Republicans began this month bracing to lose some of their power to draw congressional maps, and the long-term effects of that. They'll celebrate Thanksgiving with fewer losses than they expected, many more gains, and a path to the House majority in 2022. The difference: solid wins, powered by massive turnout, in most state legislatures.

“This will put the Republican Party in a position where we're able to secure a decade of power across the country,” Austin Chambers, the president of the Republican State Leadership Committee, said in a call with reporters after the election. “It's something that the Democrats were desperate for, and they came up well short.”

AD

AD

Democrats can't disagree with that. They spent years reverse-engineering the plan they saw Republicans execute in 2010, pouring money into down-ballot races to give them control over new legislative maps that will be drawn next year, once states have data from the 2020 census. It didn't work. At all. Before the election, Republicans had 22 state “trifectas,” control of the governor's office and the legislature. After the election, they had 24 of them — and could get 25, depending on the final votes counted in Alaska. When factoring in the states with Republican majorities big enough to override the vetoes of Democratic governors, Republicans will control redistricting in at least 27 states; Democrats will control it in eight states. The best Democratic spin on this: It used to be worse.

“People are focused on Democrats not making gains in 2020, but we measure this by where we were a decade ago,” said Patrick Rodenbush, the spokesman for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which was created to avoid — well, this. “We’ve reduced the total number of seats drawn entirely by Republican legislatures and governors from 213 in 2011 to 175 in 2021, and that's before the census.”

Republicans entered the 2011 redistricting cycle in their most commanding position since before the New Deal, armed with software that could calculate the most politically efficient distribution of districts. They're entering 2021 with a little less dominance but enough advantages that the party is already hopeful that it can win back the House in 2022, if nothing else changes, based on how yet-to-be-drawn maps distribute their strength.

AD

AD

The fight over those maps will unfold over much of next year, contingent on when an unusually controversial census is fully reported, redistributing the number of seats each state gets in the House. Here's an initial look, divided into five categories. Republican-run states range between those where the party has probably gotten all it can already from the map, and those where it can get more; the smaller number of Democratic-run states may be maxed out already, in terms of what the party can gain. The remaining states are either divided between the major parties or have outsourced new maps to commissions, designed to reduce all partisan advantage.

All red, maxed out (14 states): Ten years ago, the Democratic Party's collapse in the South and Great Plains states put most of those regions under total Republican control. The GOP's position now is actually even stronger than it was then, with Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri and West Virginia, where Democrats had partial or total control over the last maps, now fully managed by Republicans. They're now part of the red archipelago, alongside Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wyoming; Nebraska, which has a unicameral and technically nonpartisan legislature, is functionally run by Republicans.

There's no bad news for the party here, but there are limits on what it can do. Wyoming and both Dakotas have single at-large House districts and are expected to keep that status after the new census count. Two more states, Alabama and West Virginia, are expected to lose seats, pending the new numbers. Across all of these states, Democrats won just 10 of 66 House seats this month, and it would be difficult to push those numbers lower. In Kentucky, where a simply majority of the Republican state legislature can override Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's veto, the GOP will have full control over the map for the first time in decades; in West Virginia, Republicans will draw the lines for the first time in a century. But Democrats hold just a single House seat in Kentucky and none in West Virginia, where the census may reduce the delegation from three to two seats.

AD

AD

In states with substantial Black populations, at least one majority-minority district is required to comport with the Voting Rights Act. Each majority-Black seat in Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina and Tennessee, Democratic strongholds all, will be sticking around in some form. The party's other four seats — two in Indiana, one in Kentucky, one more in Missouri and Tennessee — were already designed to pack Democrats into as few districts as possible, minimizing their clout. But Republicans could redraw several seats that Democrats were competitive in this year, such as South Carolina's Charleston-based 1st District and Nebraska's Omaha-based 2nd, to put them further out of reach. But both seats were drawn to be reliably Republican and shifted left over the decade, demonstrating just how hard it can be to guess what's coming.

All red, not maxed out (five states): Just as they did 10 years ago, Republicans will control redistricting in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas. They'll control the process in New Hampshire for the first time in 30 years, too. There are just two House districts to draw in that state, and Democrats currently represent both; creating a seat that would be friendlier to Republicans is doable, but not without making another seat bluer.

