But then McConnell used language that mirrors what the president has been using: “illegal” “observe,” don’t count certain ballots. And because of that, it’s very easy for the president and his supporters to read what they want to hear from McConnell’s tweet: That even top Republicans think the results that could soon give Democrat Joe Biden the presidency aren’t legitimate.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” Trump said at the White House on Thursday night. “If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.”

McConnell didn’t go nearly as far in indulging Trump’s narrative as his House GOP counterpart and some Senate colleagues, who have given Trump’s extraordinary attempts to undermine a U.S. election a major boost. As The Post’s Katie Shepherd reports:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Fox News: “President Trump won this election.” (That’s false, and at the time he said it Thursday night, no major network had called the race for either candidate.)

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), also on Fox News: “Philadelphia elections are crooked as a snake. Why are they shutting people out? Because they don’t want people to see what they’re doing.” (That would seem a red herring that contains no evidence of fraud. On Thursday, a federal judge allowed Republicans and Democrats to observe the counting of ballots while criticizing the Trump campaign’s legal team for trying to stop the count. Lawyers for Philadelphia said there was no shutting out of observers earlier, but that one GOP representative was removed after refusing to abide by social distancing rules aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, reported The Post’s Jon Swaine.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), also on Fox News: “Look, that’s exactly right,” he said, when host Sean Hannity asked if Pennsylvania should “invalidate” its results and hold another election.

The spectrum for these major Republican players seems to run from willingly helping the president of the United States try to undermine a legitimate election to being careful not to provoke him by undermining his narrative.

So far, the Trump campaign has yet to produce any evidence of fraud. Judges in two different states threw out their cases on Thursday for that reason.

While McConnell and Graham, who just won elections of their own, have been careful not to openly claim fraud exists in their own elections, they also don’t openly deny it in the presidential race.

By contrast, Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) said on CBS “This Morning”: “The president’s speech last night was very disturbing to me because he made very, very serious allegations without any evidence to support it.” But he also left open the door to questions over the vote counting process in Philadelphia.

Even if Trump loses, Trumpism is here to stay. Republican politicians have calculated two presidential elections in a row that Trump helped them do better downballot than expected because he has figured out a formula to reach voters they might have missed otherwise like former Democrats in northern states or Hispanic voters in Florida.