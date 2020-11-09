In a statement, HUD deputy chief of staff Coalter Baker said Carson is in “good spirits” and “feels fortunate to have access to effective therapeutics which aid and markedly speed his recovery.”
Andrew Hughes, Carson’s chief of staff, said in an email to HUD staff that Carson is “resting at his house and is already beginning to feel better.” Anyone who had been in contact with Carson last week is in the process of being notified, Hughes wrote, and “all precautions are being taken.”
The diagnosis comes days after news of a fresh wave of coronavirus infections at the White House, with Meadows and five other Trump aides having received positive test results in the time around Election Day.
About a month earlier, Trump and other members of his family and inner circle tested positive. Another outbreak roiled the White House later in October when at least five aides or advisers to Vice President Pence were infected.
Carson is a member of the White House coronavirus task force.