Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang says the party is having a hard time connecting with working-class voters. But the political commentator fails to acknowledge that it is former vice president Joe Biden who is winning the support of most working-class voters — continuing a trend set by Democratic presidential nominees before him.

Yang shared his experience talking with working-class voters on CNN on Thursday:

I would say, ‘Hey! I’m running for president!’ to a truck driver, retail worker, waitress in a diner. And they would say, ‘What party?’ And I’d say, ‘Democrat,’ and they would flinch like I said something really negative or I had just turned another color or something like that. And there’s something deeply wrong when working-class Americans have that response to a major party that theoretically is supposed to be fighting for them. So you have to ask yourself, what has the Democratic Party been standing for in their minds? And in their minds, the Democratic Party, unfortunately, has taken on this role of the coastal urban elites who are more concerned about policing various cultural issues than improving their way of life that has been declining for years! And so, if you’re in that situation, this to me is a fundamental problem for the Democratic Party, because if they don’t figure this out — this polarization and division will get worse not better.

His comments were still trending on Twitter on Friday, in part because conservatives who often attack the left as being coastal elites consumed with culture wars about race, gender and LGBTQ issues applauded Yang’s remarks. Many liberals took issue with his comments, which seem to ignore the fact that most working-class people of color back the Democratic Party.

The Democratic Party does repeatedly struggle to win the support of White, working-class, non-college-educated voters. The demographic, arguably his most faithful, has been partly credited with launching President Trump to the White House. Many White voters from lower-income households were drawn to the president’s message because of their fears about being displaced by an increasingly diverse population, according to a survey by the Public Religion Research Institute.

But the Democratic Party does well overall with working-class, non-college-educated voters. In fact, the party does better than the GOP winning the votes of these individuals. The fact is that Biden is on track to win voters from households making less than $50,000. Just like Hillary Clinton did in 2016. And Barack Obama did in 2012 and 2008.

But Yang told The Post’s Robert Costa on Friday on Post Live that his party must speak to the needs of working-class voters.

“The Democratic Party needs to do a better job of improving that person’s life in the ways that they can feel and experience on any given day. I think we’ve gotten way too wrapped up in, like, ‘Oh, did we message properly to that truck driver?’ If that truck driver is concerned about impending obsolescence, they are 100 percent right to be concerned about it. Just like the hundreds of thousands of retail workers whose stores have closed and aren’t going to reopen.”

Yang, an entrepreneur, did not mention the race of the truck driver, retail worker and waitress who flinched when he told them he was a Democrat. But it would be helpful if he had, to really understand his party’s challenges connecting with working-class voters. Ignoring the role that race plays in how different socioeconomic groups vote downplays or dismisses the ways race, money and class intersect in American society.

Most Black, Latino and Asian American working-class Americans award their votes to the Democrats, thus giving the party the history of wins that Yang seems to ignore. In fact, one could say that it is the GOP that actually has a working-class voter problem, given its inability to win the support of working-class people of color.

For the record, Yang is correct to suggest that the Democratic Party could improve its relationship with White, working-class voters. And early exit polls seem to suggest that they have, with Biden at the top of the ticket. When 2020 exit polls are finalized, they will most likely show that the Democratic nominee’s ability to turn out working-class voters in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona played a big part. These states have large pockets of Black, Latino, White, urban and rural working-class men and women — and they appear to be voting against the GOP.

Before the election, polling showed that White, working-class women — a group that chose Trump over Clinton, the first woman to top a major-party ticket — would move away from the president and toward the Democratic nominee. And early polling indicates that Trump’s lock on White, working-class men was not as strong as it was in 2016. If this trend continues, these changes show that with a nominee who is able to connect with White, working-class voters, the Democratic Party could continue to improve its advantage over the Republican Party with working-class Americans.

