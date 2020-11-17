That institutional embrace is helping Biden turn the page from an ugly campaign and its aftermath.

A handful lent their names and credibility to the administration-in-waiting Monday when they joined Biden and labor leaders to discuss economic recovery plans. The executives — the Gap’s Sonia Syngal, Mary Barra of General Motors, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, and Target’s Brian Cornell — are hardly partisan: All four have either visited Trump’s White House, spoken with him by phone, or met with top officials in the past year.

By conferring with Biden, they also help the president-elect send the message he is making good on his campaign promise to govern as a uniter, rather than the socialist caricature the Trump team made him out to be.

“It was really encouraging, quite frankly, to get people, business and labor, together agreeing on the way forward,” Biden said after the meeting. “We talked about how we have an opportunity to come out of this stronger, more resilient than we were when we went in. I wish you could have heard corporate leaders and the major labor leaders singing from the same hymnal here.”

Biden added that “on the call, I made it clear to the corporate leaders. I said, ‘I want you to know I’m a union guy. Unions are going to have increased power.’ They just nodded, they understand. It’s not anti-business. It’s about economic growth, creating good-paying jobs.”

Mostly, the president-elect emphasized their broad agreement on the need for more federal spending to prop up the economy until coronavirus vaccines can be approved, produced and widely administered.

If Biden’s comments about corporations needing to pay their fair share spooked investors, they didn’t show it. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 1.6 percent yesterday and the S&P 500 rose 1.2 percent to close at new highs, powered by Moderna’s announcement of progress on a vaccine the company said is 94.5 percent effective. The S&P 500 has gained more than 7 percent since Election Day, defying Trump’s prediction stocks would crash if Biden won the presidency.

Corporate leaders and investors are registering their comfort with Biden as a return to presidential steadiness.

Biden, reflecting the Democratic Party’s leftward movement, is espousing a more liberal program than he embraced as vice president in the Obama administration. But those in C-suites and on Wall Street largely agree his more ambitious proposals calling for raising corporate taxes to fund them will be sidelined by a Senate that Republicans may keep in their control.

Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman, Trump’s biggest supporter on Wall Street, pointed to that divided power in acknowledging Biden’s win. While it “looks like Joe Biden” won the presidential race, he told a virtual gathering hosted by the London School of Economics on Monday, there “was no left-of-center wave,” Bloomberg reports. “In fact,” he said, “it was right of center, and how do you explain something like that? It’s that people didn’t want to go extreme one way or another.”

Schwarzman on Nov. 6 defended Trump’s right to question the results on a call with other CEOs about the election outcome, the Financial Times reported over the weekend.

At least as importantly for most CEOs, Biden shares their sense of urgency for bringing the virus to heel.

And like them, he is aiming to limit the economic damage in the meantime with more relief spending.

From the Business Roundtable:

But Biden is also steering a middle course between maximal measures to contain the pandemic’s spread and preserving economic activity at a fragile moment for the recovery. He signaled Monday he won’t call for another national lockdown. And he “tiptoed around a question… about whether governors should be closing nonessential businesses in hard-hit places. 'Look, it depends on the state,’ Biden said, when asked about restrictions,” Annie Linskey and Sean Sullivan report.

“Biden’s attempts to steer away from shutdowns and the accompanying economic damage reveal just how toxic his team believes that remedy to be — even for a candidate who pledged that Americans can handle hard truths about the pandemic and as governors in some states are instituting restrictions,” they write. And it disproves another claim Trump made about Biden during the campaign — that he would order up an economically devastating lockdown if elected.

Trump, on the other hand, has given up trying to manage a response to the pandemic, even as it surges out of control across the map. Instead, he is nursing grievances over the election outcome and promoting baseless conspiracy theories, including that Pfizer and the “medical deep state” withheld promising news on its vaccine until after the voting.

Biden is also a known quantity to corporate leaders, with an extensive roster of former aides on their payrolls as lobbyists.

“Scores of Mr. Biden’s former aides now on K Street represent hundreds of companies, trade groups and foreign companies,” the Wall Street Journal’s Julie Bykowicz and Brody Mullins report, noting Biden named "at least 40 current and former registered lobbyists to his transition team.”

He is considering another, campaign chairman Steve Ricchetti, for a top White House job, though he "co-owned a lobbying firm for more than a decade with his brother Jeffrey Ricchetti."

