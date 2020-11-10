The court is reviewing a decision that found part of the law, also known as Obamacare, unconstitutional. The case raises questions about the fate of health insurance for millions of Americans, including the popular provision on preexisting health problems.
The lawsuit was brought by Republican state officials and is backed by President Trump’s administration, which has prioritized abolishing the law. A decision is not expected from the court until the spring or summer of 2021.
Three justices appointed by Trump — Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh — will be hearing the case, along with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr., Steven G. Breyer, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Clarence Thomas.
Three questions for the justices reviewing the Affordable Care Act
This is the third time the Supreme Court has considered the legality of the Affordable Care Act. In both previous cases, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. joined the court’s liberals — Breyer, Sotomayor, Kagan and Ruth Bader Ginsburg — in voting against the challenges. Ginsburg died in September.
The latest lawsuit was organized by Republican attorneys general in Texas and other states. When the Trump administration refused to defend the law, a coalition led by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D) and the U.S. House of Representatives stepped in.
The case began after Congress failed in 2017 to repeal the law and then reduced the penalty to zero for people who did not buy insurance as required by the law — a requirement known as the “individual mandate.” The coalition of Republican-led states argues that eliminating the penalty removed the tax element that the Supreme Court said made the program constitutional. As a result, the Republican officials say the entire law must fall.
The new case poses three questions: Do the challengers have legal standing to bring the case? Did changes made by Congress in 2017 render unconstitutional the ACA’s so-called individual mandate to buy insurance? And if so, can the rest of the law be separated, or must it be eliminated in its entirety?
Even lawyers who have backed past challenges say this one seems like a long shot. Justices across the ideological divide have said that when the court finds an unconstitutional element in the law, it must look carefully at whether the rest of it can be severed and remain in place.
In an earlier challenge in 2012, the justices upheld the mandate, saying it fell under Congress’s taxing power. Roberts said then that the court’s role was to salvage the work of lawmakers if it were possible to do so within the confines of the Constitution.
Roberts and the court’s liberals, in addition to now-retired justice Anthony M. Kennedy, also upheld the law in 2015 against a challenge involving tax subsidies.
Amy Coney Barrett criticized past Supreme Court rulings upholding Obamacare
Throughout Barrett’s confirmation hearings last month to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Senate Democrats warned that the Notre Dame law professor and appeals court judge would be a vote on the high court to abolish the Affordable Care Act.
Democrats displayed poster-sized photos of constituents whose health, they said, depended on the expansion of the nation’s health care system under the law. They pressed Barrett about whether Trump was rushing to install her on the high court in time to hear the case.
Barrett insisted in response to questions from Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), “I have no animus to or agenda for the Affordable Care Act.” She told Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) she is “not hostile” to the ACA.
But Democrats pointed to Barrett’s academic writing and public comments in which she was critical of Roberts’s opinion upholding the law. She wrote in a 2017 law review article that Roberts had “pushed the Affordable Care Act beyond its plausible meaning to save the statute” in the 2012 case.
She said in an interview with NPR that the 2015 decision was “clearly a good result that these millions of Americans won’t lose their tax subsidies” but that the “dissent has the better of the legal argument.”
During the Senate confirmation hearings, Barrett said she would not prejudge any specific case. She distinguished between her writings as a professor and the role of a judge, most recently on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit.
Under questioning from Republican senators who defended her record, Barrett expressed support for the court’s standard that Congress’s intent is critical when determining whether a law can be separated from an unconstitutional provision.
“The presumption is always in favor of severability,” Barrett said in response to questions from Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who explored with Barrett how the court might uphold the law.
Trump’s quest to end Obamacare arrives at a more conservative Supreme Court
The late Justice Antonin Scalia once sarcastically said the health-care law known as Obamacare should be called “SCOTUScare,” after the high court rescued it from challenges in 2012 and 2015.
But the Affordable Care Act faces a far more conservative court Tuesday. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in the majority during both previous cases, has been replaced by Barrett, Trump’s nominee and a Scalia protege who criticized those decisions when she was a law professor. Two other Trump nominees, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh, are also on the bench.
In both previous challenges at the Supreme Court, Thomas and Alito voted with the challengers. In the first case, they said the law could not be saved from what they saw as its constitutional flaws.
Even as the law is being challenged by Republican state officials, there is little evidence that GOP senators want the law to expire without having in place another program that would provide the ACA’s most popular aspects, such as allowing young adults to remain on their parents’ insurance plans or providing coverage for those with preexisting medical conditions.
Unlike previous Supreme Court challenges, not a single Republican senator filed an amicus brief supporting the red states or the Trump administration.