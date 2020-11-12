The campaign

LITIGATE & OBSTRUCT: It's nine days after the election and President Trump is still refusing to concede the contest to Joe Biden, despite mounting vote totals in the Democrat's favor and a total lack of evidence bolstering the president's claims of widespread voter fraud.

In the face of crises that threaten his power, Trump has often resorted to litigation and obstruction. His two-pronged approach to denying the results of the election is no different: while his campaign's legal team continues to issue so far empty legal threats, his administration is simultaneously obstructing President-elect Biden's attempts to begin a formal transition to power.

Aside from a visit to Arlington National Cemetery for Veterans Day, Trump has not been seen in public since last Thursday. But aides tell Phil, Ashley and Josh that in conversations with advisers, allies and friends, Trump “has indicated in some of these conversations that he understands Biden will take over the presidency on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day."

The campaign he's waging in the court of public opinion, however, continues to be entertained by Republicans worried about placating Trump's fiercely loyal base, especially in the upcoming Georgia Senate runoffs that will decide the Senate majority. And even if Trump ultimately accepts defeat this time, he is telling allies he won't get off the political stage.

"I'm just going to run in 2024. I'm just going to run again," Trump has been saying, a senior administration official told our colleagues Phil Rucker, Josh Dawsey, and Ashley Parker.

“In matters of statecraft and leadership, conceding when you lose is a hallmark of George Washington’s republic; what Trump is doing is more akin to something you would see in a banana republic,” Dan Eberhart, a Republican donor, told them. “Trump is trying to establish the premise that he was robbed by voter fraud and use that as his power base within the Republican Party going forward.”

This reality bites: Trump's aides and allies are privately — and increasingly publicly — throwing cold water on the campaign's continued search for voter fraud across multiple states. Trumpworld's evidence thus far has largely resulted in embarrassing rebukes by even Republican judges and is becoming somewhat of a punchline for legal experts across the board.

"Trump aides, advisers and allies said there is no grand strategy to reverse the election results, which show President-elect [Biden] with a majority of electoral college votes, as well as a 5 million-vote lead in the national popular vote," our colleagues Phil Rucker, Josh Dawsey, and Ashley Parker report.

“Asked about Trump’s ultimate plan, one senior administration official chuckled and said, ‘You’re giving everybody way too much credit right now.' ”

“I would say you can't make this stuff up, but the truth of the matter is they are making this stuff up,” Bob Bauer, a Biden adviser in charge of the campaign's legal strategy, said on CNN last night.

Even GOP strategist Karl Rove is calling Trump's bluff: “ … There is no evidence of that so far. Unless some emerges quickly, the president’s chances in court will decline precipitously when states start certifying results, as Georgia will on Nov. 20, followed by Pennsylvania and Michigan on Nov. 23, Arizona on Nov. 30, and Wisconsin and Nevada on Dec. 1.” the president’s efforts are unlikely to move a single state from Mr. Biden’s column, and certainly they’re not enough to change the final outcome,” he wrote in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal . “To win, Mr. Trump must prove systemic fraud, with illegal votes in the tens of thousands.as Georgia will on Nov. 20, followed by Pennsylvania and Michigan on Nov. 23, Arizona on Nov. 30, and Wisconsin and Nevada on Dec. 1.” “ …

“ … even some of the president’s most publicly pugilistic aides, including White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and informal adviser Corey Lewandowski, have said privately that they are concerned about the lawsuits’ chances for success unless more evidence surfaces, according to people familiar with their views,” Phil, Ashley, and Josh report.

Spin machine: Bauer even made a Four Seasons Total Landscaping joke when describing the dissonance between the rhetoric from the GOP outside of the courtroom and actual allegations before a judge:

“There was an interesting exchange in a case in Montgomery County [Pa.] where the judge bore very hard down on the lawyer and asked specifically, 'are you alleging fraud?' and the lawyer danced around it and said ‘at present no,’ not really. And the judge pushed harder still and the lawyer said, no, we're not alleging fraud, it doesn't matter if what we are alleging is a big deal or not. Now, compare that to the propaganda outside the courtroom where you would think the American electoral process had been rigged from top to bottom at least as alleged by Rudy Giuliani from the Four Seasons [Total] Landscaping company parking lot. That's not what's happening in the courtroom,” Bauer told CNN's Anderson Cooper. (More about the Pennsylvania case here

" This is laughable, frivolous stuff," Michael Flynn's former attorney Robert Kelner Michael Flynn's former attorney Robert Kelner tweeted . “There is no serious lawyering going on here. No remotely colorable evidence of fraud. Pay attention to the difference between the outlandish claims made by lawyers in the media versus what they say and submit in court, subject to sanctions.”

