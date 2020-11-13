“I will not go. This administration will not be going to a lockdown,” he continued. “Hopefully the — ” he caught himself. “Whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration it will be. I guess time will tell.”

The next administration will be that of President-elect Joe Biden, as Trump and everyone else residing in the realm of reality understands. All week, Trump’s been energizing his base and soliciting contributions by pretending the question isn’t settled. It is.

But this wasn’t the most significant effort by Trump during the event to deny the reality of a significant loss. He also continued to try to assure the public that all was well with the fight against the coronavirus, rejecting the idea that the country now faces any significant problem, which it very much does.

The event was predicated on conveying information about the development of a vaccine to combat the virus, a vaccine that Trump continued to insist — as he had before the election — is imminent.

“By giving the vaccine to high-risk individuals right away, we’ll dramatically reduce hospitalizations and deaths,” he said, noting that the elderly and medical workers would be the first to receive it. Then he tried to play down the state of the pandemic at the moment.

“Case levels are high, but a lot of the case levels are high because of the fact that we have the best testing program anywhere in the world,” he said. “We’ve developed the most and the best tests, and we test far more than any other country. So it shows obviously more cases.”

This is false for a variety of reasons. The most obvious misstatement is that the current surge in new cases, leading to 1 in every 350 Americans contracting the virus in the past week, is solely a function of more testing. In reality, the number of new cases during this surge (which began around Sept. 12) has easily outpaced the increase in the number of tests being conducted. The rate at which tests are coming back positive is more than 9 percent at the moment, twice what it was a month ago.

It’s also important to remember that the United States has conducted so many tests because we’ve had to. Countries like South Korea effectively contained the virus and therefore didn’t have to keep testing hundreds of thousands of people a week. It’s our failure to contain the virus that necessitates a broad deployment of testing.

More alarmingly, the number of people currently hospitalized with covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, is the highest on record, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. That figure isn’t affected by more tests; it’s driven by actual sickness. So is the number of deaths, which is also up.

Because of the surge in new cases, hospitals in a number of states are running out of capacity or have reached their limits.

“The federal government has 22,000 beds immediately available for states and jurisdictions that need additional capacity,” Trump said Friday. “But we think that it’s going to start going down possibly very quickly. We’ll see what happens. But with the vaccine, you’ll see numbers going down within a matter of months. And it’ll go down very rapidly.”

There’s no indication that the need for hospital capacity is going to go down quickly. It’s also not clear where that federal capacity is or how states can access it. It may be the case that the vaccine will drive down new infections and hospitalizations, but even limited distribution of the vaccine is weeks away. For most Americans, it’s months away, and cases are surging now.

On Thursday, we published this interactive, showing the evolution of the pandemic over the course of the year. You can see each of the three surges in new cases as it swells and — for the first two — recedes. You can also see how grim the situation is at the moment.

Trump, as always, waves this away as a momentary inconvenience or a statistical anomaly. That he did so repeatedly before the election was generally seen as an attempt to reframe the pandemic in a more positive light. Now, it seems that Trump may be aware that the pandemic will be a primary component of his legacy as president. So he brought out all of his well-worn rhetoric about how successful the government has been at addressing the outbreak — rhetoric that’s been proved hollow over and over again.

Unfortunately, so has Trump’s rhetoric about how quickly this will all go away or how soon everything will just get better.

“We expect to issue emergency-use authorizations for a number of additional treatments in the near future,” he said Friday. “Tremendous promise. … We have some tremendously promising drugs online and ready to come out.”

That sounds a lot like a prior statement from Trump.

“We have to remove every barrier,” he said at one point. “There are a lot of barriers that were unnecessary. And they’ve done that to get the rapid deployment of safe, effective treatments. And we think we have some good answers. We’ll find out very, very soon. Clinical trials are already underway for many new therapies, and we’re working on scaling these to allow many more Americans to access different drugs that have shown really good promise.”

That quote is from March 19, when fewer than 400 people had died and the number of people confirmed to have been infected was less than 17,000 — about what the country added in three hours Thursday. Those promised treatments didn’t materialize over the short term then. It’s not clear when effective treatments or the vaccine will emerge now.

We are necessarily closer to the end of the pandemic than we were yesterday, but that doesn’t mean we’re particularly close to the end. Trump’s continued assurances that all will soon be well must be taken in the context of how often he’s assured the same thing — and in the context of our currently doing far worse than at any other point.