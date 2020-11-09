As president, though, this has also been a common promise. When Trump presents a new nomination for a government position, he’ll often assure the public that the nominee is poised to do a great job in his or her new role.

The most recent example came Monday, when Trump praised Chris Miller, whom he announced would become acting defense secretary, following the ouster of Mark Esper.

In the abstract, it was a weird move: Why boot your Senate-confirmed defense secretary in favor of someone new only about two months before you leave office? In this case, there are two reasons. The first is that Trump has long been irritated by Esper, in part because the secretary declined to rubber-stamp Trump’s desire to deploy active-duty troops to quash protests over the summer. The second is that Trump is acting as though he didn’t lose the presidential election, although he did.

But the swap also serves as a reminder of how much value one should attribute to Trump’s assertions about what a good job one of his nominees will do. After all, he made the same promise about Esper.

At an event held at the Pentagon in July 2019, Trump similarly praised the performance Esper would do.

“As I watch all of these great men and women — you’re going to do a great job, I have no doubt,” the president told his nominee. “Absolutely no doubt. No doubt.”

Doubt appears to have crept in.

Over and over, the same pattern: Trump praises the great job someone will do and then fires them. The sales pitch, then the reality.

There was David Shulkin, whom Trump nominated to run the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“He’s fantastic, he’s fantastic,” Trump said in January 2017 before taking office. “He will do a truly great job.” Shulkin was booted in May 2018.

Shortly before taking office, Trump tapped former New York mayor Rudolph Giuliani to serve as an adviser on cybersecurity, stating that he was confident Giuliani would do a great job. Weeks later, Giuliani locked himself out of his iPhone and had to seek assistance at the Apple Store.

There was, of course, the infamous case of Rex Tillerson, Trump’s first secretary of state.

“Going to do a great job,” Trump said in February 2017. “Some people didn’t like Rex, because he actually got along with leaders of the world. I said, no, you have to understand that’s a good thing. That’s a good thing, not a bad thing. He’s respected all over the world, and I think he’s going to go down as one of our great, great secretaries.”

Trump fired Tillerson in March 2018. His only mentions of Tillerson since have been to mock the former secretary.

Trump promised that H.R. McMaster would do a good job as national security adviser when nominating him in February 2017, then fired him a little over a year later. McMaster would later publicly criticize Trump before the election.

Trump pledged that John Kelly would do a good job, moving from running the Department of Homeland Security to running the White House as chief of staff. He fired Kelly in December 2018.

“This man was totally exhausted. He wasn’t even able to function in the last number of months,” Trump said of Kelly later. “He was not able to function. He was sort of a tough guy. By the time he got eaten up in this world — it’s a different world than he was used to — he was unable to function.”

The pattern followed with Kelly’s replacement, Mick Mulvaney.

Mulvaney was replaced in March of this year.

When he tapped Stephanie Grisham to serve as press secretary in June 2019, Trump expressed confidence she would do a great job. She was replaced the following April.

Then there was Joseph Maguire, tapped to serve as the acting director of national intelligence.

Six months later, Maguire was fired, apparently because he briefed Congress on the threat posed by Russian interference in the 2020 election. (The next person to serve as full-time director of the National Counterterrorism Center? Chris Miller.)

Trump’s promises that people would do a “great job” extend beyond those he’s nominating to serve government positions. He said in September 2017 that congressional Republicans would do a great job developing a health-care policy; they didn’t. In an interview in August, he said that he expected Tom Brady to do a great job in his new role as quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team is 6-3 on the season.

There are a lot of other examples of Trump saying that people who ended up getting fired were doing a great job at the time that Trump was speaking. He said it about Shulkin and Kelly repeatedly. He also said it about Kelly’s predecessor as White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, five months before Priebus was fired in favor of Kelly. He has said it about people forced to resign in disgrace, including his first health and human services secretary, Tom Price (“He’s doing a great job”) and Steve Wynn, a major Republican Party fundraiser disgraced when allegations of sexual misconduct came to light. His first defense secretary, Jim Mattis, went from being praised repeatedly — “He’s doing a great job, we’re very happy with him” — to being described as “the world’s most overrated General” once Mattis spoke out against the president.

We can also point to several examples of people whom Trump assured the public would do a great job who have not yet resigned or been fired. Trump promised a great job from the current national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, last September. The next month, he promised that his nominee to run the Energy Department would do the same. Likewise with his nominee to serve as director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe.

And, of course, Miller. It’s been a matter of hours, and he apparently still maintains the confidence of Trump.