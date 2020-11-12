“I’m very concerned about the attention having shifted away from the pandemic crisis,” Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, wrote me in an email. “The exponential spread has continued unabated, while much of the country’s attention has been election-centric.”

Daily new cases in the U.S. are at their highest levels yet.

Over the past week, an average of more than 120,000 people have tested positive every day, about double the rate in July. On Tuesday, the United States reached another one-day record, with more than 135,000 new cases.

And this time, cases are spreading the fastest in the country’s center. At least five states, including Missouri and Wisconsin, set single-day highest for fatalities on Tuesday, Brady Dennis, Jacqueline Dupree and Marisa Iati report. At least five more — including Illinois and Pennsylvania — set single-day highs for new cases.

Bloomberg News reporter Steven Dennis:

Hannah Meisel, an NPR reporter who covers Illinois:

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R):

“As a worrisome summer gives way to a harrowing fall, the nation’s surge of coronavirus cases shows no signs of easing,” they write. “With little help and scant guidance from a Washington stuck in political limbo, some states and localities rushed to put in place new restrictions aimed at slowing the virus’s spread. Still, almost every metric appeared headed in an ominous direction.”

Almost no part of the country is exempt. Infections are surging in the greater Washington region, which now has a rolling seven-day average of more than 3,000 daily new cases across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. In New York, daily new cases have doubled over the past three weeks. Even California, which has implemented some of the strictest mitigation measures, reported its testing positivity rate has risen above 4 percent for the first time since late August.

Public health experts say they’re terrified of what’s to come.

Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, said “it scares the hell out of me.”

“This is like one huge coronavirus forest fire, and I don’t think it’s going to spare much human wood out there unless we change our behavior,” Osterholm told my colleagues.

Osterholm is among a host of epidemiologists warning of a massive surge in deaths over the rest of the fall and into the winter months. While Pfizer announced encouraging news this week about its coronavirus vaccine, distribution won’t happen nearly quickly enough to halt the virus from spreading more quickly, partly because of people’s pandemic fatigue and desire to gather in groups once again.

Topol:

Former FDA commissioner Robert Califf and Andy Slavitt, former administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services:

Scott Gottlieb, former head of the Food and Drug Administration, warned that the pandemic is “about to explode.”

“The challenge is this virus is distributed everywhere across the country right now,” Gottlieb told CNBC. “We’re going to have a really significant epidemic wave across the entire nation and, unfortunately, it’s going to cause a lot of death and disease before we’re able to have this therapeutic counterattack, not just with the vaccine, but also with these therapeutic antibodies.”

Governors are cracking down as the holidays approach.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) signed an executive order asking residents to stay at home, including skipping gatherings with extended family members over the holidays.

“Please, cancel the happy hours, dinner parties, sleepovers and playdates at your home,” Evers said in an address. “And if a friend or family member invites you over, offer to hang out virtually instead.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, announced the reinstatement of a 50 percent capacity limit on restaurants and a new health advisory urging a 25-person cap on indoor gatherings. He also issued a new travel advisory asking residents to avoid nonessential travel to 35 states with high infection rates.

Yesterday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced a series of new restrictions on bars, restaurants, bowling alleys and gyms and limited social gatherings at private homes to no more than 10 people.

New York City Council member Mark Levine:

But elected officials are also concerned about the economic impacts.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said on Tuesday it’s not the time to toughen enforcement or impose new restrictions, pleading with Virginians to follow public health recommendations voluntarily. Several local officials have said they will ignore certain state restrictions they believe are too onerous for business owners, Marisa and Jacqueline report.

Naperville, Ill., Mayor Steve Chirico said he plans to ignore Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s (D) mandate that no more than six people can dine outdoors at a restaurant together. Local contact tracing data does not show restaurants are a major source of transmission, Chirico said.

“We’re not going to force restaurants out of business because this is what they think might be the source,” he told the TV station. “It’s not my intention to start arresting our business owners.”

East Peoria Mayor John Kahl expressed opposition earlier this month to Pritzker’s ban on indoor dining. In a Facebook post, Kahl wrote that he would not enforce the rule and would instead “continue to support the rights of all members of the business community to remain open.”

