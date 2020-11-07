In a statement, the president vowed to fight the results, but there’s no evidence that he has a case to that end. There’s no evidence that anything untoward happened at any significant scale and every indication that Trump lost the states that he lost — states which are likely to hand Biden 306 electoral votes, the same total Trump won four years ago.

Trump, then, will become the fourth president in American history to never win the popular vote in a presidential election. Further, he will leave office having never had majority support of any kind from the American public.

We’ve become accustomed in recent years to seeing presidents win and serve for two consecutive terms. Over the course of American history, such stability has been fairly unusual. There have been a lot of presidential deaths, one resignation and lots of one-term executives. In the past 44 years, we’ve seen only two other presidents lose reelection: Jimmy Carter in 1980 and George H.W. Bush in 1992

You’ll notice that George W. Bush was a rarity: a president who lost the popular vote when first elected but won a second term nonetheless. That may be in part because of how narrowly he lost the 2000 contest.

Bush also saw a massive spike in support soon after taking office, a function of the 9/11 attacks. That faded over time and he left office with unusually low approval ratings. But coming into the 2004 election, that wasn’t yet the case.

Trump was different. Over his first term, he never had 50 percent approval, except from consistently Republican-leaning pollsters. (He would regularly tweet out those isolated polls, despite the dubiousness of hitting majority approval again and again — suggesting intervening plunges.)

For the entirety of his first term, Trump had the approval of less than half of the country, a unique pattern in the era of modern polling.

This was true of his favorability, too: always under 50 percent. One factor in the 2020 race, in fact, was probably that Biden was viewed significantly more favorably by the electorate than was the incumbent president.

Trump’s legacy, then, is a fascinating one. He became president in 2016 despite losing the popular vote by a wide margin, flipping three states by a combined total of fewer than 78,000 votes. He was never viewed favorably by most Americans, and most Americans never approved of his performance as president. When it came time to seek a second term, he lost, seeing his opponent earn a majority of votes cast and of electoral votes.