In addition to Ricchetti, they point to Mark Gitenstein, “a senior counsel at Mayer Brown LLC, and now a member of his transition team… The firm has lobbied for the Chamber of Commerce for at least two decades, and Mr. Gitenstein was on the account until 2008, lobbying reports show.”

And they note Eric Rosen, another former Biden aide, represents the Business Roundtable. Meanwhile, Jeffrey Peck, “also a top former Biden aide on the Judiciary Committee, joined Peck Madigan Jones in 2001 and is registered to lobby for major corporations including Anheuser-Busch, Deutsche Bank Securities and insurance and gaming interests.”

Companies that can’t already call on former Biden aides are scrambling to hire them, CNBC’s Brian Schwartz reports. “Both in the buildup to Election Day and the days that followed, at least a dozen businesses started hiring lobbyists, with some having ties to Biden himself,” he writes. “A recent batch of disclosure reports shows that these businesses started bringing on lobbyists during that time frame, as industries started to prepare for the possibility of a new president.”

Market movers

Markets soar on promise of vaccine news.

Stocks closed at record highs after Moderna's announcement: “By market close, the Dow Jones industrial average was up nearly 471 points, or 1.6 percent, at 29,950, a record close. The S&P 500 index advanced 1.16 percent to 3,626. The tech-heavy Nasdaq closed up 0.8 percent to 11,924,” Taylor Telford and Hannah Denham report.

“Moderna’s stock soared, closing up nearly 9.6 percent. Investors flocked back to companies whose stocks have been heavily battered by the pandemic, especially in travel and hospitality. Carnival cruises climbed nearly 9.5 percent, while United Airlines closed up almost 5.2 percent and American Airlines gained almost 4.5 percent.”

The drugmaker CEO's net worth jumped significantly: “Stephane Bancel’s net worth increased by $200 million … The biotech’s hotly anticipated immunization has made billionaires of Bancel, board member and Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist Bob Langer and Harvard University immunologist Tim Springer. The Moderna holdings of Langer and Springer were up about $100 million and $110 million, respectively,” Bloomberg News's Devon Pendleton and Anders Melin “Stephane Bancel’s net worth increased by $200 million … The biotech’s hotly anticipated immunization has made billionaires of Bancel, board member and Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist Bob Langer and Harvard University immunologist Tim Springer. The Moderna holdings of Langer and Springer were up about $100 million and $110 million, respectively,” Bloomberg News's Devon Pendleton and Anders Melin report

Tesla is joining the S&P 500. “S&P Dow Jones Indices announced on Monday that the carmaker will be added to the benchmark index prior to trading on Monday, Dec. 21,” CNBC's Pippa Stevens and Todd Haselton report. “Based on Monday’s closing prices, Tesla would be one of the 10 most valuable companies in the index. Tesla shares spiked more than 13% in extended trading on the news, as money managers with funds that track the S&P 500 will need to buy the stock for their portfolios.”

Money on the Hill

Judy Shelton's path to confirmation narrows.

Three GOP senators are now poised to vote against her: “Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said he would not support the nomination of Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve’s board of governors, narrowing the path for the controversial economist’s confirmation in the final months of the Trump presidency,” Rachel Siegel and Seung Min Kim report.

“Alexander joins Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who said they would vote ‘no’ over the summer. Democrats are also expected to oppose Shelton’s nomination, and Republicans hold a 53-to-47 majority in the Senate. It is unclear whether Vice President Pence, who is marshaled in to break ties in the Senate, will have to do so; a spokesman for Alexander said he will not be in Washington this week because of family matters, so he won’t be present to vote on the nomination if it occurs this week.”

There are more potential problems ahead for the GOP: “Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who is expected to support Shelton, will be in quarantine this week, according to spokesman Chris Hartline, after coming into contact with someone Friday night in Naples, Fla., who later tested positive for the virus. If Scott and Alexander both miss the vote, it could come down to a 49-to-49 tie if Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris votes. In that scenario, Pence would be needed to break the tie. Aides to Harris did not respond whether she would participate in Shelton’s vote later this week.”

If the vote drags into next month, it may become even more complicated, because “i ncoming Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) will be seated, which probably will imperil Shelton’s chances .”

The transition

Biden urges a new relief package.