Georgia: Georgia's secretary of state announced yesterday his state will recount the state's 5 million ballots by hand – even as Biden is leading Trump by over 14,000 votes there.

Reached Wednesday evening, Mr. Raffensperger said he didn’t believe the recount would change the vote tally in Georgia . ‘I have faith in the accuracy of the electronic voting machines,’ he said, adding, ‘I believe the results are accurate,’” the “Raffensperger, a Republican, said that state law requires him to certify the election results by Nov. 20.. ‘I have faith in the accuracy of the electronic voting machines,’ he said, adding, ‘I believe the results are accurate,’” the Wall Street Journal's Cameron McWhirter and Lindsay Wise report.

"People are just going to have to accept the results," he told The Washington Post in an interview Wednesday, Reis Theibault and Amy Gardner "I'm a Republican. I believe in fair and secure elections." told The Washington Post in an interview Wednesday, Reis Theibault and Amy Gardner reported

Michigan: Our colleagues David Fahrenthold, Rosalind Helderman and Tom Hamburger reviewed 238 pages of affidavits from Republican poll watchers in Michigan that contained “no evidence of significant fraud but rather allegations about ballot-counting procedures that state workers have already debunked — and in some cases, complaints about rude behavior or unpleasant looks from poll workers or Democratic poll watchers.”

Not even cash rewards are turning up evidence of voter fraud: “In Texas, the lieutenant governor has offered a $1 million reward for evidence of voter fraud. In Arizona, the state GOP is promoting a website for voters to report problems.”

“This is an effort to find a problem when one does not exist,” Roopali Desai, an attorney for Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D), said in court in Arizona earlier this week, per David, Roz and Tom.

Reality vs. Instagram: The New York Times's Nick Corasaniti, Reid Epstein, and Jim Rutenberg called around to election officials in dozens of states who all said “that there was no evidence that fraud or other irregularities played a role in the outcome of the presidential race, amounting to a forceful rebuke of President Trump’s portrait of a fraudulent election.”

Fact check: “But top election officials across the country said in interviews and statements that the process had been a remarkable success despite record turnout and the complications of a dangerous pandemic,” per the Times.

It's going to get harder for the Trump team. Most states are on pace to certify the election results by the beginning of December. But that doesn't mean the president's legal team won't try to disrupt the process before state electors formally cast their ballots on Dec. 14.

In Michigan for example: “While the Trump campaign’s lawsuits have so far been ‘summarily dismissed,’ Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) said Wednesday she is concerned the GOP may try to use baseless claims about irregularities or vote tampering to disrupt the certification of Biden’s win, depriving him of the state’s 16 electoral votes,” our colleagues Elise Viebeck, Tom Hamburger, Jon Swaine and Emma Brown report.

“Unlike ‘Groundhog Day,’ which was funny, this isn’t funny at all,” said David Fink, an attorney for the city of Detroit, per Elise, Tom, Jon and Emma. “ He told Judge Timothy Kenny that any ruling on behalf of the plaintiffs could delay the selection of Michigan’s electors — members of the electoral college who formally choose the president and vice president — and give encouragement to conspiracy theories driven by Trump.

Worst case scenario there is still a Biden win, though: “ Election law experts said the most likely outcome in Michigan is still that Biden — who leads Trump by about 148,000 votes — is certified as the winner on Nov. 23. If electors did ultimately defy the will of Michigan voters to support Trump, the president still would not rack up the required number of electoral college votes to stay in office, assuming Biden wins other states in which he is currently leading.”

Biden's team, meanwhile, is spearheading efforts to work around Trump's transition blockade: “With the Trump White House blocking the administration from formally cooperating with Biden, the members of the Democrat’s transition team are under strict orders not to have any contact with current government officials, even back-channel conversations, according to people with knowledge of the situation, who presented several explanations for the directive,” our colleagues Sean Sullivan, Lisa Rein, John Hudson and Laura Meckler report.

