite different when, in fact, they aren’t. If the map holds, 45 states and the District of Columbia will have yielded the same result in 2016 as in 2020, just as 45 states (though not entirely the same) will have voted the same way in 2012 as in 2020. The results in 2020 matched the results in at least 43 states in every election since 2000.

We don’t have the final vote totals in each state, but we do have estimates of the final vote, thanks to our data partners at Edison Research. The number of votes already recorded is the highest in history, with estimated totals in most states exceeding records.

Using historic data and Edison’s estimates, we can trace the evolution of party support by state over the past 44 years. So let’s do that: Here is the number of votes cast for the Democratic and Republican candidates in every state since 1976.

A few interesting patterns there. One, in many states there has been a widening gap in support between the parties, to some extent reflecting increased polarization. It may also reflect geographic sorting, a pattern over the past several decades in which the density of partisan homogeneity increases in some areas, like cities becoming heavily Democratic. Some states have seen large increases in population that are also reflected in the graphs.

It’s also interesting to note when states had close contests, including recently. With the exception of 1984, every race from 1976 to 2004 saw at least 20 states in which the margin between the Democratic and Republican candidates was 10 points or fewer of the two-party vote. In the four elections since, it’s been 15, 15, 16 and 13 states, assuming the 2020 results hold.

There’s another consistent pattern we’ve seen in recent elections, one that ties back to our quadrennial debate over maps of election results. In the past century, there have been only six contests in which the states that backed the Democrat constituted more than half of the land area of the United States. Most were before the admission of Alaska to the union, which makes sense. The only one post-1948 was 1964 — when Alaska, like most states, backed Lyndon Johnson’s reelection.

States that will likely end up having backed Biden make up more than a third of the territory of the United States.

Land area support comes in only slightly behind popular vote margins in terms of importance in deciding a president, of course. It will likely have been Biden’s victories in Wisconsin and Michigan, coupled with picking up Pennsylvania and Georgia, that made the difference in the outcome.

In the past century, those four states all voted the same way in six elections. Three were won by Republicans: Richard Nixon in 1972, Ronald Reagan in 1984 and Trump in 2016. Three were won by Democrats, assuming Biden’s leads hold: 2020, Bill Clinton in 1992 and Franklin Roosevelt in 1936.