The president-elect further warned that the pandemic will worsen in the coming months: “The incoming Democratic president also criticized President Trump for his refusal to concede his election loss and begin handing over power. Biden called Trump’s unprecedented actions ‘embarrassing for the country’ and irresponsible,” Anne Gearan and Jeff Stein report.

“The holdup is Congress, Biden said, as he criticized Democrats along with Republicans for inaction this fall. Biden called on Congress to pass a large package approved by House Democrats earlier this year and said they cannot wait any longer to act.”

Who could be in a Biden Cabinet?: Our colleagues are tracking the people Biden has already named and the top contenders for unfilled roles.

Trump's halt on student loan payments expires at the end of the year, threatening chaos for Biden . The moratorium effects up to 33 million Americans. “The Education Department started warning borrowers through text messages and emails this week that their monthly payments will resume in January,” Politico's Michael Stratford . The moratorium effects up to 33 million Americans. “The Education Department started warning borrowers through text messages and emails this week that their monthly payments will resume in January,” Politico's Michael Stratford reports . “Even though Trump said this summer that he planned to later ‘extend’ the freeze beyond Dec. 31, a White House spokesperson declined to comment on whether the president is still considering another executive action to move the expiration date.”

A wave of evictions is possible in January, too . “An estimated 11 to 13 million renter households are at risk of eviction, according to Stout, an investment bank and global advisory firm,” CNN's Anna Bahney . “An estimated 11 to 13 million renter households are at risk of eviction, according to Stout, an investment bank and global advisory firm,” CNN's Anna Bahney reports . “It predicts there could be as many as 6.4 million potential eviction filings by January 1, 2021 if the CDC moratorium is lifted.”

Biden's China's policy will be a balancing act: “The hard choices for Biden will include deciding whether to maintain tariffs on about $360 billion worth of Chinese imports, which have raised costs for American businesses and consumers, or whether to relax those levies in exchange for concessions on economic issues or other fronts, like climate change,” the New York Times's Ana Swanson “The hard choices for Biden will include deciding whether to maintain tariffs on about $360 billion worth of Chinese imports, which have raised costs for American businesses and consumers, or whether to relax those levies in exchange for concessions on economic issues or other fronts, like climate change,” the New York Times's Ana Swanson reports

Counties that suffered from higher unemployment voted for Biden: “After the worst of the downturn in April, many of the most affected red counties recovered far more swiftly than blue counties did. By September, as unemployment fell nearly everywhere, blue counties were more likely to have higher unemployment rates,” the Times's Ella Koeze “After the worst of the downturn in April, many of the most affected red counties recovered far more swiftly than blue counties did. By September, as unemployment fell nearly everywhere, blue counties were more likely to have higher unemployment rates,” the Times's Ella Koeze reports

Coronavirus fallout

Business race to battle new coronavirus restrictions.

Lobbying around state actions is intensifying: “Movie theaters in New York City are demanding the right to reopen. Restaurateurs in Massachusetts are trying to serve more customers at night. And top retailers are targeting store limits across the country, hoping to boost shopping — and profits — as the holidays approach,” Tony Romm reports.

“The lobbying barrage arrives as epidemiologists continue to sound the alarms about the country’s latest, and perhaps deadliest, coronavirus surge since March. Shattering records, the U.S. daily caseload topped 177,000 new cases on Friday, with spikes in Midwestern states where Republican governors have eschewed mask mandates and other new restrictions.”

More from the U.S.:

States implement more limits as cases surge: “The new measures will be felt from coast to coast. In a mirror of the country’s spring shutdown, California took some of the most dramatic steps, with Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announcing he was pulling the state’s ‘emergency brake’ … New Jersey and Philadelphia also announced new restrictions, following the enactment of tougher new measures in recent days in states including Washington, Michigan and Iowa,” Griff Witte, Meryl Kornfield and Hannah Denham “The new measures will be felt from coast to coast. In a mirror of the country’s spring shutdown, California took some of the most dramatic steps, with Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announcing he was pulling the state’s ‘emergency brake’ … New Jersey and Philadelphia also announced new restrictions, following the enactment of tougher new measures in recent days in states including Washington, Michigan and Iowa,” Griff Witte, Meryl Kornfield and Hannah Denham report

From the COVID Tracking Project:

