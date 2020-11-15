His remarks come as President Trump’s White House is blocking the administration from formally cooperating with Biden. The network of people Biden has tapped to work on his transition team has been forced to operate around the blockade, working with recently departed government officials and other experts to continue preparations.

That also means Biden’s team has been unable to receive information from the Trump administration about infectious-disease and vaccine-development issues related to the pandemic.

A health expert on Biden’s covid-19 advisory board said there’s “a lot of information that needs to be transmitted. It can’t wait until the last minute.”

“Working with the transition team, they are — I’m advising them and they are ready to go and are getting all the information they can,” Atul Gawande, a surgeon at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a professor at Harvard Medical School, said on ABC News’s “This Week.” “It is in the nation’s interest that the transition team get the threat assessments that the team knows about, understand the vaccine distribution plans, need to know where the stockpiles are, what the status is of masks and gloves.”

In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Anthony S. Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, compared the process to “passing a baton in a race.”

“I’ve been through multiple transitions now, having served six presidents for 36 years, and it’s very clear that transition process that we go through … is really important in a smooth handing over of the information,” Fauci said.

“Of course it would be better if we could start working with them,” he added when asked whether working with Biden’s team would serve the public interest.

On “Meet the Press,” Klain said there is “not that much Joe Biden can do right now to change things,” because he is not yet president.

“Right now we have a crisis that’s getting worse,” Klain said. “We had never had a day with 100,000 cases in a single day until last week. By next week, we may see 200,000 cases in a single day.”

Amid spiking coronavirus cases nationwide, officials across the country are imposing new restrictions in some states and regions, placing stricter curbs on businesses and limiting the number of people who can gather indoors. In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown (D) announced on Friday a two-week statewide “freeze,” a move that comes just a couple of weeks before Thanksgiving and includes limiting gatherings.

On ABC News’s “This Week,” Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Adm. Brett Giroir said that ahead of a potential vaccine, Americans need to continue to wear masks and physically distance to curb virus spread, noting that “we really are in a critical situation today.”