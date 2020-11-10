That was an election in which Trump similarly motivated voters, though without an equivalent boost in interest from his own base. Trump correctly predicted that 2020 would be different, given that his most fervent supporters were more interested in voting for him than for Jerry the Random Republican House Candidate. We saw something similar happen in the span from 2008 to 2012: a presidential candidate’s win not translating to midterm success, but that midterm outcome not serving as a predictor of the electorate two years later.

But the rebound from 2018 was not enough to give Trump a second term. Preliminary county-level results show how the average margins in both urban and suburban counties were friendlier to Biden than they had been to Hillary Clinton four years ago, even as rural votes shifted more to the right.

That suburban shift was critical: It is estimated that nearly half of the votes cast in the election were cast in suburban counties. Biden’s picking up 2.3 points on average across those counties made a big difference.

Those averages, though, mask important variations. In some cities — including Philadelphia, a center of Trump’s false post-election claims about “voter fraud” — the president did better than he did in 2016. Part of this may be a function of incomplete vote counts, but part of it is probably also Trump’s improvement among non-White voters.

The best way to explore this is by mapping it. The map below (which you can click to zoom in) shows the switch from 2016 to 2020 across all counties.

As you might have noticed, it also includes a tool that lets you see particular subsets of counties. For example, you can look specifically at suburban counties.

There’s a lot of blue on that map, showing shifts to the Democrats relative to 2016. But that doesn’t mean that Biden won those counties.

One of the fascinating factors in Biden’s win is that shift among non-White voters. Last week, we showed how the most heavily Hispanic counties in the United States voted more heavily Republican than in 2016, a shift reflected in preliminary exit poll data.

Looking at the shifts in majority non-White counties — particularly those in South Texas and Florida — offers a stark indicator of that change.

If you’re curious, we have included past years’ margins, too. For example, the shift from 2008 to 2020 is particularly stark.

