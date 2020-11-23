A Washington Post Live Special: Barack Obama In Conversation With Michele Norris and Elizabeth Alexander
In the book, Obama defends his legacy and details what motivated him and what at times left him distraught.
“I confess,” the 44th president of the United States says in the preface, “there have been times during the course of writing this book, as I reflected on my presidency and all that’s happened since, when I’ve had to ask myself whether I was too tempered in speaking the truth as I saw it, too cautious in either word or deed, convinced as I was that by appealing to what Lincoln called the better angels of our nature, I stood a greater chance of leading us in the direction of the America we’ve been promised.”
Norris and Alexander will ask Obama about his approach to writing and are set to discuss the impact of his presidency, as well as his views on the country today.
The interview will stream live at washingtonpostlive.com and will begin at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.