RSM chief economist Joseph Brusuelas projects 14 million cases by the end of the month:

Airlines warn travel restrictions will affect vaccine rollout: “Air cargo operators may struggle to distribute new vaccines effectively unless pandemic travel restrictions are eased, global airlines cautioned …, Reuters's Laurence Frost “Air cargo operators may struggle to distribute new vaccines effectively unless pandemic travel restrictions are eased, global airlines cautioned …, Reuters's Laurence Frost reports

Gottlieb says vaccine news means the pandemic “could effectively end ” next year: “Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said it’s critical to remember the early data is shedding light on whether the vaccines prevent people from getting Covid-19 …. However, he said there are reasons to be optimistic because the vaccines appear to be highly capable of preventing covid-19,” CNBC's Kevin Stankiewicz “Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said it’s critical to remember the early data is shedding light on whether the vaccines prevent people from getting Covid-19 …. However, he said there are reasons to be optimistic because the vaccines appear to be highly capable of preventing covid-19,” CNBC's Kevin Stankiewicz reports

Richard Clarida says economic recovery prospects are brightening. The Fed vice chair pointed to vaccine developments. Bloomberg's Christopher Condon . The Fed vice chair pointed to vaccine developments. Bloomberg's Christopher Condon reports : “Clarida said his baseline forecast for 2021 always included the expectation for a vaccine, but now he feels more confident about that assessment. 'I’ve got more conviction in my baseline for next year and more conviction that the recovery from the pandemic shock in the U.S. can potentially be much more rapid than it was from the global financial crisis,” he said."

In the meantime, millions of Americans continue to suffer. Here was the scene in Texas over the weekend as thousands lined up for food assistance:

NCAA plans to hold March Madness in one location: “With cases spiking throughout the country, confining the event to one location gives the NCAA the best chance to safely complete the tournament without disruption,” Emily Giambalvo “With cases spiking throughout the country, confining the event to one location gives the NCAA the best chance to safely complete the tournament without disruption,” Emily Giambalvo reports . Indianapolis, home to the NCAA, is under consideration to be the host.

From the corporate front:

Southwest capitalizes as competitors struggle: “Even as air travel languished in this fall, Southwest Airlines Co. executives fanned out to cities from Palm Springs, Calif., to Sarasota, Fla., to scope out potential new markets. The airline is adding four more cities to its network this year and announced plans for another six in 2021. And it’s looking for more,” the Wall Street Journal's Alison Sider “Even as air travel languished in this fall, Southwest Airlines Co. executives fanned out to cities from Palm Springs, Calif., to Sarasota, Fla., to scope out potential new markets. The airline is adding four more cities to its network this year and announced plans for another six in 2021. And it’s looking for more,” the Wall Street Journal's Alison Sider reports

An expected decrease in the birth rate will especially hurt some companies: “With birthrates in the U.S. and China already at their lowest levels on record, formula makers including Reckitt, Nestlé SA and Danone SA have been under pressure … Pampers owner Procter & Gamble Co. has also seen sales buffeted by the drop in birthrates and is developing more sophisticated products that can justify high prices,” the WSJ's Saabira Chaudhuri “With birthrates in the U.S. and China already at their lowest levels on record, formula makers including Reckitt, Nestlé SA and Danone SA have been under pressure … Pampers owner Procter & Gamble Co. has also seen sales buffeted by the drop in birthrates and is developing more sophisticated products that can justify high prices,” the WSJ's Saabira Chaudhuri reports

Cinemark, Universal strike major change in movie distribution: “Traditionally, moviegoers were forced to wait about 2½ months from a film’s theatrical debut before they could then watch it at home. Under the new paradigm that Universal is pushing, viewers will, in some cases, be able to watch new movies in their living rooms or on their devices just 2½ weeks after they premiere in theaters,” the WSJ's R.T. Watson “Traditionally, moviegoers were forced to wait about 2½ months from a film’s theatrical debut before they could then watch it at home. Under the new paradigm that Universal is pushing, viewers will, in some cases, be able to watch new movies in their living rooms or on their devices just 2½ weeks after they premiere in theaters,” the WSJ's R.T. Watson reports

Around the world:

