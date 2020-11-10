This is the third time the Supreme Court has considered the legality of the Affordable Care Act. In both previous cases, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. joined the court’s liberals — Breyer, Sotomayor, Kagan and Ruth Bader Ginsburg — in voting against the challenges. Ginsburg died in September.

The latest lawsuit was organized by Republican attorneys general in Texas and other states. When the Trump administration refused to defend the law, a coalition led by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (D) and the U.S. House of Representatives stepped in.

The case began after Congress failed in 2017 to repeal the law and then reduced the penalty to zero for people who did not buy insurance as required by the law — a requirement known as the “individual mandate.” The coalition of Republican-led states argues that eliminating the penalty removed the tax element that the Supreme Court said made the program constitutional. As a result, the Republican officials say the entire law must fall.

The new case poses three questions: Do the challengers have legal standing to bring the case? Did changes made by Congress in 2017 render unconstitutional the ACA’s so-called individual mandate to buy insurance? And if so, can the rest of the law be separated, or must it be eliminated in its entirety?

Even lawyers who have backed past challenges say this one seems like a long shot. Justices across the ideological divide have said that when the court finds an unconstitutional element in the law, it must look carefully at whether the rest of it can be severed and remain in place.

In an earlier challenge in 2012, the justices upheld the mandate, saying it fell under Congress’s taxing power. Roberts said then that the court’s role was to salvage the work of lawmakers if it were possible to do so within the confines of the Constitution.