On the four days when he did have events on his calendar, they were mostly out of public view. He has had lunch with Vice President Pence twice, for example, as well as a meeting with the secretaries of state and treasury. On two days, he’s had one scheduled public event: a trip to Arlington National Cemetery on Veterans Day and an event Friday focused on the effort to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus.

So that’s three public events (including the early-morning appearance), four private ones (including a closed-door update on the vaccine program) and four rounds of golf.

But, with the exception of Tuesday (as of writing), there has been a steady flow of tweets. The president has tweeted or retweeted 400 times since midnight Nov. 4, and almost all of those posts have been pointed in the same direction: his claims that he won the election, which he lost, or throwing out whatever conspiracy theory about the election he might most recently have come across.

Almost two-thirds of his tweets since Election Day have been about the results of that election. Another cluster has been election-adjacent, such as the 20 tweets he offered about the pro-Trump march that was a reaction to his loss. He’s also complained about the media two dozen times (excluding the tweets that complained about the election and the media). Those tweets, though, had an unusual target, heavily focused on complaining about Fox News after it had the temerity to accurately assess that he would lose the state of Arizona.

He’s tweeted about the coronavirus pandemic nearly as much as he’s complained about the media, but 19 of those 23 tweets were boasting about the vaccine development, for which he would like credit. Four tweets dealt with the virus independently of mentions of the vaccine. Those tweets were focused on the following:

Calling for a relief bill that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere in Congress.

Thanking a conservative commentator for offering undiluted praise for Trump’s handling of the pandemic.

Elevating a news article discussing Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s complaints about how efforts to contain the virus imposed restrictions on personal liberties.

Complaining that the media never talked about the recent surge in cases in Europe.

Trump made no mention of the 1.9 million people who’ve contracted the virus or the nearly 15,000 who’ve died of it since the election.

Again, that’s because he’s been busy insisting that corrupt politicians, rigged machines, sneaky Democrats and various others have been trying to steal away the election he lost by 5.6 million votes and counting. Those insistences have necessarily been riddled with false allegations and predictions and, as a result, have prompted a truly remarkable blizzard of warnings from Twitter itself.

More than a quarter of Trump’s tweets or retweets since Nov. 3 have been either flagged as misleading, identified as contradicting objective analysis, or hidden from view for Twitter users. On multiple occasions, the president has mentioned someone else’s tweet in one of his own tweets, and both his and the other person’s tweets have been flagged as misleading.

Many of those flagged tweets were simply video snippets of Trump making false or disputed claims or people on Fox News doing the same. That, of course, is one thing we can feel pretty confident that he is doing: watching Fox News. Hours of his time since Jan. 20, 2017, have been dedicated to watching cable news, Fox in particular, viewership proved most regularly by Trump’s elevation on Twitter of whatever he happens to be watching.

At one point, we learned that his team called this “executive time,” unstructured time in which Trump tended to the needs of the chief executive, i.e. himself. Since he lost his bid for reelection, he’s had about 6½ hours that didn’t fall into that category. Since he lost his bid for reelection, his time after Jan. 20 will fall entirely into that category.

Update: As this article was being edited, Trump offered his first tweet of the day. It did not deal with the election but, instead, with the decision to continue an event at Arlington National Cemetery that had been canceled because of the pandemic.