“ Biden transition team members are instead making contact with recently departed government officials and other experts to help them prepare for the new administration . And they are relying on a team led by a former senior State Department official to handle an influx of calls from foreign leaders — all without the benefit of a secure government line or language interpretation services provided by the current State Department.”

Key: “The scramble shows how [Trump’s] refusal to accept defeat has become much more than a symbolic stand. His administration’s blockade comes amid a deadly pandemic, an economic downturn and volatility abroad, stoking growing concerns that it will set back Biden’s effort to meet the swirl of crises confronting the nation. ”

The transition

RON KLAIN WILL BE BIDEN'S CHIEF OF STAFF: “Biden has chosen longtime Washington operative Ronald A. Klain as White House chief of staff, sending an early signal that he intends to rely heavily on experience, competence and political agility after a Trump presidency that prized flashiness and personality,” Michael Scherer reported last night.

Biden's statement: "“His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again.”

What this means for the Biden administration: “Choosing Klain reflects Biden’s plan to move beyond that chaos-driven presidency. The internal White House structure probably will revert to form, with a single manager in charge surrounded by senior officials who also have direct relationships with the president,” our colleague writes.

Who may be announced next: “Mike Donilon, who helped write Biden’s campaign strategy, and Steve Ricchetti, the campaign chairman, are well positioned to land influential positions inside the White House.” But our colleague reports that Anita Dunn and her husband, Bauer, are expected to stay out of government after working in the Obama White House.

At the White House

TRUMP VS. FDA: “Trump is lashing out at the Food and Drug Administration following a disclosure Monday that an experimental vaccine from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is more than 90 percent effective, convinced the timing — six days after Election Day — proves the ‘medical deep state’ deliberately tried to sabotage his electoral prospects by delaying the results,” Laurie McGinley, Josh Dawsey, Yasmeen Abutaleb and Carolyn Y. Johnson report.

There are now questions about whether FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn will be axed: “Trump called Hahn shortly before he tweeted Monday and was ‘screaming at him’ about the Pfizer announcement, in the words of one senior administration official,” our colleagues write. The president attacked the FDA and the drugmaker directly in the tweet.

The White House is giving credence to this theory, without any evidence: “ Although there is no evidence that Pfizer withheld data or did not report it as soon as it was available, a White House official said without evidence that Pfizer ‘either knew the data and sat on it, or intentionally did not review it as originally planned, in order to push it beyond the election for political purposes.’”

Reality check: “An examination of decisions made by Pfizer and the FDA in recent months shows that while their actions inevitably affected the timing of the clinical trial results, there is no proof decisions were made with the intent of imperiling Trump’s reelection prospects.”

In the agencies

WASHINGTON STRUGGLES AS VIRUS SURGES: “The pandemic caught the nation flat-footed in March, but epidemiologists have been warning for months of a fall and winter wave as people are driven indoors, schools resume in-person classes and Americans grow tired of months of precautions,” the Times's Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Noah Weiland, Sharon LaFraniere and Andrew Jacobs report.

Those warnings don't appear to have changed much: “Shortages of personal protective equipment are back, especially among rural hospitals, nursing homes and private medical practices that lack access to the supply networks that serve larger hospital chains.”

The strategic national stockpile is low, again: “The nation’s emergency reserve, has only 115 million N95 masks, far short of the 300 million the administration had hoped to amass by winter, Rear Adm. John Polowczyk, who retired on Monday as the national supply chain commander, said in a recent interview, though he added that the government is continuing to expand its supplies of protective gear.”

A numbing quote: "“With 1,000 deaths per day, it’s like two jumbo jets dropping from the sky,” Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious-disease specialist at Emory University, told the Times. “If every day, two jumbo jets would drop from the sky and kill everybody, don’t you think that everybody would be in a panic?”

The investigations

BARR HELD BACK PROBE INTO TRUMP'S IMPEACHMENT: “After the Senate acquitted the president, Attorney General William P. Barr in effect took the case away from the Public Integrity Section, sending all Ukraine-related inquiries to the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn,” the Times's Katie Benner reports of what happened to a potential probe on whether Trump broke any laws.

