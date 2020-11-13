Who’s speaking out in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia’s top Republican election official Al Schmidt: He’s part of a team of three helping run the city’s elections, and he forcefully denied that any poll watchers were blocked from watching ballots being counted, knocking down a key Trump argument (that also has been thrown out in court). “Absolutely not,” Schmidt said in an interview with Fox News. “We’ve seen observers from the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, from the Trump campaign and from the Biden campaign, more than we’ve seen our own families, I assure you, over the last couple of weeks.

“The only people thrown out of here in this whole process were people who were aware of what the rules are and purposely broke those rules,” Schmidt said. “Like you can't go up and videotape ballots being opened. That’s why we have a live cam 24 hours a day, when we're operating and all the rest.”

Several GOP county election officials in Pennsylvania:

Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries: “As of this moment, I have not seen or heard of any credible instances of voter fraud in Dauphin County,” he told PennLive.com, which surveyed five GOP commissioners in the region. Four responded, all of whom said there was no evidence of irregularities or fraud.

“We have not seen anything other than some questions about process that have been exaggerated into allegations of misconduct,” said Gary Eichelberger, who chairs the Cumberland County Board of Commissioners. He said Republican state lawmakers were making exaggerated claims, and he replied: “You need to bring evidence or at least sworn statements.”

“It’s kind of distressing to hear that talk,” said Gary Eby, a Republican commissioner in Perry County. “There’s a lot of stuff out there that confuses people.”

Who’s speaking out in Georgia

Georgia’s secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger: After the state’s two Republican senators, both at risk of losing their jobs in runoffs in January, called on Raffensperger to resign, without providing any concrete reason, he pushed back. “People are just going to have to accept the results,” he told The Washington Post on Wednesday. “I’m a Republican. I believe in fair and secure elections.” He ordered a hand recount of ballots, believing it will confirm that Biden won the state.

Gabriel Sterling, a Republican who manages Georgia’s voting system and works closely with Raffensperger, said: “Hoaxes and nonsense. Don’t buy into these things. Find trusted sources.”

Who’s speaking out in Arizona

The secretary of state is a Democrat. The Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich, went on Fox News on Wednesday and said there’s no evidence of Trump’s claims of voter fraud, and they don’t even make sense given how many people in Arizona voted Republican down the ballot. After requesting an investigation into whether ballots marked with Sharpie were thrown out — a key Trump campaign allegation — he determined there was no problem. “There is no evidence, there are no facts that would lead anyone to believe that the election results will change,” he said.

Who’s speaking out in Ohio

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose: “There’s a great human capacity for inventing things that aren’t true about elections,” he told the New York Times. “The conspiracy theories and rumors and all those things run rampant. For some reason, elections breed that type of mythology.”

Who’s speaking out in Kansas

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab: “Kansas did not experience any widespread, systematic issues with voter fraud, intimidation, irregularities or voting problems,” a spokeswoman told the New York Times. “We are very pleased with how the election has gone up to this point.”

Who’s speaking out in South Carolina

The state’s election board chairman, John Wells, a Republican, told the New York Times. “I have not heard of any” voting irregularities.

Who’s speaking out in Washington state

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, a Republican: “It’s just throwing grass at the fence at this point,” she told the New York Times of attempts by Republican candidates in her state to raise accusations of fraud. “See what sticks.”

Who’s speaking out in Montana

Montana’s outgoing secretary of state tweeted at Trump to concede.

Who’s speaking out in Kentucky

The former director of elections in Louisville, a Republican, said he is no longer in office now, but he defended poll workers he has worked with across the country this year and in the past. “It infuriates me knowing the integrity of these public servants are being called into question,” James Young tweeted. In five years running elections in Louisville, he saw “less than a handful” of potentially illegal voting acts, he added. “Election Administrators are heroes, not partisan actors. Having been on both sides, I can’t stress enough how proud you should be of these individuals.”

GOP secretaries of state in 29 states have not backed up Trump on voting issues