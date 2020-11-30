Analysis: The election is over, but the challenges aren’t quite
Trump has not yet conceded defeat, days after allowing Biden to officially start his transition. Supporters inside his party, from Congress to state legislatures, continue to suggest that courts could toss out enough ballots for Trump to stay in office, even after dozens of legal defeats.
The election is over, but the president’s supporters are still mounting challenges. If you logged off for a few days, here’s what you missed.
Arizona expected to certify results Monday, declaring Biden the winner
Arizona is expected to certify its election results on Monday, becoming the latest state to make a Biden win official even as Trump continues to push baseless allegations of widespread fraud.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said in a news release that the results will be certified at 11 a.m. local time (1 p.m. Eastern time). Biden received about 10,500 more votes than Trump in Arizona, according to a final tally.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) acknowledged in a radio interview last week that Trump’s legal challenges were ongoing but said that Biden was the victor in Arizona.
“I’ve said several times: Arizona is a good-government state,” Ducey said. “I trust our election system. There’s integrity in our election system. Joe Biden did win Arizona.”
Liberal groups urge Biden not to name Flournoy as secretary of defense
A coalition of liberal political groups is pressuring Biden not to choose defense expert Michèle Flournoy as secretary of defense, arguing that the Obama administration veteran could push for a “potentially catastrophic” military confrontation with China.
RootsAction, Code Pink and other liberal organizations released a statement Monday opposing Flournoy, long considered Biden’s most likely choice as Pentagon chief. Biden did not name anyone to the Defense Department post when he rolled out other national security advisers last week, amid questions about whether he had settled on Flournoy.
“We urge President-Elect Joe Biden and U.S. Senators to choose a Secretary of Defense who is unencumbered by a history of advocating for bellicose military policies and is free of financial ties to the weapons industry,” the statement said. “Michèle Flournoy does not meet those qualifications and is ill-suited to serve as Secretary of Defense.”
The liberal groups cited Flournoy’s support for a troop surge in Afghanistan and for U.S. military deployments or action in Syria and Libya, “policies resulting in geopolitical disasters and tremendous human suffering.”
The statement also criticized Flournoy for other policy positions and accused her of “ramping up a Cold War with China.”
“Flournoy’s approach to China is potentially catastrophic,” the groups wrote. The statement cited congressional testimony earlier this year in which Flournoy warned that the United States risks losing its strategic military advantage against China.
The United States should project massive military capability as a deterrent and should be planning now for what that might entail, she said. Flournoy cited, as one potential example, an analysis of what U.S. capabilities would be required “to credibly threaten to sink 300 military vessels, submarines, and merchant ships within 72 hours.”
“Such a capability would certainly pose a fundamental dilemma for any great power contemplating aggression, forcing them to consider whether it’s worth putting their entire fleet at risk,” Flournoy told the House Armed Services Committee in January.
Although Flournoy’s testimony also recommended finding ways to cooperate with China on global problems, the liberal groups said her posture was too warlike.
“At a time when we must work with China to fight the coronavirus and save the planet from an existential climate crisis, Flournoy’s approach would undermine such efforts by preparing for war with China,” they wrote.
The Washington Post obtained an advance copy of the statement, in which the groups threatened to lobby senators against confirming Flournoy, should Biden nominate her.
“RootsAction.org has a 1.2 million active list of supporters in the U.S., and we’re geared up for an all-out push for a ‘no’ vote, if it comes to that,” said Norman Solomon, national director of that organization.
The statement was also signed by Progressive Democrats of America, Code Pink, World Beyond War and Our Revolution.
It follows statements of support last week from Flournoy by some Democrats, including Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.), who sits on the Armed Services Committee, and members of other liberal-leaning groups. Speier noted that Flournoy would make history as the first female defense chief.
Biden to receive first Presidential Daily Brief as he continues to roll out his team
Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris on Monday are scheduled to receive their national intelligence briefing, known as the Presidential Daily Brief, as they push forward with formally announcing key members of the administration, including an economic team.
The briefings are among the activities that were delayed by the refusal of the Trump administration to sign off on the start of the formal transition until last week.
Biden plans to meet with advisers following his briefing on Monday, his transition team said.