That was not the action that frustrated prosecutors: “Compounding the prosecutors’ dissatisfaction was a stalled case around that time against a member of Trump’s cabinet, the former interior secretary Ryan Zinke. The deputy attorney general, Jeffrey A. Rosen, told the section’s lawyers that they needed a stronger case.” The Times reports that the Zinke inquiry has not been officially closed.

The election reignited these tensions: “Barr told leaders in the criminal division, which oversees the Public Integrity Section, that he wanted to allow prosecutors to look into voter fraud allegations before the results of the presidential race had been certified,” the Times reports.

“Such a move would not only contravene a longstanding department policy intended to keep the department from inadvertently affecting the results of the race, but it would also allow federal prosecutors to bypass the Public Integrity Section and Richard Pilger, who had long been assigned to approve requests to conduct election fraud investigations that fell outside of the department’s guidelines.” Barr went ahead with his order earlier this week and Pilger resigned.

At the Pentagon

FRAUGHT TIMES AT THE PENTAGON: “A major shake-up of the Pentagon’s civilian leadership has thrust top military officers into a fraught position amid mounting concerns that the White House could use a chaotic transition period to push through potentially destabilizing decisions or attempt to block the handover to a Biden administration,” Missy Ryan, Dan Lamothe, Greg Jaffe and Josh Dawsey report.

Why the joint chiefs chairman is in a tough spot: “The arrival of civilian leaders seen as zealous proponents of Trump’s foreign policy goals, which have collided with traditional Pentagon positions, has the effect of isolating military leaders such as Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who with former Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper has counseled a cautious approach to matters including NATO and shielding the military from partisan politics.”

These changes also come at a pivotal time: “They could be particularly consequential in defining the endgame in America’s longest war, as Trump pushes for a swift withdrawal of remaining forces from Afghanistan and military leaders seek to avert what they believe could be a rash and calamitous outcome,” our colleagues write.

To that end: “Administration officials said the appointments were partly about Afghanistan, where the president has been frustrated by what he sees as a military moving too slowly to fulfill his promise that all American troops will be home by Christmas. The Pentagon announced on Wednesday that Douglas Macgregor, a retired Army colonel and fierce proponent of ending American involvement in Afghanistan, would serve as a senior adviser,” the Times's David E. Sanger and Eric Schmitt report

The people

THE DEMOS THAT SWUNG THE ELECTION: “Biden benefited from shifts among some perennial swing-voting groups that proved critical in flipping the electoral college in his direction, while Trump’s gains among non-White voters in Florida helped him hang on to that battleground,” Chris Alcantara, Leslie Shapiro, Emily Guskin, Scott Clement and Brittany Renee Mayes report based on network exit poll results.

Independent's Day: “While Trump won over independents by four points nationally in 2016 against Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, Biden saw one of his largest pickups among that group — winning a 54 percent majority of independents, a 12-point rise from Clinton’s 42 percent showing in 2016,” our colleagues write.

This advantage played out in key states: “The pattern was seen across key battleground states, including Wisconsin, where independents flipped from backing Trump by a 10-point margin in 2016 to supporting Biden by a 14-point margin. In Arizona, Biden won independents by 11 points four years after Trump won the group by a narrower three points.”

Turns out, they were never ever getting back together: “Despite pleas by “Never Trump” voices, the president secured a larger share of Republican voters nationally, 94 percent in 2020, than four years ago, when he won 88 percent and third-party candidates received more support,” our colleagues write.

non-White voters largely went for Biden but Trump cut in: “Preliminary exit polls show Biden won Black voters overall by 87 percent to 12 percent nationwide, a 75-point margin that is slightly smaller than Clinton’s 81-point margin in 2016 and Barack Obama’s 87-point advantage in 2012,” our colleagues write.

More details: “Trump won 19 percent support among Black men, up from 13 percent four years ago and the most for a Republican candidate in exit polls since 1980 … While Biden won Latino voters by a roughly 2-to-1 margin nationwide, similar to Clinton’s margin in 2016, Trump made gains among Latinos in two key states (Florida and Texas) where they make up a large share of voters .”

Viral