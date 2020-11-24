“A Washington Post profile of Mr. Dinkins called his candidacy in 1989 a preface to a ‘healing interlude for a city wracked by years of racial tension’… Fostering amity among the parts of what he called 'New York’s gorgeous mosaic' was his mantra.”

The transition

TRANSITION TO GREATNESS : President-elect Joe Biden has won the election … again.

Seventeen days after he was first declared the victor, Biden finally received a reluctant greenlight allowing his team to officially prepare to assume the White House when General Services Administration director sent a letter notifying Biden's team the Trump administration is ready to “make resources and services available in connection with a presidential transition."

The start of the peaceful transfer of power came after a series of legal blows yesterday afternoon dealt a punch of reality to President Trump and his quest to overturn the election results with baseless allegations of fraud.

The Michigan Board of Canvassers voted to certify the state's election results formally awarding Biden the state's 16 electoral votes.

And the Pennsylvania Supreme Court reversed one of Trump's only post-election litigation wins.

Amid increased pressure from business leaders, Republican officials and GOP donors to accept defeat, President Trump issued two tweets acknowledging the GSA decision by Trump appointee Emily Murphy — perhaps the closest to a concession we may see from the outgoing president. Trump vowed to continue to challenge the results in some battleground states without any evidence of fraud or irregularities.

The Biden-Harris transition team issued a statement acknowledging Murphy's move as “a needed step to begin tackling the challenges facing our nation, including getting the pandemic under control and our economy back on track.”

“In the days ahead, transition officials will begin meeting with federal officials to discuss the pandemic response, have a full accounting of our national security interests, and gain complete understanding of the Trump administration’s efforts to hollow out government agencies, ” per the statement.

Murphy's law: Her decision allows the FBI to start conducting background checks on Biden's Cabinet nominees and provides other resources to the transition team such as the release of $6.3 million in congressionally appropriated funds, secure facilities for intelligence briefings, and access to an official .gov website and email addresses.

The Biden-Harris team will also get access to agency succession plans and can now undergo homeland security and emergency preparedness exercises.

It's .gov from now on: The official transition website was given a .gov domain and the Pentagon announced that the Biden transition contacted the department last night to officially kick off transition activities.

“ DoD is prepared to provide post-election services and support in a professional, orderly, and efficient manner that is befitting of the public’s expectation of the Department and our commitment to national security,” per the statement.

Trump's Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told administration officials last night that it was time to being the transition, according to our colleagues Josh Dawsey, Tom Hamburger and Philip Rucker.

What concession?: “To bring closure, some of Trump's advisers said they were encouraging him to deliver a speech in which he does not concede but talks about his accomplishments in office and commits to a transfer of power.”

He did not need to say the word ‘concede,’ they told him, according to multiple people briefed on the discussions,” per the New York Times's in conversations in recent days that intensified Monday morning, top aides — including [Meadows], the White House chief of staff; Pat A. Cipollone, the White House counsel; and Jay Sekulow, the president’s personal lawyer — told the president the transition needed to begin.per the New York Times's Michael Shear, Maggie Haberman, Nick Corasaniti, and Jim Rutenberg. “…

Earlier Monday, Republican senators – Rob Portman of Ohio , Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana – all issued statements breaking with Trump and calling for Biden to begin receiving national security briefings: “When you are in public life, people remember the last thing you do,” Alexander said, encouraging Trump to accept defeat.

The Trump campaign's senior legal adviser, Jenna Ellis, dismissed GSA's move as “simply a procedural step” and said the campaign would “continue combating election fraud around the country as we fight to count all the legal votes.”

In the agencies

Biden also announced his initial slate of nominees — “a symmetric reversal of Trump’s own outsider effort to undo the Obama administration’s legacy — using the same people whom created those policies in the first place,” our colleagues Matt Viser, John Hudson, Karen DeYoung and Carol Morello report.

The president-elect has tapped known quantities steeped in government experience — and who seem unlikely to raise any major red flags when it comes to upcoming confirmation battles in a potentially divided government.

Whole new (Obama) world: But it's unclear how different American policy will be under these picks who have overseen parts of government before.

“ At least initially, some of the nominees and their allies suggest that they will not slip easily into the same positions they took when last in power. Some of Biden’s picks believe that Trump benefited from highlighting problems that the Obama administration underplayed or failed to address, particularly the economic populism that was more widespread than they believed, both domestically and internationally.”

