President Trump, meanwhile, continues to refuse to accept his defeat, tweeting late Sunday night that there is “NO WAY WE LOST THIS ELECTION!” On Monday, he lashed out at Republican officials in Georgia for not backing up his unfounded fraud claims.
Kemp suggests Trump is asking him to illegally interfere in Georgia’s election
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) on Monday pushed back on exhortations by President Trump, suggesting that the president was asking him to interfere in the Nov. 3 election in a way prohibited by state law.
“Georgia law prohibits the Governor from interfering in elections,” Kemp spokesman Cody Hall said in a statement. “The Secretary of State, who is an elected Constitutional officer, has oversight over elections that cannot be overridden by executive order.”
The statement followed a tweet earlier Monday in which Trump called Kemp “hapless” and questioned why he hadn’t used “emergency powers” to force Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) to match signatures on mail-in ballots to signatures on the envelopes in which they were received.
Trump has maintained, without foundation, that such an exercise would demonstrate widespread fraud, while Raffensperger has said it is impractical, given that ballots were separated from envelopes during counting. He has also said repeatedly that he has seen no evidence of widespread fraud.
In a letter Monday, Trump’s campaign said it was making its fifth request to the state for a signature-matching audit.
During a television interview on Sunday, Trump took aim at Kemp, saying: “The governor’s done nothing. He has done absolutely nothing. I’m ashamed that I endorsed him.”
In his statement Monday, Kemp’s spokesman said the governor would “continue to follow the law” but also encouraged Raffensperger to do a more limited audit comparing signatures on envelopes to signatures on voter applications on file with the state.
That, Hall said, could help “restore trust and address serious issues that have been raised.”
Ajit Pai announces he’ll leave the FCC
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai announced plans on Monday to step down from his post next year, capping a four-year stint atop the nation’s telecom agency that had been marked with contentious fights over his ambitious deregulatory agenda.
Trump tapped Pai, then a Republican commissioner, to serve as his first and only FCC chairman starting in 2017. Pai ultimately presided over some of the agency’s most controversial decisions, including its highly contested effort three years ago to roll back net neutrality rules that had required Internet providers to treat all Web traffic equally.
His departure — widely expected, and timed to coincide with Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20 — is set to unleash a wave of uncertainty at the FCC as the new administration takes shape. Biden can tap an acting chairperson from the agency’s two Democratic members once he takes the White House as he decides on a more permanent leader, which may require Senate confirmation. But it seems increasingly likely that the FCC will be deadlocked at two Democrats and two Republicans, perhaps delaying the incoming, Biden-era commission from acting on its agenda.
Analysis: Trump relies on right-wing cable news to launder his false claims about fraud
In the years-long competition among Fox employees to demonstrate the most obsequiousness to Trump, it seemed unlikely that anyone might be able to surpass Sean Hannity’s robust lead. Maria Bartiromo, though, is making a late charge.
She was always in the running, of course. An interview she conducted with Trump in April 2019 was in the style of a sixth-grader interviewing her loquacious parent for a Career Day assignment. A month before the election, she let Trump ramble for an hour about the risks posed by mail-in voting, an obviously false argument that Bartiromo did literally nothing to contest.
In an interview Sunday, though, things were quite different: Bartiromo let Trump delineate his nonsensical claims about purported fraud for only about 45 minutes.
Her first question did nothing more than tee up Trump’s utterly baseless allegations that somehow he won the 2020 presidential contest.
Analysis: After pardoning turkey, Trump moves ahead with lifting bird protections
A few days after pardoning a turkey for Thanksgiving, Trump is moving forward with giving a reprieve to oil producers, electric utilities and other companies that accidentally kill birds.
Trump officials took another step toward easing fines for “incidental” death or harm to birds under regulations set by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
While few were paying attention the Friday after Thanksgiving, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service published an analysis saying the change “would not cause unacceptable environmental harm.”
Trimming the wings of the 102-year-old law is just one of several regulatory actions the administration is aiming to accomplish before its exit. The Trump administration is expected to finalize easing fines before Jan. 20.
Biden formally unveils economic team, including Tanden and Yellen
Biden on Monday formally announced his economic team, including plans to nominate Neera Tanden, the chief executive of the left-leaning Center for American Progress, as director of the Office of Management and Budget, and economist Janet Yellen as his treasury secretary.
If confirmed, Yellen would become the first woman to lead the Treasury Department and Tanden, whose parents emigrated from India, would be the first woman of color to oversee that agency.
Biden’s announcement included names that had surfaced in news reports in recent days.
He said he would appoint Princeton University labor economist Cecilia Rouse as chair of the three-member Council of Economic Advisers, with economists Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey serving as the other members.
Rouse, who is African American, would be the first woman of color to chair the council, which will play a key role in advising the president on the economy, ailing since the pandemic struck the country and threw tens of millions out of work.
