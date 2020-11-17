And as things have progressed, Trump has confronted another glaring and growing problem: keeping his legal team intact.

Over the past 10 days, three large law firms have distanced themselves from him and his claims, with two of them withdrawing from litigation altogether. One of those firms was replaced Sunday after the Trump campaign’s lawsuit was significantly narrowed in response to losing elsewhere.

But the three lawyers who were left have now also moved to withdraw, and a judge has allowed two of them to do so. What’s more, they’ve been replaced by a lead counsel, Marc Scaringi, who said recently that Trump’s legal effort “will not reverse this election.”

Capping it all off, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, who was appointed a few days ago to head the legal effort, has filed a petition also to appear as counsel in Trump’s case in Pennsylvania — despite apparently not having practiced law in a courtroom for decades.

Below is a timeline of the drama on Trump’s legal team.

Nov. 8: Snell & Wilmer, the largest law firm representing the Trump campaign, moves to withdraw from litigation in Arizona, a day after filing its lawsuit.

Nov. 9: The New York Times reports widespread discomfort among employees of Jones Day, another large law firm that has represented Trump, who expressed concern that the firm was participating in Trump’s effort to undermine the integrity of elections.

Nov. 10: A judge allows Snell & Wilmer to withdraw.

Nov. 10: Jones Day issues a statement saying it “is not representing President Trump, his campaign, or any affiliated party in any litigation alleging voter fraud.” (Some of Trump’s lawyers have stopped short of echoing his claims of outright fraud, even as they question the legitimacy of some ballots.) Jones Day emphasizes that it is “representing the Pennsylvania GOP” and says it will not withdraw from litigation.

Nov. 12: Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, another large firm representing the Trump campaign, moves to withdraw from litigation in Pennsylvania four days after filing suit.

Nov. 13: Jones Day tells employees that it won’t get involved in additional litigation.

Nov. 13: Trump puts Giuliani in charge after the campaign’s latest setback in Maricopa County, Ariz.

Nov. 14: Trump makes Giuliani’s posting official and announces four others who will lead his team. Two of them are the husband-wife team of Joseph diGenova and Victoria Toensing, who were announced as new members of Trump’s legal team during the Russia investigation in 2018 but whose hiring was halted two days later over conflicts. The others are Sidney Powell, who most recently has served as lawyer to former Trump national security adviser Michael T. Flynn, and Jenna Ellis, the Trump campaign’s legal adviser. Both have promoted baseless allegations and suggestions of substantial voter fraud.

Nov. 15: The Trump campaign narrows its lawsuit in Pennsylvania, and Porter Wright Morris & Arthur is removed as counsel in the updated document. It is replaced by Texas lawyer John B. Scott, who joins Pennsylvania lawyer Linda A. Kerns on the case.

Nov. 16: Scott, Kerns and a third lawyer in the Pennsylvania case, Douglas Bryan Hughes, move to withdraw. The judge allows Scott and Hughes to do so but not Kerns. Pennsylvania lawyer Scaringi joins the case as lead counsel, despite having said recently on his radio show that “in my view, the litigation will not work” and that “it will not reverse this election.” Scaringi asks for a delay in a scheduled hearing the following day, saying he and a colleague “need additional time to adequately prepare.” The motion is rejected.