“ Amid the coronavirus pandemic and the simultaneous economic collapse, that populist streak has not lessened. Trade deals will be harder to pursue than they were years ago, and the nation seems to have little appetite for foreign intervention. ”

Biden also plans to name Janet L. Yellen as his treasury secretary, the Wall Street Journal's Nick Timiraos, Kate Davidson, and Ken Thomas scooped. Yellen would be among the crop of trailblazing nominees if confirmed.

“If confirmed by the Senate, Ms. Yellen would become the first woman to hold the job. Mr. Biden’s selection positions the 74-year-old labor economist to lead his administration’s efforts to drive the recovery from the destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” per Timiraos, Davidson, and Thomas.

Alejandro Mayorkas , Biden's pick for homeland security secretary, would be the first Latino to lead the department. And Avril Haines , his choice for director of national intelligence, would be the first woman to head the intelligence community, the , Biden's pick for homeland security secretary, would be the first Latino to lead the department. And, his choice for director of national intelligence, would be the first woman to head the intelligence community, the New York Times's Michael Crowley reports.

“The racial and gender mix of the expected nominees also reflects Mr. Biden’s stated commitment to diversity, which has lagged notoriously in the worlds of foreign policy and national security, where White men are disproportionately represented,' Crowley writes.

Antony Blinken , Biden's nominee for secretary of state, is a new father and “will be the first secretary of state in modern times to be raising toddlers while serving in office,” the , Biden's nominee for secretary of state, is a new father and “will be the first secretary of state in modern times to be raising toddlers while serving in office,” the New York Times's Lara Jakes, Michael Crowley and David Sanger report.

“ … chief among his new priorities will be to reestablish the United States as a trusted ally that is ready to rejoin global agreements and institutions — including the Paris climate accord, the Iran nuclear deal and the World Health Organization — that were jettisoned by Mr. Trump.”

Biden's choices achieved the rare feat of being well received by both liberal and Republican voices. The Sunrise Movement's Varshini Prakash applauded the Biden team for tasking John F. Kerry to serve in a new role as the presidential envoy for climate as a part of the National Security Council.

“One thing is clear: he really does care about stopping climate change,” Prakash, who served alongside Kerry on the climate task force, “That’s something we can work with. An encouraging move from the Biden team.” Prakash, who served alongside Kerry on the climate task force, tweeted

As for Yellen, “close allies Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have signaled to Biden’s team that they could accept Yellen as treasury secretary, according to two people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details of private conversations,” our colleagues “close allies Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have signaled to Biden’s team that they could accept Yellen as treasury secretary, according to two people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details of private conversations,” our colleagues Jeff Stein and Rachel Siegel report . “The left made it clear that they preferred Warren or former Obama administration official Sarah Bloom Raskin, who is seen as more liberal than Yellen, for treasury secretary. But people close to Biden’s team have said for months that Warren had little chance of securing the treasury secretary position.”

Blinken “is considered a moderate who is well regarded by foreign diplomats and can pass muster with Republicans in the Senate, where he will have to seek confirmation,” “is considered a moderate who is well regarded by foreign diplomats and can pass muster with Republicans in the Senate, where he will have to seek confirmation,” Politico's Natasha Korecki, Natasha Bertrand and Nahal Toosi report. “At the same time, he’s served as an intermediary for Biden and members of the liberal community, engaging the latter on their demands for what a Biden foreign policy will look like. ”

The policies

GM REVERSES ON TRUMP: “General Motors turned its back on the Trump administration’s legal fight to nullify California’s strict fuel economy rules, signaling that it was ready to work with Biden to reduce climate-warming emissions from cars and trucks,” the Times's Coral Davenport reports.

It's another sign corporate America is moving past Trump: “More specifically, it was a sign that Biden may find the auto industry amenable as he tries to reinstitute and rebuild Obama-era climate change regulations that Mr. Trump systematically dismantled, at times with the help of industry.”

The White House had no heads up “GM CEO Mary Barra gave no warning to the administration, but she did speak by telephone on Monday with Mary Nichols, California’s top climate regulator and an architect of the Obama-era fuel economy rules. Nichols is also a leading candidate to run the Environmental Protection Agency under Biden.”

Biden applauded the move:

On K Street

WHITE HOUSE IN WAITING?: “WestExec Advisors, which now looks like a government-in-waiting for the next administration, was founded in 2017 by Blinken, and Michèle Flournoy, a top contender for secretary of Defense. And one of its former principals, Haines, is Biden’s pick for director of national intelligence,” Politico's Bryan Bender and Theodoric Meyer report of the consulting firm, one of a handful with deep ties to the nascent administration.