WHO tempers vaccine prospects: “Public health officials have long warned that the development of an effective vaccine would be the beginning of a struggle just as steep: an effort to vaccinate the world. Katherine O’Brien, director of the WHO’s immunization department, said the discovery of a highly effective vaccine was like building a base camp on Mount Everest. ‘The climb to the peak is really about delivering the vaccines,’ she said,” Adam Taylor “Public health officials have long warned that the development of an effective vaccine would be the beginning of a struggle just as steep: an effort to vaccinate the world. Katherine O’Brien, director of the WHO’s immunization department, said the discovery of a highly effective vaccine was like building a base camp on Mount Everest. ‘The climb to the peak is really about delivering the vaccines,’ she said,” Adam Taylor reports

Cases are surging in Canada, too: “Canada’s spring wave battered Ontario and Quebec, the two most populous provinces. Now, a spiraling resurgence is buffeting provinces once heralded as success stories, as cracks emerge in the ‘Team Canada’ approach,” Amanda Coletta “Canada’s spring wave battered Ontario and Quebec, the two most populous provinces. Now, a spiraling resurgence is buffeting provinces once heralded as success stories, as cracks emerge in the ‘Team Canada’ approach,” Amanda Coletta reports from Toronto.

IOC is “very confident” the 2021 Olympics will go ahead: “If vaccines are approved, the International Olympic Committee also wants to ‘convince’ foreign athletes and spectators to be vaccinated before coming to Japan, he said, but it can’t make immunization obligatory,” Simon Denyer “If vaccines are approved, the International Olympic Committee also wants to ‘convince’ foreign athletes and spectators to be vaccinated before coming to Japan, he said, but it can’t make immunization obligatory,” Simon Denyer reports from Tokyo.

Pocket change

Top tech CEOs set to face Congress, again.

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter's Jack Dorsey will face questions about their election-related actions: “The chief executive officers of the social networks are scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee today in their second congressional appearance in a month to defend themselves against charges of silencing conservatives,” Bloomberg News's Ben Brody and Kurt Wagner report.

“The session is likely to focus on Twitter and Facebook’s handling of Trump’s statements about the election process and outcome, many of which have been labeled as false or misleading, as well as their treatment of an October story in the New York Post that was seen as potentially damaging to Biden."

Goldman Sachs will lose one of its top dealmakers: “The move … turned heads inside the firm and across the industry. Greg Lemkau ran one of Goldman’s most profitable divisions after a long career putting together technology, media and health-care mergers, and was seen as a potential contender to be chief executive of the firm,” the WSJ's Liz Hoffman reports.

“He will be chief executive of MSD Partners, which manages about $15 billion including some of Dell’s fortune and has plans to grow … Lemkau’s departure means that for the first time in years Goldman doesn’t have an M&A guru running its investment bank.”

Walmart narrows its global reach: “The nation's largest retailer threw in the towel on Japan after 18 years, selling most of its stake in a local supermarket chain and continuing its retreat from slow-growing global markets in favor of e-commerce bets,” the WSJ's Peter Landers and Kosaku Narioka report.

“Walmart executives in early 2018 said the retail behemoth would back away from slow growth and struggling international operations, in favor of higher-growth or e-commerce opportunities. Since then it has gradually remade its international operations, including buying Indian e-commerce start-up Flipkart for $16 billion and investing in e-commerce operations in Canada and Mexico.”

Jeff Bezos makes first donations from $10 billion climate change fund: “Bezos said he is giving $791 million to 16 groups fighting climate change, the first grants from his Earth Fund …,” Steven Mufson reports.

“More than half of the donations went to established environmental groups, with $100 million donations each going to the Environmental Defense Fund, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Nature Conservancy, the World Resources Institute and the World Wildlife Fund.” (Along with being the founder and CEO of Amazon, Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Chart topper

From the K-shaped recovery files, Economic Innovation Group cofounder John Lettieri points to this Post graphic illustrating how different levels of educational attainment have experienced job loss in the pandemic:

Daybook

Today:

Wednesday:

Lowe's, Target and L Brands are among the notable companies reporting their earnings

Thursday:

The Labor Department reports the latest weekly jobless claims

A House Financial Services subcommittee holds a hearing on the insurance industry and the pandemic

Macy's, Williams-Sonoma and Intuit are among the notable companies reporting their earnings

Friday

Foot Locker and Buckle are among the notable companies reporting their earnings

