Donald Trump: He’s a good guy, really good guy. Say hello to him for me, will you? You know, his best golf story ever was about Mike Donald, who almost won the [1990] U.S. Open. He was leading the U.S. Open going into the final hole. He was an early starter. A rabbit. In other words, he was a good golfer who never made 10 dollars, who was on the tour for 10 years. Leading the U.S. Open. Had a great final round, but he was in the middle of the pack. Two hours to go and everyone said he was going to win the U.S. Open. He wasn’t supposed to win the U.S. Open because he was a rabbit. Jack Nicklaus, all the others, they’re the kind of guys who usually win. So he’s in the clubhouse, leading the U.S. Open, everyone’s doing great, watching it on TV. And then Hale Irwin goes crazy on the course. You remember?

Costa: I’ve read about it.

Trump: Irwin goes to the 18th hole, he’s 1 down to Mike Donald, who no one had ever heard of him. And Hale Irwin sinks a 97-foot putt. That was the one where he ran around the green. Now, Irwin has the privilege of playing Donald in a playoff the following day. A full 18-hole playoff. Hale Irwin, naturally, wins because the other guy never wins. The champion always wins. Bamberger did one of the greatest stories ever on that. The next day they show Mike Donald, two pictures. One has him on Sunday and Monday, Mike Donald playing to thousands of people up and down the fairway, 20 rows deep, as he walks up the 18th hole at the U.S. Open. Pictures. The next day, he doesn’t win, he’s seen walking up a fairway, nobody there, no money, his wife carrying the bag. If he had won, it’d have been a life-changing experience. But he didn’t win. Those pictures, famous, I remember them.

Costa: It can be like that in presidential politics.

Steven Ginsberg: Is that something you’re afraid of? One day you’ll walk down the fairway and nobody will be looking?

Trump: He’s a natural reporter this guy. Did you hear the question, Corey [Lewandowski]? It’s a very good question. He’s a veteran.

Ginsberg: What’s the answer?

Trump: A thing like that is always a possibility. It’s never happened because I’ve been having this for a long time. I write a book, it becomes the number one-selling business book of all time. “The Art of the Deal.” All of my books have done well. The current book does well. I don’t even have time to promote it. Have I spent 10 minutes promoting it?

Lewandowski: Zero. The signing you did in the office, that’s it. We didn’t take three weeks off like someone else.

Ginsberg: Like Ben Carson?

Trump: I didn’t take three weeks off, going all over the place to promote it. You sell thousands of books a day if you do that. So the book, the show. “The Apprentice” had some great run, it was the number-one show. What a lot of people don’t realize is that I gave up a lot to do this, not just deals but a two-hour prime-time television show for another two years. Don’t kid yourself.

Hope Hicks: Although we’re probably on TV now more than ever.

Trump: In retrospect, it probably wasn't such a bad idea. Your question is a very fair question. I don’t know if that ever happens because it’s never happened to me. You have to tell me: Why do I get four times the ratings of other candidates? The debates are the most highly rated shows ever for Fox News and CNN, in their history.

Ginsberg: The question is: Are you afraid of that? Not if it’s happened.

Trump: I hate the concept of it. I’m not afraid of it, but I hate the concept of it.

Ginsberg: What do you hate about it?

Trump: I hate the fact that it’s a total unknown.

Ginsberg: Because you’d be out of control?

Trump: I’ve always been there. In school, I was always successful. In life, I was always successful. My father was a successful real estate developer, and he was a very tough man but a good man. My father would always praise me. He always thought I was the smartest person. He said to one of the big magazines that everything he touches turns to gold. At a very young age. So I don’t know.

Ginsberg: So that amps up the pressure on you. You have to live up to that.

Costa: It’s a burden.

Ginsberg: You’re pressured to live up to that.