Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), who drew Trump’s ire for his stewardship of the election in his state, disclosed in an op-ed Wednesday that his family voted for Trump — and said they “are now being thrown under the bus by him.”

In the piece published by USA Today, Raffensperger defended the administration of the election in Georgia, a state that has certified the narrow win for Biden, marking the first time a Democrat has carried the state in a race for the White House since 1992.

“By all accounts, Georgia had a wildly successful and smooth election,” Raffensperger wrote. “We finally defeated voting lines and put behind us Fulton County’s now notorious reputation for disastrous elections. This should be something for Georgians to celebrate, whether their favored presidential candidate won or lost. For those wondering, mine lost — my family voted for him, donated to him and are now being thrown under the bus by him.”