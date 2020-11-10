Everything rode on Florida’s results. Without them, Bush had 246 electoral votes and Gore 269 — one short of a win. If Bush won Florida’s 25 electoral votes, he’d squeak into the White House with 271 electoral votes.

To win those votes, though, Bush’s incredibly narrow lead would need to withstand the weirdness that follows any close election. Absentee and provisional ballots would need to be counted and recounted. Oddities of vote-casting — like punch card ballots on which the holes weren’t completely punched out — would need to be adjudicated. Normally, such outliers could be dispatched with fairly easily, since most contests wouldn’t come down to a few dozen ballots. In 2000, though, the presidency hinged on what they said.

For the next few weeks, the Bush and Gore campaigns and the political parties they represented battled over every ballot. Americans were rapt, arguing over such nuances as whether “hanging chads” — pieces of paper dangling from incompletely punched ballots — were sufficient indicators of a voter’s intent.

Recounts continually narrowed Bush’s lead. At one point, a group of well-dressed Bush supporters stormed a recount effort underway in Miami-Dade County, aiming to prevent votes from being counted. This became known as the “Brooks Brothers riot.” One of its organizers was Roger Stone. And it worked: The recount stopped.

The Florida Supreme Court ordered a recount of ballots in each county, a decision that was appealed to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court ultimately stopped further recounts and Gore conceded. He officially lost by 537 votes.

In the weeks leading up to the 2020 contest, President Trump and his allies repeatedly suggested that the results of this year’s election might similarly wind up in front of the Supreme Court. Trump insisted on replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court in part because it would be important to have a full court (and one including three appointments he himself had made) after the election. While the authors of the majority opinion in Bush v. Gore explicitly indicated that the decision was unique to the circumstances at hand — implying that it shouldn’t be considered precedent — Trump and his supporters worked to establish a sense that the courts were a natural place for the election results to be determined.

It was part of a broader strategy by Trump, who had trailed in the polls for months. He consistently argued that the only way he might lose would be if fraud occurred, thereby suggesting that court action would be required to throw out the tainted results. There was no evidence then and there is no evidence now of such problems, but the point was to suggest that the election would be a jump ball that landed in front of the Supreme Court, just like in 2000.

That’s not what happened. Nothing about the 2020 election looks like the 2000 contest. In fact, it looks far more like the 2016 election, the one which brought Trump to the White House.

In 2000, 2016 and 2020 (as of writing), there were four or five states in which the margins of victory for the winning candidate were under 1 percentage point. In 2000, Gore won four of the five, but only Florida mattered. In 2016, Trump won three of the four by a combined 78,000 votes. In 2020, president-elect Joe Biden probably won four of five, by more than 100,000 votes combined.

Both Trump and Biden won more states than they needed. Biden could have won Wisconsin and Arizona, worth a combined 21 electoral votes, and still won the presidency. Trump needed only Michigan or Pennsylvania.

Given his loss and despite the fact that the 2020 election was no closer than his own win four years ago, Trump’s attempting to run his “just like 2000” playbook anyway. While the strategy broadly emulates what happened 20 years ago — have the courts finalize who won — nothing else maps.

Then, the court was considering a fundamental issue about how a recount should proceed, with a few hundred votes hanging in the balance. This time, there’s no state in which the margin is less than 10,000 votes in Biden’s favor, making it far less likely that any recount would have an effect.

But that’s not really what Trump’s campaign is advocating. It doesn’t want recounts so much as it wants sweeping determinations that massive batches of votes should be tossed. While Bush’s 2000 campaign was pushing to stanch the erosion of its lead, Trump’s lawyers are making arguments along the lines that the existence of different systems of voting — absentee and in-person — should invalidate the former votes. There’s no evidence that such ploys will work, given the prima facie ridiculousness of the claims. Bush’s team successfully argued to the Supreme Court that having different rules for the consideration of hanging chads in different counties was unconstitutional. Trump’s team is throwing together what it can to both claim momentum and hope that something positive ensues.

One of the ironies of the moment is how, shortly after that election concluded, Trump’s current defenders disparaged Democratic questions about the 2016 results. Hillary Clinton conceded less than a day after the election ended. The result, as now, was clear.

There were recounts in 2016, paid for by the Green Party candidate, Jill Stein. Stein savvily used the call for recounts as a fundraising mechanism, spending far less on the recounts than she received. (Trump and other Republicans are similarly raising campaign funds under the auspices of “defending the election.”) After recounts in Michigan and Pennsylvania, which Trump won by about 55,000 votes cumulatively, the final margins in each state shifted by a little over 100 votes — far less than would affect the outcome then or now.

The 2000 election wasn’t supposed to come down to the courts. It was a fight over an exceedingly narrow contest which pushed the state of Florida into unexpected legal territory. The Bush camp was happy to preserve its lead in the state with the help of an exceptional Supreme Court ruling.

Trump and his allies worked backward. To snatch a win from an electoral defeat, they predicated the 2020 contest on the idea that the courts had a role to play. After apparently losing the electoral vote, he and his campaign have tried to leverage that idea to both convince supporters that something untoward happened and — who knows! — maybe win a second term.

Trump won 306 electoral votes in 2016, the same number Biden won this year, assuming his lead in Arizona holds. But he’s going to lose the popular vote by a much wider margin than he did then. In 2000, George W. Bush lost the popular vote by half a percentage point. In 2020, Trump will probably lose by 4 or 5 points.