On Tuesday, the country saw more than 135,000 new cases, according to data compiled by The Post, reaching a seven-day average of nearly 121,000 new cases. In other words, since Election Day, there have been about 850,000 new coronavirus cases detected, or one out of every 390 Americans.

The number of deaths had averaged more than 1,000 each day for the past week, with 1,400 dying on Tuesday alone. According to data from the COVID Tracking Project, the country also hit a high in the number of people hospitalized with covid-19, the disease caused by the virus: 62,000. Seventeen states, mostly in the Midwest and Plains, hit new highs on hospitalizations.

Both the number of cases and the number of hospitalizations have been consistently predictive of the number of deaths that would follow. Since July 1, the seven-day average of deaths each day has been about 1.7 percent of the average number of new cases and about 2.1 percent of the number of hospitalizations (cumulative) two weeks prior. There’s been some variation, but not much.

If we apply those averages to the actual number of cases and hospitalizations, the relationship is clear. At the moment, the number of deaths is a bit lower than we’d expect given the number of cases two weeks ago but a bit higher given the number of hospitalizations.

We can estimate that, if the current values hold, the toll will likely be somewhere between 1,300 and 1,900 cases in two weeks’ time. But that’s assuming that everything else stays equal. That, for example, hospitals aren’t too overwhelmed to handle new covid cases. Given the patterns we’re seeing, that may not be a fair assumption.

You’ll remember earlier this year that Americans became familiar with the concept of “flattening the curve.” The goal was to prevent surges in new infections that would flood hospitals, endangering not only covid patients but anyone needing access to an intensive care unit. If current case totals continue to climb, that may pose a real threat. The number of deaths could rise simply because there were too many cases to properly treat.