In Utah, Iron County Sheriff Ken Carpenter told the Salt Lake Tribune that it’s “their choice” if store owners and citizens want to obey Republican Gov. Gary R. Herbert’s new statewide mask mandate and other rules. And in California, Placer County Supervisor Kirk Uhler said county officials “are not enforcing any of the governor’s mandates. Pure and simple.”

“Do what you need to do to stay in business,” Uhler said to CBS Sacramento. “Run your businesses. If your customers want to come in, accommodate them.”

AHH: Biden will name former Ebola czar Ron Klain as White House chief of staff.

“Often called the second-hardest gig in Washington, the White House chief of staff holds what is traditionally the most important unelected position in government not subject to a Senate confirmation, a person who must wake the president in a crisis and decide who gets to be in the room to shape his views,” The Post's Michael Scherer reports.

Klain, previously served as chief of staff to Biden, while he was vice president during the Obama administration. In 2014, Klain was tapped to coordinate the government’s Ebola response, an appointment which initially sparked skepticism due to his lack of health care experience. He was widely praised, however, for his ability to coordinate a complex bureaucracy.

“It’s hard to prove a counterfactual, but I believe that Ron Klain is the reason we did not have an Ebola epidemic in the United States,” said Valerie Jarrett, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama. “He is well-respected by all the people with whom I have worked.”

An experienced political adviser, Klain also served as chief of staff to Vice President Al Gore.

He has recently served as a key adviser on coronavirus response for Biden campaign.

Klain has been critical of the Trump administration's coronavirus response:

His appointment drew praise from both moderates and progressives in the party.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.):

OOF: Biden has formed a special transition team dedicated to coordinating a coronavirus response.

“The group consists of dozens of transition officials and cuts across a slew of federal agencies, in a sign of the comprehensive approach that Biden is planning to take toward combating the worsening pandemic,” Politico’s Adam Cancryn reports.

The team, which has not been formally announced, is distinct from the 13-person coronavirus task force announced by the president-elect earlier this week. The task force is primarily focused on advising Biden and handling public messaging for the incoming administration, whereas the team is likely to lay the groundwork for the federal response after Biden is inaugurated.

“Altogether, the team consists of 52 transition officials, including representatives reviewing nearly every major federal agency, with plans to meet by video call as frequently as once a day. It has also enlisted dozens of additional state-level health experts and academics to serve as subject-matter experts who can aid specific policy efforts,” Adam writes.

A roster obtained by Politico shows the team is broken down into “domestic” work, “national security/foreign policy” efforts and “tech strategy delivery.” The team includes Sarah Bianchi, a top aide to Biden when he was vice president; Tom Inglesby, an infectious disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health; and Rebecca Katz, director of Georgetown’s Center for Global Health Science and Security.

“Still, the team’s work is likely to be slowed until the Trump administration authorizes a presidential transition — a delay that’s kept transition staff out of federal agencies and that health officials worry could set back the pandemic response,” Cancryn writes.

OUCH: CMS chief Seema Verma defended Medicaid work requirements.

“We will always support efforts that do more than hand out cards and pay bills, but that truly improve our beneficiaries' health and well-being by helping them achieve the dignity of a job,” Verma said in an address to state officials on Wednesday.

A federal judge in March shut down a short-lived work requirement in Arkansas that had resulted in 18,000 enrollees losing Medicaid coverage. The ruling also prevented a similar program from going into effect in Kentucky.

Verma appeared to allude to these cases when she criticized those who “have sought to weaponize the legal system to thwart state innovation.”

Community engagement requirements – which require some Medicaid enrollees to show they have a job, are searching for one or are volunteering in their community -- are a key way in which Verma has sought to reshape the Medicaid program into a version more palatable to conservatives. It also comes as states have seen their Medicaid enrollment swell amid the pandemic.

Conservatives argue that work requirements help incentivize people to get jobs, which helps reduce poverty in the long run. But a recent study published in Health Affairs found that Arkansas's work requirements did not increase employment, although it did result in people delaying care.

