Anthony S. Fauci, America’s top infectious-disease expert, warned of a coming “surge superimposed on the surge” as many chose to ignore Centers for Disease Control guidance to stay home for Thanksgiving. The holiday brought the highest number of air travel passengers since the pandemic began in March — at the same time as the numbers of coronavirus-related deaths per day rose to their highest point since April.

Fauci and others highlighted the importance of wearing masks and physical distancing — even in states without mandates.

It’s going to get worse over the next several weeks, but the actions that we take in the next several days will determine how bad it is or whether or not we continue to flatten our curve,” U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said on Fox News Sunday.

Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, warned that the number of coronavirus cases is “three, four, and 10 times” higher than it was during the second surge of the virus after Memorial Day weekend.

people need to “take it upon yourself to be restrictive” even in states that do not have regulations in place to curb the spread. “It looked like things were starting to improve in our northern plain states, and now with Thanksgiving we’re worried all of that will be reversed,” Birx said on CBS News’s Face the Nation , adding that

Hospitalizations are “peaking” now, per Admiral Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of health and human services. About 95,000 people are currently hospitalized with the disease, and roughly 20 percent of all hospitalized people have covid-19, he said.

Asked if the U.S. could reach 4,000 deaths per day after the surge in holiday travel, Giroir said that he couldn’t project how much the weekend may have exacerbated spread of the virus, as metrics on new cases usually lag by a few weeks. “We really have to see what this weekend looks like. I really can’t project that,” Giroir said on CNN’s State of the Union. But he called this moment “a really dangerous time.”

“But, remember, we are not passive bystanders, ” Giroir added. “If we do the right thing, universal mask-wearing, avoiding indoor spaces, crowded bars, restaurants, indoors, all those sorts of things, we can still flatten this.”

Eye on Christmas: Fauci implored Americans to restrict their holiday activities to “blunt ” the surge’s effect and alleviate “significant stresses” on hospital and health care systems. Adams begged people to “hang on just a little bit longer. ”

Coming this week: The first wave of vaccinations are expected to commence for prioritized groups in a matter of weeks, which Fauci on NBC's Meet the Press called “a light at the end of the tunnel” to the pandemic that’s killed over 265,000 Americans this year. The CDC advisory committee on immunization practices will meet tomorrow to vote on vaccine rankings.

Health care workers are likely to be the first to receive the vaccine once it has been approved, though Fauci said that states will be shipped a certain amount of the vaccine and ultimately make final distribution decisions “with strong recommendations from the CDC.”

Priority is also likely to be given to the elderly in nursing homes and nursing home staff, followed by other high risk and vulnerable populations. Giroir predicts that the U.S. should have enough vaccine to immunize 20 million Americans by the end of the year.

“We have to immunize for impact,” Giroir added. “ The rest of the America will get it in the second quarter, third quarter of 2021, but we could maximize our impact right now.”

President Trump addressed the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the country an hour into his first television interview since losing the Nov. 3 election, only to attempt to take credit for successful vaccine trials conducted by drug companies including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Novavax. “I came up with vaccines that people didn't think we'd have for five years,” he said. Trump also falsely claimed that the U.S. is “doing better than the rest of the world” in handling the pandemic.

Believe the science: “The science out there has never been stronger to support the wearing of masks,” said Adams, who later lamented the politicization of the virus and called wearing a mask “an instrument of freedom.”

“You shouldn’t have to have a mandate to do the right thing to protect your neighbor, to keep schools open. Make sure you’re watching your distance and make sure, again, if you’ve been in the gathering of more than ten people without your mask on over the last several days, please get tested in the next three to five days, ” he added.

Jurisdictions around the country are unevenly navigating the current surge, with some clamping down while others are resisting measures that could prevent further spread of the virus. Los Angeles county, for example, just reinstated a temporary stay-at-home order on Friday that prohibits all public and private gatherings with people who are not in their household.

“We know we are asking a lot from so many who have been sacrificing for months on end and we hope that L.A. County residents continue following Public Health safety measures that we know can slow the spread,” Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, said in a statement.

California, along with Texas, broke the nationwide record for most new coronavirus infections reported in a single day last week, though Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) ruled out any further lockdowns in that state earlier this month

Bill de Blasio (D) announced on Sunday a reopening of the nation’s largest public school system, starting with elementary schools, a reversal of his decision to shutter New York City public schools less than two weeks ago. The Supreme Court’s conservative majority struck down temporary pandemic-related restrictions on religious organizations last week imposed by New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) in coronavirus hotspots. New York Mayor

The transition

BIDEN CONTINUES TO NAME DIVERSE PICKS: “President-elect Joe Biden has filled out his economics and communications teams, enlisting mostly women, including several of color, in a move that reflected his campaign pledge to create an administration that presents a diverse face to America as it tackles twin pandemic and economic crises,” Annie Linskey and Jeff Stein report.

Neera Tanden is expected to be named director of the Office of Management and Budget: “She is chief executive of the left-leaning Center for American Progress. Tanden, whose parents immigrated from India, would be the first woman of color to oversee the agency,” our colleagues write.

Republicans are signaling that she would face a tough confirmation to the Cabinet-level job: “Tanden was a close ally of Hillary Clinton, the former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, and helped pass the Affordable Care Act under Obama. Tanden will be under pressure from conservatives to rein in government spending but will probably play an instrumental role in crafting the Biden administration’s response to the current economic downturn.”