But there will be nearly a hundred seats to carve out of the other four states — hence, the resources Democrats burned on this year's legislative campaigns. After the census, Florida is on track for two new seats, Texas for three and North Carolina for one. In the latter state, Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has no power to veto maps from the Republican state legislature, but Democratic judges have the majority on the state Supreme Court, unlike in 2011. And a decade of lawsuits over racial gerrymandering has revealed the limits of what Republicans can do in that state, with attempts to minimize the clout of cities and Black voters being struck down repeatedly.

AD

AD

Republicans are in better positions in Florida, Georgia and Texas, whose lines they drew a decade ago under courts that have grown more conservative ever since. In Florida, only the language of an anti-gerrymandering amendment passed by voters restrains the party from increasing its 16-to-11 majority even further, perhaps by making Democratic-leaning seats around Tampa and Orlando more competitive. In Georgia, where Republicans have an 8-to-6 U.S. House majority, they could redraw the suburbs of Atlanta to break up one or both of the seats that Democrats flipped in the Trump era — their 2011 map, obviously, didn't anticipate the GOP collapse up there.

Texas offers more Republican opportunities than any other state, on a map that has shifted toward Democrats since 2011, with pockets of new GOP strength. The current map, drawn when the state jumped from 32 to 36 House seats, was designed to have just one swing seat — the 23rd, which covers most of the U.S.-Mexico border, and which Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales won for the GOP in an upset this month. But the decade ended with single-digit races in nine more districts, two controlled by Democrats (the 7th and 32nd), the rest by Republicans.

The result: Democrats control just 13 of 36 districts in a state where they've now lost three top-of-ticket races by single digits. One of those seats is in a stretch of the Rio Grande Valley that moved sharply toward Republicans this year; two are swing seats around Dallas and Houston. It would be hard for Republicans to shrink Democratic power further, unless, as Democrats expect, there's an attempt to draw maps based on the citizen voting population, and not the total population, a system that the Trump administration tried and failed to produce the data for in adding a citizenship question to the census.

AD

AD

“It's not clear if that's constitutional,” Rodenbush said. “It’s not clear they’ll have the data to do it, and it’s not clear the data will be good enough.”

Divided government (eight states): There are really two categories here: places where one party can theoretically force maps on governors of the other party, and places where they can't. Republicans added to a legislative supermajority in Kansas, and nearly have one in Louisiana, which means a united party could override the vetoes of each state's Democratic governor. In Maryland and Massachusetts, Democrats have the numbers to pass maps if Republican governors veto them. Alaska is in a category of its own — it's got a single at-large district, and control of the state House in Juneau is still undetermined.

That leaves just three big states meaningfully divided between Republican and Democratic control; Minnesota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. In the former, a narrow Republican majority in the state Senate will have to sign off on maps, and in the latter two states, Republican majorities aren't large enough to override the vetoes of Democratic governors. All three states now have swing seats that can be shifted with just a few switched precincts; Wisconsin's 3rd District, Minnesota's 1st District, and Pennsylvania's 7th and 12th districts just held races decided by less than four points. And both Minnesota and Pennsylvania may lose a House seat, forcing an incumbent Democrat into a district with an incumbent Republican.

AD

AD

Nonpartisan redistricting (15 states): More states than ever before fit into this category, and the number was even higher before Nov. 3, when Missouri voters narrowly revoked parts of a commission they'd passed in 2018. Next year, seven states will need to have their maps approved by independent commissions for the first time: Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Virginia and Utah.

Ten years ago, just three of those states — Colorado, New Jersey and New York — were under divided partisan control. Commissions will undo Republican-friendly maps in Michigan and Virginia, potentially shoring up Democrats who flipped Republican-leaning seats in 2018 and held them this month. In Ohio and Utah, where Republicans control 16 of 20 total seats, they'll still shape the process, but the commissions could undo the choices that minimized Democratic power, such as splitting Salt Lake City and Cincinnati into two seats, both of them hard for Republicans to lose.