Biden also announced plans to nominate Wally Adeyemo, an expert on macroeconomic policy with previous federal government experience, as deputy treasury secretary.
Trump says he’s fighting not for himself, but for those who cast ballots for him
Trump continued to lash out Monday over the election results, including at Republican officials in Georgia, claiming that he was doing so not for himself but for the nearly 74 million Americans who cast ballots for him.
“I’m not fighting for me, I’m fighting for the 74,000,000 million people (not including the many Trump ballots that were “tossed”), a record for a sitting President, who voted for me!” Trump said in a morning tweet, citing no evidence for his claim that many ballots cast for him were discarded.
Biden currently leads Trump in the popular vote count, 80.1 million to 73.9 million.
In other tweets, Trump took aim at Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both Republicans, for not supporting his baseless fraud claims.
"Why won’t Governor @BrianKempGA, the hapless Governor of Georgia, use his emergency powers, which can be easily done, to overrule his obstinate Secretary of State, and do a match of signatures on envelopes, Trump tweeted. “It will be a ‘goldmine’ of fraud, and we will easily WIN the state.”
Georgia has already certified its results, which were signed by Kemp. Raffensperger has repeatedly said there was no evidence of widespread fraud.
Trump is advocating for matching signatures on mail-in ballots to the envelopes in which they were received. Georgia officials say that is no longer possible because they were separated during the counting process.
Mark Kelly expected to be sworn in as senator from Arizona on Wednesday
Democrat Mark Kelly, who defeated Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) in a special election on Nov. 3, will be sworn in on Wednesday, according to a senior Democratic Senate aide.
Kelly’s win is expected to become official later Monday when Arizona certifies its election results, including Biden’s win in the presidential contest.
Kelly’s swearing-in ceremony is planned for noon on Wednesday, according to the aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss plans that have not been publicly announced.
McSally, a former congresswoman, has been holding the Senate seat on a temporary basis. She was appointed by Gov. Doug Ducey (R) in December after Sen. Jon Kyl (R-Ariz.) announced his resignation. Kyl had been appointed to temporarily fill the seat of the late senator John McCain (R-Ariz.).
Biden taps Delaware ally to lead his presidential inauguration committee
Biden’s presidential inauguration committee will be led by Tony Allen, a close Biden ally and the president of Delaware State University, a historically Black university.
The presidential inauguration committee, known to Washington insiders simply as “the PIC,” raises money and coordinates plans for the inauguration.
This year’s events will probably be much different than four years ago due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus — and crowds will probably be quite limited.
The PIC team is also set to include Maju Varghese, a former Obama administration official, who will be the executive director.
Erin Wilson, who worked on Biden’s campaign and was a staffer for Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.), will serve as a deputy executive director. Nevada state Sen. Yvanna Cancela (D) will be the other deputy executive director.
The Biden team also unveiled a new website for the inauguration: BidenInaugural.org.
Biden’s team issued the news via an early-morning news release. It was embargoed until 8:46 a.m. — an unusual time to make news public and a choice that pays homage to Biden’s upcoming status as the 46th president.
Record Asian American turnout helped Biden win Georgia. Can it help flip the Senate?
When Long Tran, a liberal organizer of Vietnamese descent, hosted a meet-and-greet for Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff in early 2017, he was hoping in part to engage more Asian Americans like himself in politics.
Not a single other Asian person showed up to his event.
Nearly four years later, that has dramatically changed. Georgia’s hand recount and vote certification confirmed that Asian American and Pacific Islander voters — who make up the fastest-growing demographic in Georgia — helped swing the state for the Democrats for the first time since 1992.
Analysis: The election is over, but the challenges aren’t quite
Trump has not yet conceded defeat, days after allowing Biden to officially start his transition. Supporters inside his party, from Congress to state legislatures, continue to suggest that courts could toss out enough ballots for Trump to stay in office, even after dozens of legal defeats.
The election is over, but the president’s supporters are still mounting challenges. If you logged off for a few days, here’s what you missed.
Arizona expected to certify results Monday, declaring Biden the winner
Arizona is expected to certify its election results on Monday, becoming the latest state to make a Biden win official even as Trump continues to push baseless allegations of widespread fraud.
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said in a news release that the results will be certified at 11 a.m. local time (1 p.m. Eastern time). Biden received about 10,500 more votes than Trump in Arizona, according to a final tally.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) acknowledged in a radio interview last week that Trump’s legal challenges were ongoing but said that Biden was the victor in Arizona.
“I’ve said several times: Arizona is a good-government state,” Ducey said. “I trust our election system. There’s integrity in our election system. Joe Biden did win Arizona.”
With the certification of results, Democrat Mark Kelly is also expected to prevail in the Senate race against Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.).
