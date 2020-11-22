“Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own,” Giuliani and Ellis said in their statement Sunday. “She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity.”
At the beginning of last Thursday’s news conference, Giuliani said that he, Ellis, Powell and other attorneys present were “representing President Trump and we’re representing the Trump campaign.” Ellis introduced the group as “an elite strike force team that is working on behalf of the president and the campaign to make sure that our Constitution is protected.”
Two advisers to Trump, who asked for anonymity to discuss private conversations, said that the president disliked the coverage Powell was receiving from Tucker Carlson and others, and that several allies had reached to to say she had gone too far. The advisers also said that she fought with Giuliani and others in recent days.
Trump believed she was causing more harm than help, and official said. “She was too crazy even for the president,” a campaign official said.
Powell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.