Yet the Trump administration and the Trump campaign, such as it is, are insistent that things are far from settled.

Nearly every hour since midnight Tuesday, the campaign or the Republican Party has sent out an email insisting that “patriots need to step up” financially and that they are fighting for the “integrity” of an election tainted by fraud. They have no concrete examples of said fraud, elevating the same handful of claims — for instance, that some incomplete ballots were included in discarded mail in September — that the emails have hyped since last week. Trump’s surrogates are by now well practiced at breathlessly complaining about how observers were barred from watching ballots be counted, complaints which hinge on the fact that additional observers were not allowed to crowd vote-counting facilities. In court, the campaign has admitted that there were observers representing the campaign’s interests.

The reality is that there is no credible evidence that the election was tainted by any significant fraud — and certainly not enough to have swung the results of contests in which President-elect Joe Biden leads by tens of thousands of votes. International observers invited by the administration to oversee the voting have praised how it was conducted, reserving their concern solely for Trump’s after-the-fact allegations that something sketchy happened. State officials in charge of conducting the elections have not indicated that any significant fraud occurred — if any fraud occurred at all.

Yet, again: Here we are.

Over the past several days, after it became apparent that Biden won, the allegations made by Trump loyalists have accelerated. What they lack in fact they make up for in volume, in both the quantity and amplification senses of the word. The pro-Trump battery of chatterboxes that anchor Fox News’s evening lineup have been fervent in their assertions that the country is on the brink of collapse following a free and fair election. The guests on their shows jockey to offer the most extreme iterations of the purported threat posed by allowing the election results to stand. Everything is framed in fully apocalyptic terms, assuming undemonstrated malfeasance and riffing from there.

That’s only one facet of the crusade. Trump lackeys have fanned out to hold vacuous news conferences and to litter social media with claims that are debunked minutes after they’re offered. Media outlets dutifully note the errors and lies but risk, in doing so, adding to the perception that there’s something worth addressing. The goal, as it was, is to create a sense of uncertainty that can be leveraged to pry change from the system, to blanket America with smoke machines and declare themselves firefighters.

Institutional Republicans are as unprepared for this moment as they were for Trump’s emergence five years ago. The Washington Post’s Amy Gardner, Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey and Emma Brown detailed the extent to which the party is going along with Trump’s effort to reject the election’s outcome.

Some are engaged in raw politics, understanding that Trump’s energetic base of support accepts his false claims about the election and therefore echoing his complaints. Georgia’s senators, David Perdue (R) and Kelly Loeffler (R) both face runoff elections in early January, so they’ve made baseless attacks on Georgia’s secretary of state in an effort to prove their MAGA bona fides.

Others, though, figure they'll just let Trump work out his issues on his own time. Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) told CNN on Tuesday morning that some Republican colleagues have quietly offered their congratulations to Biden, but that they can't yet do so publicly for unstated reasons.

One senior official offered The Post’s reporters a quote that will probably come to define this period, one way or another.

“What is the downside for humoring him for this little bit of time? No one seriously thinks the results will change,” the official said. “He went golfing this weekend. It’s not like he’s plotting how to prevent Joe Biden from taking power on Jan. 20."

Except that he is. His administration is refusing to recognize Biden as the election’s winner, hampering his ability to begin his transition effort. That decision trickles down to government agencies, meaning that Biden’s team can’t begin outreach necessary for taking over in January. White House staff have reportedly been told that if they begin looking for new jobs they’ll be fired, an apparent attempt to freeze the current administration in place as though it isn’t going anywhere.

The broader downside for humoring him is the continued erosion of confidence in the election results and to elections more broadly. Trump spent months preparing for a loss by telling his followers that he would win barring fraud; now that he’s lost, he’s pinning the blame on Democratic deviousness. Again, the claims are unfounded — but, more broadly, they’re ludicrous. The Democrats stole the presidency, but not the Senate? They decided not to build on their advantage in the House? They managed an operation in multiple states that added tens of thousands of votes to the count without leaving any evidence behind? Without a single person admitting to involvement?

Still, we have once-credible people such as Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) telling Fox News’s Sean Hannity that Republicans lose elections only when “they [Democrats] cheat.” In May 2016, Graham warned that the Republican Party would be “destroyed” if it nominated Trump as its presidential nominee. Now, he’s walking arm-in-arm with Trump as the president works to eviscerate confidence in the foundation of democratic governance.

But why? What's the motivation for the Republican establishment and elected officials to do so?

The first answer is money. Those hourly emails that the campaign is sending are all fundraising pitches. And if you read the fine print on the fundraising page, you’ll notice how the money will be spent, divvied up between the Republican Party (which gets 40 percent of the contribution for its operating account) and something called “Save America.” The fine print used to be more explicit, with the other 60 percent going first to pay down the Trump campaign’s existing debt. Money above federal campaign contribution limits would then make its way to the Trump campaign’s recount effort.

Appeals from other Republicans have a similar goal.

If you're a Republican official with campaign debt to settle, you can see the appeal. Go along with Trump's claims of fraud long enough to pay down what you owe a bit, obviating the need to go hat-in-hand to donors over the next few months. No wonder former presidential candidate Newt Gingrich thinks Trump shouldn't concede; he still owes money from his 2012 campaign.

Then, of course, there’s power. While there are rumblings that Trump understands he has lost, he obviously wants to maintain his position. As do Republicans broadly: One of the central messages from the past five years has been that Republicans will countenance pretty much anything from a president as long as he appoints conservatives to the judiciary and signs key Republican legislation.

But it’s hard not to assume that much of Trump’s current approach to the election is rooted in nothing more complex than his own ego. Every time he announced that he would lose reelection only if fraud occurred, obvious hints of insecurity crept in. Trump’s personal brand is predicated on his unfailing success, and there are few more obvious indicators of failure than having tens of millions of people say they want you out of your job. Even after he won the presidency in 2016, Trump’s insecurity prevented him from acknowledging that he lost the popular vote that year. When he loses, then, we shouldn’t be surprised that his rejection of reality is more sweeping.

It’s dangerous. It’s dangerous to shrug at Trump’s stubbornness. It’s dangerous to amplify phony claims of electoral fraud to wring a few thousand more dollars out of donors. It’s dangerous and authoritarian to try to cling to power by rejecting the will of the voters.

The problem is exacerbated when considering the pattern that’s unfolded over the course of Trump’s presidency. Humoring him simply allows the conservative media feedback loop to grow out of control. Trump throws things out and his allies go into overdrive rationalizing his assertions and whipping themselves into a frenzy over his correctness. He watches them cobble together rickety support structures on Hannity’s show and then he starts to believe his own hype. Allowing Trump to indulge in his own fantasies often makes them more intractable.