In Hawaii, Idaho and Vermont, nonpartisan redistricting is unlikely to create competitive seats. In Montana, which may gain a second member for Congress for the first time since 1990, a commission could create two balanced districts, or two that lean a bit toward either party; in either case, Democrats would have more to gain, as they haven't won the at-large seat since 1994. Arizona, California, Iowa and Washington have numerous competitive seats, and only Iowa has gotten redder since 2011.

AD

AD

All blue (eight states): On paper, Democrats start the cycle in an even worse position that they did 10 years ago. Their support of nonpartisan redistricting commissions took them out of the equation, or at least limited their influence, in a few big states they'd otherwise be positioned to redraw. They'll now have total control in only one of the country's biggest 10 states, Illinois. The rest of their trifectas are in states that have five seats to divvy up or fewer: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Rhode Island.

Unless there's a surprise in the census, this arrangement will cost Democrats seats. Rhode Island is on the cusp of having a single seat, after 90 years of having two. Oregon is expected to gain a sixth seat after the census, though its current map, which sends a 4-to-1 Democratic delegation to the House, is most likely to get another sprawling, Republican-friendly seat. Illinois is likely to lose a seat, and Democrats have 13 of the current 18; shoring up Rep. Cheri Bustos's northwest district and forcing the five Republicans into four southern districts is probably the best Democrats can do.

Reading list

“Republicans sound alarm on Georgia Senate runoffs as they privately weigh Trump’s influence,” by Robert Costa and Tom Hamburger

AD

AD

Alarm bells about a state the party doesn't usually fret about.

Why so many Trump campaign lawsuits have been falling apart.

Is the Senate still the “firewall” to voters who believe the president is getting a second term?

“Ossoff, Warnock start Georgia runoffs behind the eight ball,” by James Arkin

Can Democrats break a long pattern of runoff defeats?

“Harris’s allies wonder anxiously: Will she have real clout?” by Chelsea Janes and Sean Sullivan

The making of the next vice president.

What's the matter with Chaska?

“Election results under attack: Here are the facts,” by Ann Gerhart and Tyler Remmel

A clip-and-save guide to disinformation.

The wisdom of New York's Elise Stefanik.

Ad watch

David Perdue, “Change.” Republicans believe that Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) teed up their message in Georgia's runoffs by telling a boisterous crowd in Brooklyn about them: “First we take Georgia, then we change America.” This is the second Republican ad to use that 10-day-old quote, twinning it with remarks that Democrat Jon Ossoff made when the runoff began. “The Schumer/Pelosi/Ossoff change? Defund police, voting rights for illegal immigrants, Washington, D.C. as the 51st state,” warns a narrator, two stances that Ossoff doesn't share and one that he does.

Jon Ossoff, “Succeed.” Perdue's opponent is continuing to reintroduce himself as a partner to the person Georgians narrowly voted into the presidency: Joe Biden. “The only way to beat this virus is to give our new president the chance to succeed,” Ossoff says here, mentioning Biden specifically, and warning that Perdue will try to make Biden fail “just like he did with President Obama.”

Meidas Touch, “Looting Loeffler.” A super PAC founded this year by three brothers with no political experience, Meidas Touch had mostly focused on translating the president's most baffling moments, especially at coronavirus news conferences, into embarrassing ads. Its first effort in Georgia's runoffs, which will go on the air tomorrow, uses Fox News clips about Sen. Kelly Loeffler's stock scandal to portray her as “knee-deep in the swamp” — as Jeanine Pirro puts it. Fox has moved on from that sort of populist attack on Loeffler, or on Sen. David Perdue, but a 60-second edit of this video will have $100,000 behind it, as part of a $1 million planned investment.

The Georgia Way, “Domino.” Like it has done across a series of conservative-leaning states, the Senate Majority PAC created a new, blandly named vehicle for its Georgia advertising. The Georgia Way makes its debut on the air with ads emphasizing the issue that made Democrats target these states in the first place: Perdue and Loeffler appearing to benefit from information about the coming pandemic. “Now, he's blocking relief for small businesses,” a narrator says of Perdue, combining the stock issue with Democrats' desire to pass another stimulus bill.

