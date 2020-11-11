In short order, the Trump campaign tweeted out the result.

Boom. There it was. Another state in the red column.

Mind you, other outlets, including the Associated Press and Edison Research (which The Washington Post follows for its calls) weren’t yet as confident. But for Trump, a win is a win. So it did what it’s done for each of the other states Trump has won, tweeting out that thumbs-up graphic of a celebratory president.

Based solely on those tweets, this is what Trump’s victory map looks like.

Here’s the thing about that, though. There’s another call made by the Decision Desk team which Trump’s campaign has been a bit slower to acknowledge.

AD

AD

This one:

In Pennsylvania, Trump’s team is insistent that the results as they stand — showing Biden with a 50,000-vote lead — cannot be taken as valid. On a call this morning, the campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said that Biden had “been certified the winner in exactly zero states” and, therefore, that “this election is not over.”

Biden has been certified the winner in a number of states, but that’s not the point. The point is that the campaign seizes upon claims of victory once called by the media — but rejects losses called by the media as premature.

If you are surprised that the campaign would be inconsistent and responding to information in bad faith, we are pleased that you have emerged from your lengthy coma. For everyone else, we assume you are probably not terribly shocked by the order of the above events.

AD

AD

You may, however, be surprised to learn that there was another state which could have been included in the map above, but which we couldn’t in good conscience include. It’s the state represented by this tweet:

The Trump campaign, in fact, did not win Pennsylvania, as that alert from Twitter tries to emphasize. No one has called the state for Trump nor had they at the time. The sources the campaign cites to rationalize its other celebratory tweets, including the Associated Press and Fox News, have called the state for Biden. For a while there, Trump’s team tried to pretend it had won Pennsylvania, with all of its surrogates suddenly tweeting to that effect. It didn’t really fool anybody.

This inconsistency has an obvious cause: Trump’s eagerness to pretend that he won the presidential election. But it also reveals just how shaky that effort is. While The Post hasn’t called it, it does seem safe to assume he won North Carolina. It is safer to assume that he lost Pennsylvania, given the same analysis of vote counts and trends that we apply to North Carolina. Consistent consideration of the facts in front of us leads to a simple conclusion that Biden won.