The Trump campaign’s parade of witnesses hardly bolstered their case.

When pressed by the Arizona Democratic Party’s counsel Daniel Arellano, each of the witnesses in turn conceded they did not know whether their vote was counted.

“Do you have any basis to believe your vote wasn’t counted?” Arellano asked voter Mia Barcello.

“Uh, I’m not sure,” Barcello replied with a laugh.

When pressed about it further, Barcello replied: “No.”

Ms. Barcello had plenty of company, with another witness responding “I couldn’t say” to the same inquiry, and another replying “That’s correct” when asked if he did not know one way or another whether his vote was counted, a matter that could have been quickly settled by consulting the public record.

Not even the Trump campaign’s Arizona State Election Day operations director Gina Swoboda believed otherwise — and admitted as much under oath.

“I don’t know whether they were counted or not,” Swoboda said, adding that she could speak to voters’ “beliefs” but otherwise had “no way of knowing” whether or not that was true.

Testimony by the Trump campaign’s expert witness took a turn to the absurd when Zack Alcyone, whose business bio boasts of his experience in “ballot access calculations,” conceded that he is the business partner of Langhofer, the lawyer who argued the president’s case all day.