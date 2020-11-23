Obama praised Antony Blinken, who Biden has selected to be his secretary of state, as “outstanding” and a “skilled diplomat, well regarded around the world.”

Blinken served as deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration and is one of Biden’s closest and longest-serving foreign policy advisers.

“You’re seeing a team develop that I have great confidence in,” Obama said.

Obama was interviewed by Washington Post opinions columnist Michele Norris and Elizabeth Alexander, president of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. It’s the first live interview of the tour for his new memoir, “A Promised Land.” The book is the first of an expected two volumes that will chronicle his two terms in the White House.

“It’s going to be important to recognize the confidence that our allies had and the world had in American leadership is not going to be restored overnight,” he said in the interview. “They’re going to be greatly relieved and pleased to see people like Tony, you know, at various conferences around the world and returning to the traditional leadership role that the U.S. has played.”

Biden plans to rejoin the Paris climate agreement and to revive the Iran nuclear deal soon after taking office. But Obama pointed to such reversal of positions during the Trump administration and said they could “create some inhibitions in terms of entering into agreements, not always being certain whether or not they will be reversed by future administration.”

“So there has been some damage done that is going to take some time to dig ourselves out of,” he said. “But there’s no doubt that Joe’s got the right people to do it, and I have every confidence they’ll be able to do it. It just may not happen instantaneously."

In the book, Obama defends his legacy and details what motivated him and what at times left him distraught.