From the communications director for Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.):

The rest of the economic team: “Princeton University labor economist Cecilia Rouse as chair of the three-member Council of Economic Advisers, with economists Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey serving as the other members,” our colleagues write. “Rouse, who is African American, would be the first woman of color to chair the council.”

“The CEA is less influential than the National Economic Council, which operates from within the West Wing. But it serves as the in-house economic forecasting and analysis unit for the administration and plays a significant role in formulating policy ideas. The CEA chair is also often a top spokesperson for the White House on economic issues,” per Politico's Megan Cassella, Ben White and Tyler Pager

Brian Deese will be named NEC director, which the New York Times first scooped. Deese has most recently served as a managing director at BlackRock, one of the world’s largest investment firms.

The all women-communications team: “Jennifer Psaki, a veteran Democratic spokeswoman, will be Biden's White House press secretary, one of seven women who will fill the upper ranks of his administration's communications staff,” our colleagues write.

Key quote: “The odds are very high that if it's a story about the Biden administration, any aspect of it, at least one quote in the story will be from a woman,” Anita Dunn, a top Biden aide, told our colleagues.

Joining her will be:

Kate Bedingfield , White House communications director: She is a longtime Biden aide who currently holds the same title for the campaign.

Pili Tobar , deputy White House communications director: She worked for America’s Voice, a liberal immigration reform group, and was a staffer for Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

Karine Jean-Pierre , principal deputy press secretary: She is a campaign adviser and former top official with the liberal group MoveOn.

Ashley Etienne , communications director for the vice president: She is a senior adviser to Biden’s campaign who served as a communications director to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Symone Sanders, spokeswoman for the vice president: She is a former senior adviser to Biden's campaign and worked for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as a top aide in 2016.

BIDEN MAY NEED WALKING BOOT: “The president-elect injured his right foot while playing with his dog and will probably require a walking boot for several weeks, his doctor said Sunday,” Amy B Wang reports.

“Biden, 78, slipped Saturday while playing with his dog Major, one of his two German shepherds, his office said.”

The president-elect is scheduled to get his first Presidential Daily Brief later today.

The campaign

TRUMP ADMITS THE SUPREME COURT PATH IS UNLIKELY: “Trump acknowledged his vanishing path to overturning the results of the 2020 election in court on Sunday during his first full interview since losing to [Biden] earlier this month,” per CNBC's Tucker Higgins.

“Well, the problem is, it’s hard to get into the Supreme Court,” Trump said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“I’ve got the best Supreme Court advocates, lawyers, that want to argue the case, if it gets there. They said, ‘It’s very hard to get a case up there,’” Trump added. “Can you imagine, Donald Trump, president of the United States, files a case, and I probably can’t get a case.”

This may prove to be one of the few accurate things Trump said in an interview full of falsehoods: He also declared that he will never accept that he lost the election. “My mind will not change in six months," he said.

TRUMP IS RUNNING OUT OF TIME AND OPTIONS: “Four of the six states where Trump has questioned the results have already certified their vote tallies,” Rosalind S. Helderman and Amy Gardner report. The electoral college formally meets in each state in just two weeks.

The latest: A Trump campaign-requested recount in two of Wisconsin's largest counties confirmed on Sunday that Biden won the state by more than 20,000 votes. Wisconsin and Arizona could certify Biden's wins in their respective states as soon as today.

Georgia expects to finish its second recount on Wednesday: Our colleagues report that state election officials there do not expect those results to meaningfully change Biden's victory by roughly 12,000 votes there, either.

Another judge issued a blistering defeat late last week: “Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here,” Trump-appointee federal appeals court “Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here,” Trump-appointee federal appeals court Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote in a scathing decision rejecting the Trump campaign's request to overturn the certification of the president's loss in Pennsylvania. “Voters, not lawyers, choose the President. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections.”

THE DEFINITIVE RECONSTRUCTION OF THE LAST 20 DAYS: Philip Rucker, Ashley Parker, Josh Dawsey and Amy Gardner have a deeply reported story about Trump's quest to overturn the results – and his own private reactions. “Sequestered in the White House and brooding out of public view after his election defeat, rageful and at times delirious in a torrent of private conversations, Trump was, in the telling of one close adviser, like ‘Mad King George, muttering, ‘I won. I won. I won,’ "

Global power

IRAN STRUGGLES TO RESPOND TO ATTACKS: “The assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, has become the latest casualty in a campaign of audacious covert attacks seemingly designed to torment Iranian leaders with reminders of their weakness. The operations are confronting Tehran with an agonizing choice between embracing the demands of hard-liners for swift retaliation or attempting to make a fresh start with the less implacably hostile Biden administration,” the Times's David D. Kirkpatrick, Ronen Bergman and Farnaz Fassihi report.

Israel is suspected to be behind Fakhrizadeh's killing: “A senior U.S. official said that the United States had nothing to do with the scientist’s killing and believes Iran has been told that. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter, said there was little doubt Israel was behind the attack,” “A senior U.S. official said that the United States had nothing to do with the scientist’s killing and believes Iran has been told that. The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter, said there was little doubt Israel was behind the attack,” Kareem Fahim, Miriam Berger and Steve Hendrix reported over the weekend.