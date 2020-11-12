We are in the middle of the third coronavirus surge the country has seen over 2020. The first ended in early April after the number of new cases confirmed each day reached 31,000. The second began in early June, just as Vice President Pence was writing that the country was not undergoing a second wave of infections. By July 22, the country was seeing 67,000 new cases a day before the surge receded.

The current surge, the third, began Sept. 12. It is ongoing, with the country exceeding 127,000 new cases Wednesday — as many cases that day as were added in total from the beginning of the pandemic through March 28.

AD

AD

The situation is bad. The map below shows case, hospitalization and death data relative to each state’s peak and as a function of population. It also shows the rate of positive tests in each state, a measure of how broadly the virus is spreading. In 28 states, at least 10 percent of tests are coming back positive.

Show cases relative to state peak cases per 100,000 residents hospitalizations relative to state peak hospitalizations per 100,000 residents deaths relative to state peak deaths per 100,000 residents positivity rate Run Stop March 1 SURGE 1

(Data on hospitalizations and positive rates are from the COVID Tracking Project.)

The White House has repeatedly touted the fact that a smaller percentage of those who contract the virus are dying than earlier in the pandemic, which is true. It is also true both that the ratio of new cases to deaths has been fairly steady since early July and that the current surge in cases threatens to fill hospitals with coronavirus patients, reducing hospital capacity for any type of patient, covid-19-related or not. The point of “flattening the curve” this year wasn’t just to limit the spread of the virus; it was to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed. In some states, they already are.

AD

AD

What the interactive above tracks is not just the spread of the virus but the administration’s embrace of a hands-off approach to containing it. In mid-August, President Trump added neuroradiologist Scott Atlas to the White House coronavirus task force, where he began advocating for a policy of allowing the virus to spread while protecting vulnerable individuals and increasing hospital capacity.