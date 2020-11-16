“I’ve always been proud of what this team accomplished during my administration,” Obama tweeted while sharing the 2019 opinion piece about Trump’s words, which were directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), a Somali American, and other members of “the Squad,” a group of four liberal congresswomen of color. “But more than what we did, I’m proud of how they’re continuing to fight for an America that’s better.”

Obama has spoken less often about how millions of Americans supported Trump and his worldview because of their own racial anxiety. In his memoir, however, which will be released Tuesday, Obama talks clearly about how foundational the racially discriminatory worldview of millions of Americans was to helping Trump get elected.

After voters elected Obama as the first Black man to lead the United States, the fears that millions of Americans had about the direction of the country gave Trump a pathway to the White House that sought to calm those fears about a changing America. There were thousands of Americans who backed Obama who eventually went on to support his biggest critic.

In “A Promised Land,” Obama wrote:

It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted. Which is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started peddling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and was thus an illegitimate president. For millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House, he promised an elixir for their racial anxiety.

A landmark 2017 survey shortly after Trump was elected supports Obama’s belief. According to the Public Religion Research Institute, nearly half of white working-class voters — arguably the core of Trump’s base — expressed concerns about how changes in America have made them feel like strangers in their country. And nearly seven in 10 shared how America was in danger of losing its culture. These are views that Trump held as well, and he spoke about them from the earliest days of his campaign, persuading his supporters that he, and he alone, could address these fears.

It is common for many liberals — including politicians — to accuse Trump supporters of being drawn to his vision of America because of their own racist ideas. But this is not an approach Obama has taken often. Why is not exactly clear. Maybe he wanted to save this analysis of the American people for his book. Or perhaps he knew that sharing his belief that the racism of Trump supporters led them to him could draw people away from President-elect Joe Biden, Obama’s vice president — who launched his campaign arguing that he could convince some former Trump supporters to vote against his reelection. But in his first memoir since leaving public office, Obama speaks to the presence of racism in the minds and perhaps hearts of the American electorate in a way that no other president has before.

This matters for multiple reasons — one of which is the widely held belief that Trumpism is not over just because Trump lost an election. As a result, the values and fears that led millions of people to support the president could be used to back other candidates and ideas in the future. Another reason Obama speaking about the prevalence of racism among Americans matters is because there has been no other American president who can speak to the issue the way Obama can, given that he experienced the impact of many Americans’ racist ideas in a way that no one else has.