Verma criticized the outcomes of people on Medicaid, saying the program “rarely produces results worth bragging about” and that among pregnant women on Medicaid, “far too many babies are born prematurely."

Bruce Lesley, president of First Focus on Children, an advocacy organization focused on child poverty and health:

Paul Shafer, an assistant professor at Boston University School of Public Health:

Internal recordings from the WHO show top scientists criticizing countries' responses to the virus.

“In private internal meetings in the early days of the virus, top scientists described some countries’ approaches as ‘an unfortunate laboratory to study the virus’ and a ‘macabre’ opportunity to see what worked, recordings obtained by The Associated Press show. Yet in public, the U.N. health agency lauded governments for their responses,” the Associated Press's Maria Cheng reports.

WHO has no enforcement powers or authority to independently investigate inside countries, but must instead depend on cooperation from member states – leading to a reticence in the agency to call out countries.

“Critics say WHO's traditional aversion to confronting its member countries has come at a high price,” Maria writes. “As covid-19 spread, WHO often shied away from calling out countries, as big donors such as Japan, France and Britain made repeated mistakes, according to dozens of leaked recordings of internal WHO meetings and documents from January to April.”

The Trump administration cited WHO's refusal to publicly call out China for failing to share information in its decision to cut off funds to the agency and withdraw the United States. Biden has said that he intends to reverse that decision.

The World Health Organization's annual meeting with delegations from member states is taking place this week.

Moderna will release vaccine data soon, and Russia claims its vaccine is highly effective.

In the wake of Pfizer’s announcement of early data suggesting 90 percent effectiveness for its coronavirus vaccine, other drugmakers are lining to stake their own claims as top contenders in a fierce competition to develop a safe and effective vaccine.

Moderna on Wednesday said that it has enough data for a first interim-analysis of its Phase 3 vaccine trial. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, said he expected data to be available in a week or less.

Because investigators are not conducting so-called challenge trials, in which participants are purposefully infected with the virus, they must wait until a number of people in their study group have been naturally infected and then analyze the data to see how many of these individuals are from the placebo group versus how many received a vaccine. Surging cases across the United States have sped clinical trials along by increasing the number of infections in the study groups.

Russia also announced that its coronavirus vaccine, known as Sputnik V, is 92 percent effective, although the scientists have not released details from the study or the trial protocols. The results are also based on only 20 cases, which may make them less compelling than the 94 confirmed cases in the data from Pfizer and BioNTech, although scientists have said that the results are not implausible.

In Brazil, meanwhile, the nation's health regulator gave the go-ahead to resume trials of a vaccine developed by the Chinese firm Sinovac. The trials were briefly suspended after a volunteer died, although the Brazilian partner in charge of the trial said that the death was unrelated to the vaccine.

Both China and Russia approved their vaccines for emergency use at home before completion of Phase 3 trials.

Elsewhere in health care

Biden’s plan to lower Medicare eligibility faces pushback from hospitals.

“Of his many plans to expand insurance coverage, President-elect Joe Biden’s simplest strategy is lowering the eligibility age for Medicare from 65 to 60,” Kaiser Health News's Phil Galewitz reports. “But the plan is sure to face long odds, even if the Democrats can snag control of the Senate in January by winning two runoff elections in Georgia.”

Lowering the Medicare eligibility age is popular among both Democrats and Republicans, but hospitals have lined up against the proposal, out of fear that the lower reimbursement rates provided by Medicare would cost them billions in revenue.

Biden’s proposal to lower the Medicare eligibility age was a nod to the left wing of the Democratic Party, which had advocated a Medicare-for-all system providing universal coverage. It is one of two elements of Biden’s plan to expand coverage, the other being the introduction of a public option, a government-run plan that people can buy into.

The proposals, however, are likely to face an uphill battle. Even if the Democrats were to win the runoff elections in Georgia, they would only have 50 seats in the Senate, and without getting rid of the filibuster, they would need 60 votes to pass major legislation. Republicans are likely to point to the country’s budget deficit as well as predictions that the Medicare Hospital Insurance Trust Fund is on track to reach insolvency by 2024.