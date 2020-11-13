Four years later, McConnell isn’t ready to move on so quickly after a winner has been announced.

“Until the electoral college votes, anyone who is running for office can exhaust concerns about counting in any court of appropriate jurisdiction,” McConnell said Tuesday. “It’s not unusual. It should not be alarming.”

AD

McConnell is one of several congressional Republicans who have flipped their position on when and how to accept the results of a presidential election. The Fix has compiled examples in the video above.

AD

After the 2016 election, then-House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) all dismissed Trump’s baseless claim that he lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton because millions of people voted illegally. Each has since supported lawsuits from the Trump campaign to investigate similarly baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

“I trust this election and the results,” McCarthy said on Nov. 29, 2016. “I don’t like the idea of the recount [in Wisconsin] or other. I think the election is over.”

AD

On Thursday, McCarthy said he was not concerned about the Trump campaign’s allegations of election fraud undermining the election.

“Every recount needs to be finished,” McCarthy said. “You’ve got challenges inside courts. Every challenge needs to be heard.”

AD

Each of these Republicans accepted the election results in 2016 weeks before the results were officially certified and while some states were still counting votes, instead relying on projected election results from news outlets. Republicans have decried such projected election results in 2020.

Never mind that President Trump’s election challenges have been repeatedly rebuked by judges, or that Republican strategists have said it would be nearly impossible for Trump to overcome President-elect Joe Biden’s lead, or that Biden has garnered a higher percentage of the popular vote than any challenger to an incumbent since 1932.

AD

Republicans have privately said that they know Trump lost but are indulging him for political purposes. It is a stark contrast from four years ago.