You are reading The Trailer, the newsletter that brings the campaign trail to your inbox.



In the states

The double Senate runoff in Georgia remains the biggest political battle in the country, with Republican surrogates stepping up their work for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, and Democrats beginning to provide air cover for their candidates, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

On Thursday, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who made stops in the state before the Nov. 3 elections, will return to the state to rally with the GOP duo. On Friday, Vice President Pence will hold “Defend the Majority” rallies in Canton and Gainesville, both in counties — Cherokee and Hall, respectively — where Republicans need to run up the score.

Before that unfolds, the start-up super PAC Meidas Touch is kicking off a $1 million buy with $100,000 behind an anti-Loeffler ad, as mentioned above in “Ad Watch.” The Democratic-aligned Senate Majority PAC will begin its $5 million buy in Georgia, one-tenth of the money reserved for digital advertising and the rest marked for TV. Its ads, as also mentioned above, target the Republicans over the stock scandals.

“Georgia’s Republican ticket is made up of a pair of corrupt, out-of-touch politicians who profited off of the pandemic and can’t be trusted in Washington,” SMP's J.B. Poersch said in a statement announcing the ads. “The more Georgians learn about Senator Perdue and Loeffler’s stock trading scandals and efforts to block covid relief while workers and small businesses take a hit, the more vulnerable they become.”

What's left

Orientation for the new members of Congress took place over the weekend. The lame-duck Congress returned to work this week. Still, two weeks after the election, there's an unusual amount of uncertainty about who'll be joining the House in 2021.

New York's achingly slow count of absentee ballots is responsible for most of the uncalled races; California and New Jersey expanded access to absentee ballots, leading more to tabulate after Election Day; and Iowa had the closest federal race in the country. Here's the picture as of today, in descending order of closeness.

Iowa's 2nd District. Republican nominee Mariannette Miller-Meeks lost three previous bids for this seat and ended the initial count ahead by just a few dozen votes. Democrat Rita Hart is waiting on the results of a recount, and unlike the demands the Trump campaign is making, there's some precedent for win margins this small to flip when every vote is counted again. If that doesn't happen, Republicans pick up a seat they lost 14 years ago. Current margin: 50 (R)

California's 25th District. Republican Rep. Mike Garcia ran stronger than expected to win this seat in a special election after the resignation of Democrat Katie Hill; Democrat Christy Smith is doing far better in their rematch, though she's running a bit behind Joe Biden's numbers in the district. The majority of the outstanding vote is from Los Angeles County, which Smith has been carrying narrowly. Current margin: 104 (R)

California's 21st District. The 2018 race between Rep. TJ Cox, a Democrat, and former congressman David Valadao, a Republican, was so close that Valadao initially declared victory. This year is shaping up the same way, with Valadao leading solidly with the first counted votes but Cox gaining on him as absentee ballots are counted. Current margin: 2,065 (R)

New Jersey's 7th District. This race was called early by the Associated Press, but Republican candidate Tom Kean has not conceded, after absentee ballots broke his way and narrowed the count. Kean would need to win a supermajority of what's left to pull ahead, and nobody who initially called Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski the winner has retracted that call. Current margin: 4,592 (D)

New York's 22nd District. The most Trump-friendly district held by a Democrat before this election is heading for another close race: Rep. Anthony Brindisi is performing well enough with absentee voters to chop away at Republican Claudia Tenney's lead. If it’s a repeat of their 2018 race, Brindisi wins, but Republicans ran well this month in seats like this. Current margin: 7,189 (R)

New York's 3rd District. The rest of the races on this list are curiosities, victims of New York's slow count of absentee ballots. Democratic Rep. Tom Suozzi ended election night down in the counted vote and expecting absentees to push him over the top. That has played out, and he's tracking to carry this western Long Island seat by about the same margin as Hillary Clinton four years ago, in the low single digits. Current margin: 12,236 (D)

New York's 2nd District. The most lopsided margin in an uncalled race is here, in this Long Island seat that Democrats were optimistic about flipping when Rep. Peter T. King retired. Republican Andrew Garbarino is proceeding as if he won; Democrat Jackie Gordon hasn't conceded, so long as the outstanding absentee ballot pile is larger than Garbarino's win number. Current margin: 41,788 (R)

And then there's Louisiana, where the counting is done, but two elections are looming.