He is also expected this week to continue rolling out key figures in his incoming administration, including members of his economic team, some of whose names leaked to the press in recent days.
Biden is expected to nominate Neera Tanden, chief executive of the left-leaning Center for American Progress, as director of the influential Office of Management and Budget, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the nominations freely. Tanden, whose parents immigrated from India, would be the first woman of color to oversee the agency.
The president-elect will also appoint Princeton University labor economist Cecilia Rouse as chair of the three-member Council of Economic Advisers, with economists Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey serving as the other members.
Rouse, who is African American, would be the first woman of color to chair the council, which will play a key role in advising the president on an economy that has been ailing since the pandemic struck the country, throwing tens of millions out of work.
Biden earlier named economist Janet L. Yellen as his treasury secretary.
A push for legislative intervention in Pennsylvania appears to collapse
An attempt by some Republicans in the Pennsylvania legislature to intervene in the state’s certification of Biden as the winner appears to have collapsed over the weekend, with the leaders of the House and Senate saying there is no time to pursue that course.
The group of GOP lawmakers had crafted a resolution urging the state’s governor and secretary of state to rescind their certification of Biden’s win, in hopes that the General Assembly could then appoint its own pro-Trump electors.
In a statement late Saturday, Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler and Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, both Republicans, said they are “physically unable to consider any new legislation before the end of session,” slated for Monday.
“A simple resolution takes three legislative days for consideration and a concurrent resolution takes five legislative days to move through both chambers, which means we do not have the time needed to address any new resolutions in our current session,” the statement said.
The legislative leaders did allow that work on the election process was needed in the future.
“It is obvious Pennsylvania’s election processes are in dire need of repair,” they said. “Our work to ensure the chaos and confusion of the 2020 election are not repeated will continue in the next legislative session.”
Biden injures foot while playing with his dog, will probably need walking boot
Biden injured his right foot while playing with his dog and will probably require a walking boot for several weeks, his doctor said Sunday.
Biden, 78, slipped Saturday while playing with his dog Major, one of his two German shepherds, his office said.
Late Sunday afternoon, Biden visited Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark, Del., about a half-hour from his home near Wilmington. After spending about two hours there, Biden traveled to a nearby imaging facility to have a CT scan. A photojournalist traveling with the press pool observed him walking with a limp.
A follow-up scan confirmed hairline fractures in Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, in his right mid-foot, according to his physician, Kevin O’Connor.
Trump lashes out as former top DHS official reasserts that election was ‘secure’
In his first interview after Trump fired him from his post leading the Department of Homeland Security’s effort to help to secure the Nov. 3 elections, Christopher Krebs reaffirmed on Sunday that there was no evidence of voter fraud and that the integrity of the elections was not compromised.
“There is no foreign power that is flipping votes. There’s no domestic actor flipping votes. I did it right. We did it right,” Krebs told CBS News’s Scott Pelley on “60 Minutes.” “This was a secure election.”
Trump vehemently disagreed, turning to his Twitter feed late Sunday to excoriate Krebs and the news program, and reassert his unfounded claims that the election he lost was “probably our least secure EVER!”
“NO WAY WE LOST THIS ELECTION!” tweeted Trump, again without evidence, in another claim marked as “disputed” on Twitter.
With Maria Bartiromo as his first post-election interviewer, Trump found a sympathetic ear and few questions
Nearly four weeks after Fox News drew the ire of Trump by becoming the first network to project his loss in Arizona, he gave his first post-election interview to one of the network’s hosts, declaring that the election was “rigged” and “a fraud.”
Trump broke his relative silence by calling in to Maria Bartiromo’s “Sunday Morning Futures” for 45 minutes. It was a major exclusive that he handed to Bartiromo, a veteran financial journalist who has emerged over the past four years as one of the biggest backers of Trump’s presidency within the Fox News Media corporate ecosystem. And in doing so, he bypassed superfans on upstart networks like Newsmax and One America News, which are trying to eat into Fox’s dominance in conservative media — with the help of Trump’s cheerleading on Twitter.
But Bartiromo’s questions were few and far between. Trump spoke for much of the interview, which ran so long that her other scheduled guest, Fox News contributor Ken Starr, was given only two minutes to appear at the end of the show.