After President Trump won the 2016 election, his side claimed to have a mandate to carry out his Make America Great Again vision.

“He’s being given a mandate,” former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway said on CNN the day after the 2016 election. “And that mandate is going to be somewhat different than what we’ve had, it’s a repudiation of some of the things we’ve had.”

It was a rather small one, my colleague Aaron Blake wrote at the time. It complicates the case that a candidate has the authority to carry out a policy or worldview given by the electorate when most of those in the electorate have voted against them.

During a Thursday meeting with the Democratic caucus, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought to encourage her party, perhaps somewhat demoralized by the absence of a blue wave, by reminding them that the majority of voters backed the Democratic nominee.

“Just remember: Joe Biden has a mandate. We have a mandate,” said Pelosi, at the end of the call, according to CNN.

But even though former vice president Joe Biden received more votes than any presidential candidate in history, more than 68 million Americans voted against him. And the race will in some states will be so close that the president is threatening a recount, thus making it difficult for Biden to claim to have a mandate, which he has not done.

What is clear from the available numbers so far is what the national polls previously revealed — not everyone supports the vision for America that either candidate put forward.

Or as author Ibrahim X. Kendi tweeted Thursday: “Americans are deeply divided — and we’re deeply divided over why we’re deeply divided.”

Determining what makes America great for most Americans will be a real challenge for any president. Leadership that attempts to reconcile the divide will require an awareness of the diversity of this country that critics of both parties argue that each side of the political spectrum lacks. Biden spoke to this Wednesday from Delaware:

It’ll be time for us to do what we’ve always done as Americans, to put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us, to lower the temperature, to see each other again, to listen to one another, to hear each other again, to respect and care for one another, to unite, to heal, to come together as a nation. I know this won’t be easy. I know how deep and hard the opposing views are in our country on so many things. But I also know this, as well. To make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies. We are not enemies. What brings us together as Americans is so much stronger than anything that can tear us apart.

But even if Biden wins and makes a go at the bipartisanship he tried to convince voters would be a norm of his presidency, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could still be in charge of the Senate and could have the power to keep him from carrying out his full agenda.

That is because both men are leaders in parties with lawmakers who feel a responsibility to deliver to their base on the issues that they campaigned on. And I got the chance to spend time with some of those voters during the primaries in South Carolina, Iowa and Arizona. Those conversations reinforced the view that many Americans are deeply disappointed and distrustful of many of those on the extreme opposite of them politically. The belief that party leaders are not that interested in bipartisan work, but are too heavily influenced by some of their most extreme members, is not uncommon.