Because staffers aren't lobbyists, little is known about the firm's clients: “They also aren’t bound by the Biden transition’s restrictions on hiring people who have lobbied in the past year … The firm’s co-founders have also been reluctant to discuss their consulting work publicly.”

Some are urging more robust disclosures than what Biden's picks will be required to file: “There’s nothing wrong with people who work at such firms going into the administration, said Meredith McGehee, the executive director of Issue One, a Washington good government group. But she urged Blinken and other potential Biden Cabinet picks who’ve worked at firms such as WestExec to go further than the law requires by publicly disclosing any clients for which they had done significant work.” (Biden’s appointees will have to disclose their most recent clients, but not older ones.)

On the Hill

DEMS CONFRONT SLIM HOUSE MAJORITY: “Come January, House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer and senior Democratic leaders might need a lot more than the power of positive thinking. Facing the tightest House majority in at least two decades, they are already sketching out ways to manage a legislature that will spend two years on a razor’s edge,” Mike DeBonis reports.

What's being done to prepare: “Hoyer has instructed committee chairmen to ensure that the bills they advance are bipartisan or can win the support of a broad spectrum of Democrats. He is signaling openness to changing the House rules to curtail a minority procedural tool that Republicans have frequently used to divide the majority,” our colleague writes.

Another key message, don't raid Capitol Hill for Cabinet picks: “My view is that we need to keep every member we have,” Hoyer said. “We’ll see what happens. But I would prefer that we didn’t take members out of the Congress.” So far, only Rep. Cedric L. Richmond (D-La.) is set to join the administration and his district is solidly Democratic.

“The Squad” is also acknowledging things will be different: “I think there is a little bit of a kind of a realization inside the caucus that we have to work together,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) told our colleague. With a larger majority, she said, “we could afford to lose, you know, 10, 15 members …"

Republicans have also vowed to make life difficult: “Unchastened by Biden’s victory given the GOP House gains, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy R-Calif.) and other Republican leaders have already signaled they plan to use various procedural feints to frustrate Democrats and sow internal division,” our colleague writes.

Key quote: “In this next Congress, we might not be able to schedule the floor, but we are going to run the floor,” McCarthy told reporters last week. ("Baloney,” responded Hoyer.)

FEINSTEIN TO STEP DOWN FROM JUDICIARY PERCH: “Sen. Dianne Feinstein announced that she will not seek the top Democratic spot on the Senate Judiciary Committee, weeks after criticism from liberal groups for her handling of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings,” Felicia Sonmez and Seung Min Kim report.

What's next: “Feinstein, who at 87 is the oldest sitting senator, said she intends to remain a member of the Judiciary panel as well as the Senate Intelligence, Appropriations and Rules committees. She cited the need to devote more attention to the fight against climate change as among the factors leading to her decision.”

Next up: “Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) is next in line for the top judiciary spot after Feinstein. Durbin is also the Senate Democratic whip, which is the No. 2 position in the caucus and comes with its own security detail.”

The people

NOW COMES THE HARD PART FOR VACCINES: “Buoyed by promising results from major clinical trials of three coronavirus vaccines, public health officials are preparing for the daunting task ahead of delivering those shots to tens of millions of Americans,” Lena H. Sun and Frances Stead Sellers report. (On Monday, AstraZeneca became the latest company with a vaccine showing promise.)

Here's why things are so complicated: “The leading products must be stored at different temperatures and have different minimum orders, with each requiring two shots though the three vaccines don’t all share the same schedule.” Another complication: “A final decision on who is eligible to get the early doses must wait for a federal advisory group’s recommendations. That can’t happen until regulators authorize the new vaccines.”

The stakes are enormous: “The massive undertaking to immunize most of the population requires extraordinary communication, planning and coordination. Federal, state and local officials are working with hospitals and pharmacies, suppliers of dry ice, gloves and vials, and carriers such as UPS and FedEx,” our colleagues write.

Key quote: “It’s like treating an individual patient while rebuilding the entire health-care system,” said Alfred Sommer, former dean of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, who was part of the team that vanquished smallpox four decades ago.

There's also a major trust gap in communities of color: “If offered a vaccine free of charge, fewer than half of Black people and 66 percent of Latino people said they would definitely or probably take it, according to a survey-based study that underscores the challenge of getting vaccines to communities hit hard by the pandemic,” William Wan reports.

Viral

POPE COURTS NBA PLAYERS: “In a meeting initiated by the Vatican, Pope Francis hosted a group of NBA players to hear about their social justice activism at a time of deep polarization in the United States,” Chico Harlan reports from Rome.