The court is reviewing a decision that found part of the law, also known as Obamacare, unconstitutional. The case raises questions about the fate of health insurance for millions of Americans, including the popular provision that provides coverage for people with preexisting health problems.
The lawsuit was brought by Republican state officials and is backed by the Trump administration, which has prioritized abolishing the law. Although President Trump has said he would preserve some elements of the program, he has not proposed a plan. The law is being defended by a coalition of Democratic-led states, the District of Columbia and the House of Representatives.
A decision is not expected from the court until the spring or summer of 2021.
Three justices appointed by Trump — Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh — will be hearing the case, along with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr., Steven G. Breyer, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Clarence Thomas.