Liberal groups urge Biden not to name Flournoy as secretary of defense
A coalition of liberal political groups is pressuring Biden not to choose defense expert Michèle Flournoy as secretary of defense, arguing that the Obama administration veteran could push for a “potentially catastrophic” military confrontation with China.
RootsAction, Code Pink and other liberal organizations released a statement Monday opposing Flournoy, long considered Biden’s most likely choice as Pentagon chief. Biden did not name anyone to the Defense Department post when he rolled out other national security advisers last week, amid questions about whether he had settled on Flournoy.
“We urge President-Elect Joe Biden and U.S. Senators to choose a Secretary of Defense who is unencumbered by a history of advocating for bellicose military policies and is free of financial ties to the weapons industry,” the statement said. “Michèle Flournoy does not meet those qualifications and is ill-suited to serve as Secretary of Defense.”
The liberal groups cited Flournoy’s support for a troop surge in Afghanistan and for U.S. military deployments or action in Syria and Libya, “policies resulting in geopolitical disasters and tremendous human suffering.”
The statement also criticized Flournoy for other policy positions and accused her of “ramping up a Cold War with China.”
“Flournoy’s approach to China is potentially catastrophic,” the groups wrote. The statement cited congressional testimony earlier this year in which Flournoy warned that the United States risks losing its strategic military advantage against China.
The United States should project massive military capability as a deterrent and should be planning now for what that might entail, she said. Flournoy cited, as one potential example, an analysis of what U.S. capabilities would be required “to credibly threaten to sink 300 military vessels, submarines, and merchant ships within 72 hours.”
“Such a capability would certainly pose a fundamental dilemma for any great power contemplating aggression, forcing them to consider whether it’s worth putting their entire fleet at risk,” Flournoy told the House Armed Services Committee in January.
Although Flournoy’s testimony also recommended finding ways to cooperate with China on global problems, the liberal groups said her posture was too warlike.
“At a time when we must work with China to fight the coronavirus and save the planet from an existential climate crisis, Flournoy’s approach would undermine such efforts by preparing for war with China,” they wrote.
The Washington Post obtained an advance copy of the statement, in which the groups threatened to lobby senators against confirming Flournoy, should Biden nominate her.
“RootsAction.org has a 1.2 million active list of supporters in the U.S., and we’re geared up for an all-out push for a ‘no’ vote, if it comes to that,” said Norman Solomon, national director of that organization.
The statement was also signed by Progressive Democrats of America, Code Pink, World Beyond War and Our Revolution.
It follows statements of support last week from Flournoy by some Democrats, including Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.), who sits on the Armed Services Committee, and members of other liberal-leaning groups. Speier noted that Flournoy would make history as the first female defense chief.
Biden to receive first Presidential Daily Brief as he continues to roll out his team
Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris on Monday are scheduled to receive their national intelligence briefing, known as the Presidential Daily Brief, as they push forward with formally announcing key members of the administration, including an economic team.
The briefings are among the activities that were delayed by the refusal of the Trump administration to sign off on the start of the formal transition until last week.
Biden plans to meet with advisers following his briefing on Monday, his transition team said.
He is also expected this week to continue rolling out key figures in his incoming administration, including members of his economic team, some of whose names leaked to the press in recent days.
Biden is expected to nominate Neera Tanden, chief executive of the left-leaning Center for American Progress, as director of the influential Office of Management and Budget, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the nominations freely. Tanden, whose parents immigrated from India, would be the first woman of color to oversee the agency.
The president-elect will also appoint Princeton University labor economist Cecilia Rouse as chair of the three-member Council of Economic Advisers, with economists Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey serving as the other members.
Rouse, who is African American, would be the first woman of color to chair the council, which will play a key role in advising the president on an economy that has been ailing since the pandemic struck the country, throwing tens of millions out of work.
Biden earlier named economist Janet L. Yellen as his treasury secretary.
A push for legislative intervention in Pennsylvania appears to collapse
An attempt by some Republicans in the Pennsylvania legislature to intervene in the state’s certification of Biden as the winner appears to have collapsed over the weekend, with the leaders of the House and Senate saying there is no time to pursue that course.
The group of GOP lawmakers had crafted a resolution urging the state’s governor and secretary of state to rescind their certification of Biden’s win, in hopes that the General Assembly could then appoint its own pro-Trump electors.
In a statement late Saturday, Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler and Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, both Republicans, said they are “physically unable to consider any new legislation before the end of session,” slated for Monday.
“A simple resolution takes three legislative days for consideration and a concurrent resolution takes five legislative days to move through both chambers, which means we do not have the time needed to address any new resolutions in our current session,” the statement said.
The legislative leaders did allow that work on the election process was needed in the future.
“It is obvious Pennsylvania’s election processes are in dire need of repair,” they said. “Our work to ensure the chaos and confusion of the 2020 election are not repeated will continue in the next legislative session.”