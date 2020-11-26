People were surprised about a lot of Hispanic folks who voted for Trump. But there are a lot of evangelical Hispanics who — the fact that Trump says racist things about Mexicans or puts detainees and undocumented workers in cages — they think that’s less important than the fact that he supports their views on same-sex marriage or abortion.

I previously wrote about how the Latino voting bloc is broader and more diverse than many Americans, including Democratic leaders, understand. Obama is correct in that there are many evangelical Hispanics who, like White evangelicals, hold religiously conservative positions that lead them to back GOP candidates.

Tito Vazquez Jr., 51, who attends a large Latino church outside Orlando, told The Washington Post as much last month.

“When I think about politics overall, I’m always looking at things through my religious upbringing,” he said. “And when I compare Trump to Biden, Trump is just closer to what I believe.”

But according to some conservative Hispanics, Obama’s characterization of evangelical Hispanics’ support for Trump lacks nuance and minimizes how much they are concerned about undocumented workers — and their children — being put in cages or the president’s comments about Mexicans that many of his critics deem xenophobic.

Some noted that Obama’s positions on immigration were so controversial that he was referred to as the “deporter in chief” by some of his critics.

There’s been much reflection on why Biden — who won the Hispanic vote — did not perform as well as expected with the voting bloc, especially in states like Florida and Texas. One of the more popular ideas is fear about just how left the Democrats would move on economic policies. There is reporting that shows that fears about the Democratic Party’s alignment with the anti-capitalist movement and with lawmakers affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America — associations that reminded Hispanic voters of socialist governments in many of their home countries — played a role.

And while there is significant research on White evangelicals, there isn’t much data on Hispanic evangelicals — a group that includes evangelicals who identify as White, and Hispanic evangelicals who do not. Abortion historically has been of high priority for many evangelicals, one of the most influential voting blocs in America. Throughout his presidency, Trump has been called one of the most “pro-life” presidents in history because of policies that limit abortion rights. But less than half of Trump voters listed abortion as a “very important” issue in their 2020 vote, according to a Pew Research Center survey in August, so it’s important not to overstate how important an issue abortion was to those backing the president.

Pew noted that about 40 percent of Hispanics overall listed abortion as “very important,” but there has been no post-election data showing what the top issues were for evangelical Hispanics. So it’s hard to say whether Trump’s support for conservative judges who oppose abortion was the main reason evangelical Hispanics backed him, given the lack of data confirming it. And it’s even more difficult to make the case that these Americans aren’t concerned enough about hard-line immigration polices or racism for the issues to influence their vote.