Louisiana's 5th District. It's going to be represented by a Republican next year, but we don't yet know who. Former congressional aide Luke Letlow won a third of the total vote in the nine-way primary this month, and state legislator Lance Harris won the second runoff berth, locking out the best-performing Democrat by 428 votes.

Louisiana's 2nd District. A safe, gerrymandered Democratic seat drawn by Republicans to connect the state's biggest troves of Black votes, this will become vacant when Rep. Cedric L. Richmond joins the Biden-Harris administration in January. That will set up a special election as early as March, one that Democrats can't really lose unless, as they did in the 5th District, they crowd each other out with too many candidates. The district regularly gives Democratic candidates for president 75 percent of the vote.

What I’m watching

The 2020 election is over … in six states. In Delaware, Florida, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming, state elections officials have certified the count from Nov. 3, including all valid absentee ballots, provisional votes and corrections found during the final canvass. That's 48 electoral votes accounted for, with 490 to go.

This isn't far off the usual pace for election certification, a process that starts a week after each election and wraps up a month later with the final count in Michigan. It has been delayed in a few states by complications from the pandemic, and Virginia, for example, warned in advance that it would blow past its Nov. 16 certification deadline.

In ordinary years, all of this happens without much scrutiny. But President Trump's refusal to accept the results in swing states has sent his fellow Republicans scrambling for a new standard: The election is over when results are certified and legal challenges are exhausted.

“The courts are deciding now as to the validity of these court challenges,” Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who shared a ballot with Trump and Biden this year, told reporters today. “If it turns out President Trump loses those court cases, the president will concede.”

When will that be? Some Republicans are ready to call it if the Trump team's legal efforts fail in the states they're contesting, and where they've been losing in court: Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. The Badger State completed its canvass today, and the Trump campaign has until 5 p.m. Central time tomorrow to demand a recount, which it would have to pay for, up front, at a cost of $7.9 million. If that doesn't happen, the door will shut on challenges to Biden's Wisconsin win, and the Trump campaign's bluff will have been called. But the state doesn't fully certify its vote until Dec. 1, so Republicans could keep waiting.

In Georgia, a just-completed hand count and audit of the Nov. 3 vote found no evidence of fraud, though the final margin grew closer. Officials in Floyd County, which Trump won by a landslide on Nov. 3, discovered 2,524 valid ballots during the audit. They cut into Biden's margin by 778 votes, or 1/18th of his advantage before the audit began. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Thursday that an audit of voting machines found no evidence of fraud. Biden's lead is slightly under 13,000.

The effort to stop Michigan and Nevada from certifying their vote counts looks futile, with lawsuits and challenges relying on witness stories of unfair poll worker treatment to overturn Biden margins of 147,111 and 33,596 votes, respectively. The effort in Pennsylvania is staggering, too, with presidential adviser Rudolph W. Giuliani representing the Trump team in court today after most of its attorneys pulled out.

“Frankly this is a case that we would like to get to the Supreme Court,” Giuliani said in a Tuesday morning interview on Fox News, previewing the day. “So we're prepared in some of these cases to lose and to appeal and to get it to the Supreme Court.”

They've got the “losing” part down. As Giuliani argued in federal court, the state's Supreme Court rejected a Trump campaign challenge to the standards used to allow Republican and Democratic monitors to watch the vote count while observing social distancing. If the Trump team keeps appealing, Republicans may continue to treat the election as ongoing.

But by winning 306 electoral votes, Biden doesn't actually need Republican protests about Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral votes, to be settled before he is certified the winner of at least 270 electoral votes. Georgia is set to certify its vote Nov. 20; Arizona, 10 days later; Nevada and Wisconsin, one day later. If not pushed further, the Trump administration may refuse to recognize the start of the transition until more states are certified; Dec. 1 would be the earliest that enough “contested” swing states are certified for the president to run out of arguments.

Countdown